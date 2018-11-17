Czech Republic vs Slovakia Live Score Stream and Commentary of UEFA Nations League 2018 (1-0)
Follow live Czech Republic vs Slovakia online from Eden Arena in Prague. Live score updates of the UEFA Nations League match held at Eden Arena. Czech Republic vs Slovakia live kick-off is set for 7:45PM BST. Keep following along for live scores from VAVEL UK.
A disappointing performance from Slovakia sees them relegated, as Czech Republic, who dominated the match since the 20th minute, take a 1-0 win thanks to Patrik Schick.
Full time!
Three added minutes!
86' Slovakia finally put some pressure on Czech Republic, Pekarik finds Duda in the box, who puts the shot wide. A poor miss from a player in such a good club form.
85' Duda fouls Soucek in attack, who didn't need much contact to go down.
81' Martin Dolezal comes on for Patrik Schick as Silhavy's final change of the match.
79' Hapal's final change is at the striker position, Adam Nemec replacing Adam Zrelak, more of a physical presence in the box.
76' Ladislav Krejci is replacing Jakub Jankto, a like-for-like substitution
74' We are heading into the final 15 minutes. Slovakia look out of ideas and tired, very unlikely to score twice and save themselves from relegation, especially as they haven't had a shot on target in the second half. Czech Republic keep coming forward and are looking for a second, though they could have just sat back and keep ten men behind the ball.
70' Skriniar picks up a yellow for a foul on Schick, the free kick goes off target.
69' Good move by Slovakia, Mak finds Bero in the box, but his first touch betrays him and he loses the ball.
65' Good goalkeeping on a free kick by Czech Republic, but the flag is offside. Theodore Gebre Selassie has come on for Matej Vydra, a defensive substitution.
63' Stoch has now switched into a more drifting role, Mak taking his place on the left wing.
58' A double substitution from Slovakia, Albert Rusnak and Jan Gregus coming off for Ondrej Duda and Robert Mak. It's quite surprising to see Stoch stay on as she has been quite anonymous tonight.
54' Pekarik's cross cleared by Kaderabek for a corner. They have been struggling after a great opening 20 minutes.
50' Hamsik gets caught in possession, Czechs go on the counter, but the opportunity fizzled out.
48' Czech Republic look lively again in the beginning of this second half, like they did after scoring in the 31st minute.
The second half has kicked off!
45' Skrtel picks up a yellow, comes into Schick through the back, showing his frustration. No added time and we are heading into halftime with Czech Republic leading at home, 1-0.
42' Czechs now really turning up the pressure. Dockal takes a hard, low shot, Dubravka just tips it wide.
41' Another good chance for the Czechs, now from a corner. Kalas heads Dockal's corner back in the six yard box, Soucek heads it wide from five yards out. Terrible miss.
37' A great opportunity for Czech Republic to double the lead. Kaderabek cut the ball back, finds Pavelka who hits it just wide off the volley.
31' GOAL! Schick takes the lead for Czech Republic! The ball comes over the top from Jankto, exposes Skrtel who was further upfield. Schick was through on goal, chips Dubravka and Czech Republic take the lead.
28' Kaderabek gets handled by a Slovak defender in the box, shouts for a penalty, but no such call from the referee.
25' Czech Republic win the ball outside of Slovakia's box, but the pass into the box was cleared by Skriniar.
22' Czech Republic now controlling the ball in Slovakia's half for the past few minutes, the move ends with Soucek overhitting a pass to Novak into the box. Novak, a left-back, has been consistently making runs into the box.
20' Dockal delivers a quality ball into the box, but Soucek's glancing header doesn't trouble Dubravka.
19' Stoch drives down the middle, finds Hancko on the left whose cross catches Zrelak behind his body, so his volley was mishit.
18' Hamsik passes Jankto as he cuts inside on the left, puts the ball in, Czech Republic clear after a bit of a scramble in the box.
17' Long-reaching cross, looking for Vydra at the back post, but Dubravka comes out and claims it.
14' Pekarik cuts inside, sets up Hamsik for a shot, this one more difficult for Vaclik, but he tips it over the bar. Hamsik's corner came al the way through, but Bero retained possession for Slovakia.
13' Pavelka gets the first booking of the match for a cynical foul on Bero after Kalas gave away the ball.
12' Hamsik has the first shot of the match. He gets some space outside of the box, takes a long shot, Vaclik does well to hold onto it.
11' Czechs get their first counterattacking opportunity. Schick runs the ball into the box, but Slovakia win it back with a good standing tackle by Skrtel.
10' Slovakia have been the more dominant team early on. A draw would relegate them, so it is understandable that they are going for it early on, while Czechs are looking to hit on the counter. A great derby atmosphere in Eden Arena.
8' Hancko picks up the second ball, but he waits too long to shoot or pass, his shot blocked by Kaderabek.
6' Pekarik tries to come inside, his cross blocked by Soucek. Slovakia get the first corner of the match. Hamsik plays it short to Rusnak, whose cross is cleared.
4' Schick gets the first foul of the match, coming at Skrtel.
1' Schick receives a cushioned ball inside, but is pushed out by the Slovak defence.
Czech Republic kick off in Prague.
Slovakia has one fewer substitute as Juraj Kucka got injured while scoring against Ukraine, he is ruled out.
Just moments away from the kick off now! Martin Skrtel and Borek Dockal meet for the coin toss.
The match is now 45 minutes away!
After years of being left out due to personal issues with former manager Jan Kozak, Stoch reclaims his spot in the team after a great season so far with Slavia Praha in the Czech league.
Slovakia XI (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka - Peter Pekarik, Martin Skrtel, Milan Skriniar, David Hancko - Matus Bero, Jan Gregus, Marek Hamsik - Albert Rusnak, Adam Zrelak, Miroslav Stoch.
Czech Republic XI (4-1-4-1): Tomas Vaclik - Pavel Kaderabek, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Filip Novak - Tomas Soucek - Matej Vydra, Borek Dockal, David Pavelka, Jakub Jankto - Patrik Schick.
Team news are out!
Slovakia's Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Martin Dubravka - Peter Pekarik, Milan Skriniar, Martin Skrtel, David Hancko - Jan Gregus, Marek Hamsik - Miroslav Stoch, Ondrej Duda, Albert Rusnak - Adam Zrelak.
With the great performances of Albert Rusnak and Robert Mak, as well as Vladimir Weiss and Miroslav Stoch on the bench, Slovakia are enjoying quality depth on the wings. 24-year-old Adam Zrelak scored an incredible backheel on his first cap since May 2016, giving Slovakia another option to the ageing Adam Nemec at the striker position.
Pavel Hapal is a Czech manager who made his name in Slovakia by taking MSK Zilina all the way to the group stages of the Champions League. The 49-year-old has been most recently sacked by Sparta Prague, coaching the Slovak under-21s before. Hapal enjoyed a dream international management debut, beating Ukraine 4-1 at home. The match was everything the fans have been crying out for-- end-to-end open football, reintroduction of Miroslav Stoch and Adam Zrelak, and just general excitement.
Since the last international break, one of the best Slovak coaches in history, Jan Kozak, resigned from the job after the loss to the Czech Republic. His given reason was some of the main players breaking the curfew, which for him meant the players losing respect for him, and him having to drop all of those players. He saw resigning as the better outcome. Pavel Hapal has been appointed as the new manager.
Czech Republic's Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jiri Pavlenka - Theodore Gebre Selassie, Ondrej Celustka, Jan Brabec, Filip Novak - Vladimir Darida - Matej Vydra, David Pavelka, Borek Dockal, Jakub Jankto - Patrik Schick.
Jankto has probably won himself a start with his goal, but we can expect a lot of rotation from the friendly against Poland. Czech Republic enjoy an abundance of competent goalkeepers, even without Petr Cech, so we will see if Jiri Pavlenka's clean sheet was enough to hold on to the starting spot, or if Tomas Vaclik will take over again as he did last time against Slovakia.
The hosts of this fixture, Czech Republic are coming in with a win in their friendly match on Thursday, beating Poland away 1-0, Jakub Jankto scoring the winner.
The celebrations will be somewhat tainted for one of the nations, as they face off in a relegation scrap. Ukraine have guaranteed promotion in Group B1 with 9 points, while Slovakia and the Czech Republic are tied at 3. The winner stays up, the loser gets relegated, Slovakia get relegated in case of a draw in this match despite superior goal difference, as the head-to-head is used for tiebreakers in the Nations League, and the Czech Republic won the reverse fixture.
UEFA Nations League treats the fans to another "Federation Derby" just two days after celebrating the 29th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution-- Czechoslovakia's protests which led to the end of communism in the country. This year has also been the 100th anniversary of Czechoslovakia's inception after the First World War.