Claude Puel highlights 'quality' Glenn Murray as main threat to Foxes

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has suggested his side need to battle hard to keep ‘quality’ striker Glenn Murray quiet as the Foxes travel to the Amex Stadium this weekend to face Brighton & Hove Albion.

The East-Midlanders make the trip to face Chris Hughton’s men this weekend as the Premier League resumes following the international break. Puel is aware of the challenge facing his team, especially facing one of the top-scoring strikers in the English top-flight.

Murray has so far scored six goals in only 12 Premier League appearances. He was also a key player for the Seagulls last season as he netted 12 league strikes as Brighton stayed up in their debut season in the Premier League.

‘He continues to work’

Talking ahead of the clash at the Amex, Puel said: “He continues to work and improve, of course he needed to make adaptations about his play with his maturity and experiences.”

Regardless of not youth being on Murray's side, Puel also praised the 35-year-old for his endurance throughout his career.

Puel said: “He can make the good moves without perhaps all the quickness and pace since the beginning. But, he can pass it with all the quality. And congratulations, I would like [him] to continue to play."

‘We work to prevent chances’

Despite Murray being one of the most threatening aspects of the Brighton team, Puel has also revealed that they have other strengths, especially from set pieces but is confident that the Foxes can see off that particular threat too.

He said: “We played Burnley, who had quality in set-pieces, and away at Cardiff, it was tough as well because of the aerial duels.

“I have confidence in my players, they have good players like Dunk, good possibilities in set-pieces, but we work to prevent chances against us in set-pieces and to create on them. I have confidence.”