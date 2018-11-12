Rafa Benitez admits things aren't easy with Newcastle down the bottom

Rafa Benitez believes: "The fans appreciate it and the players gave everything," when he was talking about how much hard work the players are putting into every game and training session.

The Newcastle United players put everything they had into the last two games in front of their home fans to ensure they went into the international break with a positive atmosphere.

Benitez talked how important it was to play in front of the Geordie faithful and to have them 100% behind the team.

"It's good news for us if we can carry on doing it" - Benitez

The Spaniard had emphasised all season that once his side got their first win they would be able to kick on and have a good season, which has been proven correct.



"We said last week it was important to win the first game." Benitez told The Chronicle.

"Then against Bournemouth, we got the first goal so that brought more confidence.

"When you play at home you have the fans behind the players so everything we tried to do and explain to everyone we did really well."

"Hopefully more are to follow" - Benitez

The manager wanted to heap more praise onto his players on the way they have fought back against their early season form as well as losing three key players in a week and still managing to get six out of six points.

"It is not easy for a team when they are fighting at the bottom of the table. But losing three players is even harder.

"We still performed at the level we did so you have to be really pleased and give credit to our players for that.

"To fight the way we fight and play the way we play and get the three points is a massive bonus for us."