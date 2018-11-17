Will Slovakia be celebrating again on Monday? (Photo: Vladimir Simicek/Getty Images) Czech Republic vs Slovakia Live Score Stream and Commentary of UEFA Nations League 2018 (1-0)

Follow live Czech Republic vs Slovakia online from Eden Arena in Prague. Live score updates of the UEFA Nations League match held at Eden Arena. Czech Republic vs Slovakia live kick-off is set for 7:45PM BST. Keep following along for live scores from VAVEL UK.