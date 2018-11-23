Everton vs Cardiff City Preview: Bluebirds aiming for back to back wins 

Following on from the last International break of 2018, the Premier League is back and Cardiff City have a tough trip up to Merseyside to take on Marco Silva's Everton.

Cardiff come back after the international break, on the back of a rousing 2-1 victory at home to Brighton & Hove Albion. That winning goal coming in the dying minutes from centre back Sol Bamba.

Everton in their last game before the international break played out a hard-fought 0-0 draw away at Chelsea. Everton defensively were excellent throughout and will feel justified in coming away from Stamford Bridge with a share of the spoils.

The last meeting between these two sides at Goodison Park was back in March 2014 and ended in a 2-1 win for Everton with Seamus Coleman scoring the winner in the last minute of the game.

Cardiff haven't won a game away to Everton in 92 years which was in December 1926. Their last win against Everton was in 1956.

The Goodison fortress

Toffees boss Silva will be hoping that his sides' excellent home form will be enough to see off Cardiff.

Everton have only lost one of their last nine Premier League home fixtures, winning five and drawing three. They are also unbeaten in the last 13 games against newly promoted sides, winning 11 of those fixtures.

The Toffees are also excellent in front of goal when playing at home. They have scored in 13 out of the last 14 fixtures, the only exception being the 0-0 draw in the Merseyside Derby.

Silva is optimistic on the future in his pre-match press conference saying: "We are happy with our momentum but there are many things to improve.

"The fans are supporting us from the first minute until the end because they understand what we are doing.

"The atmosphere in our stadium is different now because we are working together."

Away day blues for Cardiff

Cardiff have struggled away from home this season and are also struggling in stringing consecutive wins together.

After beating Brighton, Cardiff now have the opportunity to make it back to back wins for the first time in the top flight since 1962.

They are, however, the lowest scoring away side this season with only two goals scored so on the road this season. They are also one goal away from having conceded 100 goals in their short time they have spent in the Premier League era.

Neil Warnock is optimistic about the weeks in his pre-match press conference saying: "I think we can do better than we have done. We've got to eliminate those mistakes and continue to put teams under pressure.

"We've got a run now where we're playing teams who are not in the top six, not beyond us."

Team News

Ademola Lookman, Andre Gomes and Gylfi Sigurdsson are all back and at Silva's disposal. Kurt Zouma is also available after being ineligible against Chelsea.

Sean Morrison has been passed fit for Cardiff despite going off against Brighton. Harry Arter is back after suspension and Jazz Richards returns after a hamstring problem