Brighton vs Leicester City Preview: Seagulls looking to get back to winnings ways at the Amex

Brighton return to Premier League action after the international break when they entertain Leicester City at the Amex.

The Seagulls will be looking to get back to winning ways after being beaten 2-1 at Cardiff City prior to the international commitments.

However, international football came at the wrong time for Leicester who were unbeaten in their last three games and so they will be hoping to carry on that momentum against Albion.

Team News

Brighton could have all of Pascal Gross, Davy Propper, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Jurgen Locadia fit and available.

Gross and Propper would be big boost to have back with them being out of the last eight and four games respectively with ankle injuries.

Jahanbakhsh missed the defeat to Cardiff after picking up a hamstring strain against Everton. Locadia also missed the defeat to Cardiff through illness.

However, The Seagulls will be without Dale Stephens who serves the first of his three-match-ban after being sent off in the defeat over Cardiff.

Brighton predicted XI: Ryan, Montoya, Dunk, Duffy, Bong, Jahanbakhsh, Propper, Kayal, Izquierdo, Gross, Murray.

Leicester are set to be without England centre-half, Harry Maguire who has a knee injury and Daniel Amartey, who is out with an ankle injury.

However, manager Claude Puel is hoping to have James Maddison fit for the game against The Seagulls after he missing the draw against Burnley prior to the international break with a knee injury.

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Morgan, Evans, Chilwell, Mendy, Ndidi, Maddison, Ghezzal, Gray, Vardy.

Could the Amex be the key for the Seagulls?

Brighton will be hoping home advantage can help them to get the three points.

The Amex has been a fortress for Albion over the last few seasons and this season it look like this trend will continue.

The Seagulls have only lost one of their five games at home in the Premier League this season, which was a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur back in September.

The other four games have seen Brighton draw against Fulham and win the other three against Manchester United, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanders.

The Seagulls only lost four of their 19 homes games last season, which is quite impressive and three of these losses were to Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

However, last season Leicester were the fourth team to beat Albion at The Amex back in March with a 2-0 win.

Brighton will be hoping to get revenge this season and get the three points at home and keep their excellent record at The Amex going.