Photo Credit:(Gettyimages/Matthew Lewis)

Newcastle United FC

Rafa Benitez delighted with a superb defensive performance...

Rafa Benitez admits things aren't easy with Newcastle down the bottom
Photo Credit:(Gettyimages/Ian MacNicol)

Rafa Benitez admits things aren't easy with Newcastle down the bottom

After Newcastle United's second win a week the Spaniard was happy to see his players put in back-to-back good performances and which has seen them move up to 14th in the Premier League.

aaron-hindhaugh
Aaron Hindhaugh

Rafa Benitez believes: "The fans appreciate it and the players gave everything," when he was talking about how much hard work the players are putting into every game and training session.

The Newcastle United players put everything they had into the last two games in front of their home fans to ensure they went into the international break with a positive atmosphere.

Benitez talked how important it was to play in front of the Geordie faithful and to have them 100% behind the team.

"It's good news for us if we can carry on doing it" - Benitez

The Spaniard had emphasised all season that once his side got their first win they would be able to kick on and have a good season, which has been proven correct.

"We said last week it was important to win the first game." Benitez told The Chronicle.

"Then against Bournemouth, we got the first goal so that brought more confidence.

"When you play at home you have the fans behind the players so everything we tried to do and explain to everyone we did really well."

"Hopefully more are to follow" - Benitez 

The manager wanted to heap more praise onto his players on the way they have fought back against their early season form as well as losing three key players in a week and still managing to get six out of six points.

"It is not easy for a team when they are fighting at the bottom of the table. But losing three players is even harder.

"We still performed at the level we did so you have to be really pleased and give credit to our players for that.

"To fight the way we fight and play the way we play and get the three points is a massive bonus for us."

VAVEL Logo

Newcastle United FC News

The Warm Down: Magpies frustrate Toffees to earn a valuable point

a day ago

Everton 1-1 Newcastle United: Magpies earn a valuable point on the road

2 days ago

Mike Ashley understood to have received four bids for Newcastle

2 days ago

Mike Ashley insists he is eager to sell the club before January

3 days ago

Newcastle United under-23s star Sean Longstaff handed new deal  

4 days ago

Rafa Benitez issues messages to Newcastle players: "Take your chances and don't make mistakes"

4 days ago

Newcastle United vs West Ham United Preview: Magpies look to continue winning run against a shaky West Ham

7 days ago

Rafa Benitez refuses to take a side on the planned 11th-minute walk in by the fans   

7 days ago

Rafa Benitez is confident his side will claim an important extra point over their relegation rivals

8 days ago

Newcastle United set to hold talks with MLS star

8 days ago

Burnley 1-2 Newcastle United: Magpies end Monday night curse with a third straight league win 

11 days ago