Watford 0-3 Liverpool As It Happened: Strong Second Half Extends the Reds' Undefeated Streak
Liverpool scored three in the second half as they eventually broke down an impressively strong Watford defense. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was also sent off late after getting two yellow cards.
Henderson will be available for the midweek match with Paris Saint Germain but is now suspended for the Merseyside Derby next weekend after a foolish second yellow card. The Liverpool captain lost his cool after a number of calls hadn't gone his way and brashly took out Capoue like a bull seeing red. And like a bull seeing red, Henderson also saw red after that tackle. As captain he must compose himself better, and he certainly needs to be able to be there for his team. Instead, Liverpool will face their home town rivals without their skipper.
Manchester City also won today so Liverpool will keep pace with them for another week, only two points off the top. The Reds have Everton this weekend, but will face them with minimal rest as they travel to Paris in the Champions League midweek.
A massive showing by Alisson today as he denied Watford twice with excellent saves. Foster had a multitude of top class saves himself, but there was just too many shots coming at him as Liverpool were eventually able to get past him three times.
Firmino had an excellent second half and can be credited on every goal today. While he didn't assist the first, his pass was the one that broke the Watford line to set Salah up. He earned the free kick for Alexander-Arnold to score, and then he grabbed a goal for himself to cap off a brilliant performance. After a stretch of lackluster showings by the Brazilian, this was exactly what Firmino needed heading to get back in form.
Fulltime!
Liverpool's undefeated run extends to 13 as they turned up the pressure and brought the goals in the second half. No discredit to Watford, who played excellently today. The 0-3 scoreline does not accurately represent to effort and class the home side had today. Unfortunately it wasn't enough to trip the Reds up in their title race.
92'
Deeney nearly gets on the end of the ball inside the Liverpool box, but van Dijk is there to poke the ball away before he can get his shot off.
91' Substitution
The board is up to show four minutes of stoppage time to be added on. Firmino also comes off for Joel Matip as Liverpool look to hold onto their clean sheet.
89' GOAL! Watford 0-3 Liverpool
Liverpool add another goal despite being down a man. Robertson plays the ball to Mane, and Foster makes a great save. Unfortunately for him the ball falls to Firmino, who heads the ball in at the back post.
87'
Pereyra has a go from long range, but his shot is wide as Alisson watches it go behind for a goal kick.
86' Substitution
Salah comes off for Fabinho, in a clear defensive move by Klopp. Fabinho will fill the hole left by Henderson in the midfield and will probably drop back to help anchor the defense.
85'
Watford are pushing forward with numbers now that they have the advantage. A cross in the box is just outside of Deeney, but Success gets to it and barely gets a shot off before falling over. Van Dijk stretches his leg to block the shot, but the hosts are surging forward with confidence.
82' RED CARD!
Just after being lectured by Moss, Henderson throws his body into Capoue with zero intention of getting the ball. Before he can be shown his second yellow card, he is already down the tunnel, fully aware of what he had done. Liverpool will have to finish the final minutes of this game with 10 men. Shameful composure from the Liverpool captain.
81'
Henderson takes down Success on the touchline and is yelling at the sideline referee for the decision. Moss then motions him over to warn the Liverpool captain. Henderson is on a yellow card and needs to be careful here.
76' GOAL! Watford 0-2 Liverpool
Liverpool double their lead through Alexander-Arnold! Firmino is dragged down by his shirt from well outside the box. The youngster steps up to the ball and curls it into the top right corner for an astonishing goal. That is a top class goal by Alexander-Arnold. Right before the free kick, Hughes was replaced by Andre Gray.
74' Substitution
Shaqiri makes way for James Milner. Decent showing from Shaqiri today as his crossing had Foster on his toes. Milner will offer Liverpool a more balanced midfield in place of the attack minded Shaqiri.
73'
Capoue gets a cleared ball outside the box from some distance and tries to go for the long range wonder goal. He instead blasts the ball into the stands.
70'
This match has opened up now that Liverpool has taken the lead. Watford are opening up as they chase an equalizer. Doucoure is lucky to escape from a yellow card after making no attempt at the ball when taking Henderson to the ground.
67' GOAL! Watford 0-1 Liverpool
Excellent goal by Liverpool as they finally are able to break through the Liverpool defense. Firmino plays an excellent ball through three Watford defenders to Mane who picks out Salah in the box. Salah's shot is right at Foster, but there is plenty of power in his shot as it squeezes past the goalkeeper for the opening goal.
64'
Mane and Salah break on the counter attack, and Salah almost gets through. However Mane was too slow on the pass as Salah gets flagged offside. Both players are visibly frustrated as they know they should have done better.
63'
Henderson crosses the ball across the face of goal, and nearly finds Firmino. Unfortunately he slips and can't get contact on the ball.
62'
Wijnaldum and Firmino fight off four Watford shirts on the right wing with some excellent play between the two. Wijnaldum finally creates some space, but Craig Cathcart puts the ball behind. The home fans cheer their side on after a resolute defensive showing there.
60' Yellow Card!
A ball is played forward for Success, who has plenty of space to run onto. Henderson brings him down to prevent him from getting to the ball and is booked for his trouble.
59'
Liverpool earn a free kick after Deeney takes down Wijnaldum, and the home supporters sound their disapproval. They still believe they were robbed of a penalty and are clearly frustrated.
57' Watford Substitution
Interesting decision here as Isaac Success comes in to replace Deulofeu, who has been the best player on the pitch for either side.
55'
The home side are roaring for a penalty call after Robertson appeared to take Hughes down in the box. Moss wasn't interested and motioned for him to get up. The replay shows Hughes diving before any contact, validating the referee's judgment.
53'
Watford are starting to play conservatively, playing nearly eight men behind the ball. An early ball in from Alexander-Arnold finds Firmino, who goes for an acrobatic scissor-kick. He doesn't get the connection he needed, but the ball nearly fell to Salah off Firmino's foot before being cleared by the Watford defense.
50'
Firmino gets an early pass from Robertson at the top of the box. He holds the ball up, drawing Femenia out of position for Mane. He plays the ball to Mane, but the winger mistimed his run and was flagged for offside. Shame since his shot rebounded off the post to Firmino who had an open goal to score.
47'
The hosts long spell of possession ends in disappointment as a pass forward to Deulofeu is flagged for offside. If he had timed his run just a little better, he was clear on goal.
Second Half!
Watford kick-off the second half. Play opens up with Watford passing around, building possession as they try to set the tempo early.
There haven't been any real standouts on Liverpool's side of the ball. Instead, the team as a unit has been decent, working together well to carve a couple chances out. However, the Reds need to figure out how to break this Watford side down. Long balls over the top and early crossing just isn't going to cut it today.
Deeney has been relatively quiet for Watford, but Deulofeu has made up for it with his industrious plays. Brilliant runs, excellent passing and spatial awareness have highlighted his quality on the day as he is clearly Watford's most dangerous player going forward.
Halftime!
The whistle rings across Vicarage Road as both teams head down the tunnel tied 0-0. Both sides seem up to the challenge and have gotten forward well. Liverpool has struggled to break Watford down, while the hosts have had some good looking counter attacks nearly result in goals. There is plenty to play for in the second half, and I'd be astonished if this ended goalless.
45'
A Watford corner sees the ball deflect into a dangerous area of the Liverpool box, but the defense is first to react before any yellow shirt can get a shot off. Despite Liverpool seeing most of the ball, Watford haven't been lacking in chances and have been able to get the ball into some dangerous areas.
42'
Salah is unmarked on the corner and heads the ball for the bottom left corner of the box. Foster is once again there to make the save, stretching across the length of his goal to push the ball wide. Both goalkeepers have been brilliant so far, but Foster has shined the brightest with a pair of top class saves within a minute.
41'
Shaqiri gets an early cross in to Mane at the top of the box. The Liverpool forward stumbled over himself, but was still able to make an acrobatic attempt at goal that demanded an excellent save from Foster.
39'
Firmino has a go at goal after the ball deflects into space for him. Foster makes a great save and sends the ball up field to Deulofeu. He picks out Pereyra in space who rips a shot at goal. Alisson stretches out to make an incredible save, denying the hosts. This match is heating up with that great passage of play.
38'
Abdoulaye Douceur handles the ball in the center of the pitch, and nearly gets a yellow card after refusing to give the ball to Liverpool.
35'
Hughes and Deulofeu play a good one-two between the two, nearly sending Deulofeu on goal if it weren't for a lunging attempt by Lovren to tip the ball out of the path of the Watford forward.
32'
Roberto Pereyra gets the ball in midfield and turns past his defender. Lovren steps in front of him, but Pereyra pokes the ball past him. Lovren went to ground after being beat and wins a foul. He may have bought a call there, because there was very little in that foul call. Pereyra is understandably upset with referee Jon Moss.
30'
Watford create a turnover in the middle of the pitch and immediately try to release Troy Deeney on goal. The pass is too heavy, and Alisson comes out to clear with little trouble.
25'
Wijnaldum sends an early cross to the back post, and once again Foster comes out to punch the ball before it can find Firmino. The keeper collided with Kiko Femenia when clearing the ball, and he is on the ground receiving treatment.
24'
Shaqiri's free kick is lofted into the area, but it goes straight through to Foster. Wijnaldum nearly got a foot to it but miscued his kick, missing the ball entirely. He should have done better there.
23'
A long ball over the top nearly finds Salah as he was many paces ahead of the Watford defense, but Foster is alert to the danger and comes out of his box to clear the ball.
21'
Deulofeu gets the ball on the wing and has plenty of space in front of him. Lovren comes out wide to challenge him and steps right in front of him to pass the ball back to Alisson, clearing the danger. Deulofeu has been finding plenty of space down the left side as Trent Alexander-Arnold consistently gets caught out of position. The young fullback needs to get back on defense or pick when to get forward.
19'
The corner is cleared with little trouble. The Reds make their way down field and Shaqiri plays an early cross to Salah at the back post. Foster reacts late to the ball, but is able to get a fingertip to it to push the ball just out of Salah's reach.
17'
A long spell of Liverpool possession results in a turnover in the midfield. Etienne Capoue sticks his leg out to take the ball off Henderson and plays the ball immediately down the side to Deulofeu. He crosses the ball and earns a corner after its sent behind.
14'
Watford's defense and composure has been impressive so far. They have yet to buckle in the face of Liverpool's high pace offense. Their shape is holding up strong, and Liverpool can only send long balls over the top in hopes of getting through. The Reds can struggle against well established sides. Let's see if they can break this one down.
12'
Salah tries to play Mane through on goal, but Adrian Mariappa steps in front of the winger to clear the ball. Positive play and runs by Liverpool, just can't seem to find that killer pass.
9'
Alisson makes a poor passing decision that nearly results in a goal. The pass up field was too weak and picked off by Watford. Deuleofeu is in on goal, but the pass to him is too wide which gives Virgil van Dijk enough time to recover and clear the ball.
8'
Liverpool have seen most of the ball, but it isn't exactly productive possession. A lot of lateral play from the Reds as they try to find a way through this Watford side.
6'
Shaqiri tries to lift the ball over the defense to Salah, but the ball is deflected. Ben Foster comes out to collect the ball as the deflection nearly landed at the feet of Firmino.
2'
Gerard Deulofeu is through on goal and puts the ball in the net. However, the flag had gone up late, and the goal is disallowed. The replay shows this to be the right call, but still a bright start from the hosts.
Kickoff!
Liverpool get us started here at Vicarage Road! The international break is over and the Premier League is back.
According to Watford's Twitter account, Holebas has suffered a calf injury. Unlike Liverpool's Gomez announcement, there is no indication on the severity of the injury.
The hosts will be pleased to see Hughes is 100 percent this afternoon. However, Jose Holebas is nowhere to be seen on the team sheet. Given he didn't even make the bench, he may be injured, but the club has yet to state the reason for his absence. Adam Masina fills in at left-back in his place.
Xherdan Shaqiri also holds on to his starting position. The question is will he feature on the wing with Firmino playing centrally and Salah up front, or Firmino up front, Shaqiri centrally and Salah out wide. Either way, Shaqiri has clearly won Klopp's favor, earning another Premier League start this weekend.
Henderson also starts today despite doubts about his health after going down with a hamstring injury in England training. He'll anchor the midfield alongside Georginio Wijnaldum.
Dejan Lovren comes in for Joe Gomez after the English defender suffered a setback in training. Liverpool's official Twitter account claims that he was kicked in the ankle during the training which is why he won't feature today. For what it is worth, the club has mentioned it isn't serious.
Liverpool Substitutions
Mignolet, Matip, Clyne, Fabinho, Keita, Milner, Sturridge
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson; Robertson, Lovren, van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Mane, Firmino, Shaqiri; Salah
Watford Substitutions
Gomes; Success, Chalobah, Gray, Quina, Navarro, Kabasele
Watford Starting XI
Foster; Femenia, Mariappa, Cathcart, Masina; Doucoure, Capoue, Hughes, Pereyra; Deulofeu, Deeney
The official team sheet will be released about an hour prior to the 3 p.m. kick-off. VAVEL UK will have all of the pre-match coverage you need leading up to this afternoon's match, so be sure to stick around!
Predicted Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Fabinho; Mane, Salah, Sturridge
Predicted Watford Starting XI
Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, Mariappa, Holebas; Hughes, Doucoure, Capoue, Pereyra; Deeney, Deulofeu
These two sides have only met 10 times in the Premier league, with Liverpool winning seven and Watford winning only twice. The Reds have dominated Watford in their Premier League history, and another win is most likely in their future.
The wildcard in Watford's lineup is Adalberto Peneranda. The 21-year-old Venezuelan attacker joined Watford in 2016, but had yet to acquire a work permit until this past week. He has spent the last two seasons on loans to Granada, Udinese and Malaga, but is in contention to make his debut this afternoon. I wouldn't expect him to be slotted in the starting eleven, but an appearance off the bench isn't out of the question.
Watford are without defenders Daryl Janmaat and Sebastian Prodl and midfielder Tom Cleverley. Will Hughes also suffered a knock in Watford's match against Southampton two weeks ago, and will be assessed before kick-off.
The only other doubt surrounds captain Jordan Henderson, who suffered a hamstring injury while on England duty. He trained this Thursday, but Klopp may opt to give him a rest as well before Paris. This could open another opportunity for Fabinho to impress in the starting eleven.
Roberto Firmino has been underwhelming over the past month for Liverpool and had a pair of average performances for the Brazil national team over the international break. There has been concerns that the player needs some rest. Perhaps handing Sturridge the start here would do a world of good for Firmino and have him fresh for the trip to Paris.
While Liverpool will want to be sure they leave Watford with three points, the Reds also have a trip to Paris ahead of them just four days later. Klopp may look to rest some of his starting lineup with that in mind, but I wouldn't be surprised if the changes are few.
Liverpool have fallen behind the pace set by league leaders Manchester City after drawing Arsenal at the Emirates. With a favorable stretch of fixtures in the league coming up, Liverpool would do well to start it off with a win. The Reds need to be careful as Tottenham have fallen to the Hornets at Vicarage Road, and the same could happen if they were to underestimate the hosts.
Even with Watford's recent struggles, they are still within striking distance of the top four and three points against Liverpool would be massive for their season. Just a single point would also be welcome amongst the Watford fans.
Watford enjoyed a strong start to the season, winning their first four matches and beating Tottenham in one of the more shocking results of the season. The train has fallen off the rails since then as the Hornets have only won two of their last eight.
The Reds record has been phenomenal thus far. Jurgen Klopp's men have yet to lose in the league after 12 matches, including games against top sides like Chelsea, Tottenham and title rivals Manchester City. Liverpool will look to extend their streak with a victory over Watford at Vicarage Road this afternoon.
