Murray pens new one-year deal at Brighton

Brighton striker Glenn Murray has penned a new one-year deal at the club.

The 35-year-old has been at the club since 2017 when he rejoined on loan from AFC Bournemouth after leaving back in 2011 to join arch rivals, Crystal Palace on a free transfer.

Murray sensational since rejoining

Murray has been in sensational form ever since he came back to the Seagulls.

He has finished top goalscorer in his first two full seasons at the club, scoring 23 goals to help fire Brighton into the Premier League and then scoring 14 goals to help keep Albion up.

This season he again is top goalscorer for his side with six goals and only Eden Hazard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sergio Aguero have scored more goals than him this term in the League.

Murray also bought up his 100th goal for Brighton with the winner against Wolves at The Amex this season, meaning he is now the second highest goalscorer in the club's history and just 23 goals off Tommy Cook who leads the way with 123.

Hughton's delight

Speaking to the club's website, Murray's manager Chris Hughton had the following to say on the new deal: “We are delighted to have extended Glenn’s contract. He has proved a vital member of the team and his goals have been crucial to us.



“Glenn has scored consistently for us, first in helping us win promotion, and now in the Premier League as we seek to establish ourselves at the top level.



“He’s proved himself at the very top late in his career, and his professionalism and approach on and off the pitch is a big factor in why he’s still doing it now.



“After recently reaching the 100-goal mark for the club, I know Glenn will be hungry to add more goals to that tally, and I am pleased he’s extended his time with the club.”

Murray delighted with new deal

Murray also spoke to www.brightonandhovealbion.com about his delight at the new deal: “It means a lot that the club has shown another year’s faith in me. I just want to carry on in the form I’m in at the minute and continue scoring goals at this level for Brighton.



“I don’t think at any stage of my career I’d have believed I would be getting another contract in the Premier League at this age, but you just never know what can happen in football.



“That’s why you’ve got to remain professional, try your best and keep striving forward. It’s very nice to have the security, especially when my family are based here, that’s a big thing for me.



“It wasn’t something I was losing sleep over, I was fully focused on the season as a whole and trying to keep Brighton in the Premier League.



“But it’s nice to put the next year to bed and know that I’ll be here at the club, hopefully playing in the Premier League again.”