Leicester youngster Hamza Choudhury pens long-term deal with the Foxes

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury has signed a new contract with the club until 2022.

The 21-year-old has progressed through the academy at the King Power Stadium and is now set to stay for the foreseeable future, with his previous contract set to have expired in the summer of 2020.

'I'm so proud'

Upon committing his future to the East-Midlands outfit, Choudhury did not hesitate in expressing his delight. Talking to LCFCTV, the youngster said: "I’m so proud to sign a new deal at this great football club.

“I don’t know if I can quite put it into words – to sign a new deal here and obviously stay here for hopefully many years to come is incredible."

He made it clear though that he was not resting on his laurels, instead putting the focus on consistent first-team football with the club in the near future, just like fellow academy graduate Ben Chilwell.

Choudhury said: “The chances I’ve already had at such a young age, to be playing in the Premier League… I think those chances are rare to come by, especially at a big club like this.

“I couldn’t think of anywhere else I'd want to play my football. My plan now is to try to push my way into the team to get some regular playing time and then to play well.”

Embed from Getty Images

Premier League experience

Since arriving at the club, Choudhury has gone on to establish himself as a key player in various age groups with the Foxes. Currently the captain of the U23's set-up, he has been a consistent performer for the side.

As a result, he was given his first-team debut last season as he was introduced from the bench in a Carabao Cup win over Liverpool. He went on to make a further nine appearances during the campaign, including his first Premier League start against Burnley.

Choudhury appeared in all of the Foxes' final seven fixtures of the 2017/18 campaign as they finished ninth in the Premier League under Claude Puel.

He becomes the latest to commit his future to the club in recent months following the examples of Jamie Vardy, Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell, Wilfred Ndidi and also Kasper Schmeichel.