Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Chelsea as it happened: Dominant Spurs end Sarri's unbeaten start
Tottenham put three past their London rivals at Wembley which included a superb solo goal from Son Heun-min which sealed the points
A special mention must go out to Son for THAT goal it is truly a goal you have to see to believe it happened how it did he had a great game overall but wasted a few chances in the first half but more then made up for it in the second half
MOTM: Man of the match is a close one as many Tottenham players stood out but I'm going to give it to Christian Eriksen as he makes Tottenham click with his intricate passing and fantastic vision which was on show tonight with his two assists
Spurs never looked like losing tonight as they dominated from the beginning and getting the early goal got the crowd on their side and up for the game and Chelsea simply couldn't cope with the pace and passing in the final third by Spurs
Goals for Kane, Ali and Son sealed the three points for the home side early in the second half despite ex-Arsenal player Giroud grabbing a consolation goal near the end
That has ended Chelsea's unbeaten start to the season and on the night they were miles off the pace and got put to the sword by a classy Spurs side
Eriksen, Ali, Kane and Son were magnificent going forward and made the Chelsea defence look very average, Spurs rarely looked troubled at the back and another solid performance by the young centre-back Foyth tonight
That was probably Tottenham's best performance of the season as well as probably Chelsea's worst performance of the season but Tottenham's big-name players showed up tonight when it mattered
Full time and Spurs have beaten their London rivals 3-0 at Wembley
92' Barkley has defiitely been Chelsea's best player today and he only came on after Spurs got the third goal he has linked the play up well and kept it moving quickly
90' Four more minutes to be played as Tottenham fans are just waiting for the final whistle to make it five wins a row and back-to-back wins against the Blues
87' Barkley manages to pick out Pedro from a near impossible angle out wide and the Spaniard sees the ball drop to his foot but he can't keep the shot down from the edge of the box and that is probably Chelsea's last chance to get anything from the game.
86' Ali goes off to another standing ovation and he too has been excellent tonight just like the majority of the Tottenham players and Winks is coming on to replace him and presumably shut up shop for Spurs
Alonso crossing in for Giroud who has scored minutes after coming on with a powerful header from about six-yards out to give Chelsea the slightest glimmer of hope
84' GOAL Chelsea
79' First substitution for Spurs tonight as Son heads off to a standing ovation which is well deserved after that wonderful and is replaced by fan favourite Erik Lamela
78' Approaching the last 10 minutes at Wembley and I still don't think Chelsea have ever got going in this game
Will the former Arsenal man be able to start an unlikely comeback
74' I can't remember Hazard touching the ball since he went into the striker role on his own and Sarri notices that by bringing on Giroud for Willian
72' Yellow card for Jorginho for a number of fouls during the game eventually got too much for referee Martin Atkinson
Ali did very well to get a shot off and it was very close to nearly finding the top corner with kepa not even moving
69' Another chance for Tottenham, this time it's Ali and his opportunity to double his tally on the night as Kane gets in behind the Chelsea defence again and holds the ball up well before laying it off to Ali who looks to bend one into the far corner but it just goes over
Those are the sort of chances that Kane scores 99% of time
67' BIG CHANCE Kane should have got his second and Spurs' fourth tonight as Sissoko is played down the right and looks like he is going to shoot but puts it on a plate for Kane who somehow puts it over the bar
65' Tottenham have only won six times against Chelsea during the Premier League era
61' Chelsea trying to pick up the pace since Spurs got the third goal but they just are't able to open up this Tottenham defence
This is the first time Sarri has conceded three goals in a single match since becoming the Chelsea manager as well as that being Son's 50th goal for Spurs
57' Double substitution for the away side as Sarri looks for a response with Kovacic and Morata making way for Barkley and Pedro with Hazard playing as the striker now
Words don't do that goal justice it is truly magnificent from the South Korean, it's a superb solo goal that Lionel Messi would be proud of
What a goal by Son, he had no right to score from when he recieved the ball in his own half he breezes past Jorginho, cuts inside Luiz to get into the Chelsea box and this time he keeps his cool in front of goal and puts it past Kepa to make it 3-0 to Spurs
54' GOAL Spurs
50' Half a chance as Willian puts the ball into the box from a free kick and Alonso does well at the back post to head it back across goal to Kovacic who has to jump and volley the ball which was going to be difficult and it's smashe over the bar
49' Spurs happy to just keep the ball when they get into the Chelsea half instead of trying to force something
The second half is underway at Wembley
Spurs are the deserved leaders at halftime and have had the chances to increase their lead which they should have taken as Chelsea surely can't play as badly as they dd that half
This will be Tottenham's fifth win in a row and will see the end of Chelsea's unbeaten start to the season
Halftime at Wembley as Tottenham lead their London rivals Chelsea by two goals to nil
48' The last action of the half sums up how the Chelsea fans, players and manager will be feeling as Davies beats Hazard to the ball and the Belgian follows through on the Welshman to see himself pick up a booking
46' Eriksen somehow manages to pick out Son perfectly in the box with a delicate ball over the Chelsea the defence and it's only not 3-0 because of a great save from Kepa to just about keep the Blues in this game
45' Two minutes to be added on at the end of this frantic first half that has seen two goals for Spurs and two more big chances gone to waste and two penalty claims from Hazard
39' Kane breaks into the box on the left hand side and has options in the middle but picks the most difficult pass out of all them when Son was free running into the box
34' From a Chelsea free-kick Spurs win a free-kick as Kane was having his shirt pulled which is shown as he needs a new shirt to carry on
33' Very fast paced game tonight at Wembley with tackles flying in from the Spurs players which is getting the crowd more up for the game
28' Chance for Spurs as Erisken takes a short corner which he gets back and crosses to the near post and Alderweireld flicks it and Kepa pushes it back out to Foyth who improvises well but guides it narrowly wide
26' Morata is offside as he flicks a shot goalwards which Lloris saves well at his near post, but it wouldn't have counted anyway
21' As Luiz clears the ball Ali looks to block it and clatters into the Brazillian which leaves him on the floor but it was nothing sinister from Ali
19' Rudiger is the first player to be booked tonight as he hacks down Kane near the corner flag but Eriksen goes short this time and Sissoko gives up possession
Who else but that man Harry Kane, he tries a shot from 25-yards out but instead of Luiz blocking the shot he moves out the way which confuses Kepa as the Spaniard watches the shot fly into the near corner
16' GOAL Spurs
Looking back at the replays it does seem like Foyth caught Hazard and could've been a penalty
14' Penalty claim from the away side as Hazard breaks into the box and Foyth looks to win the ball off the Belgian but tackles him from behind and brings him down, referee says no penalty
10' CHANCE Son plays a one-two with Eriksen who plays a magnificent ball in behind to leave Son with a one-on-one with Kepa but he blasts his shot over the bar instead of trying to place it, Spurs should be winning 2-0
That is Ali's sixth goal in five games against Chelsea
Luiz fouls Kane just outside of the box out wide which allows Erisken to deliver a beautiful ball into the box and Ali gets the faintest of touches at the near post but it's enough to guide it past Kepa
8' GOAL Spurs
3' Close for Spurs as Davies clips a ball inside for Ali to latch onto but Kepa is quick off his line
1' Spurs make a good start to the game forcing a corner almost immediately from kick-off but comes to nothing as Eric Dier heads over
Kovacic is preferred to Barkley tonight as part of the three central midfielders for Chelsea tonight
Vertonghen is only fit enough to make the bench for Spurs tonight
Chelsea XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic; Willian, Hazard; Morata
This is how Spurs will line up: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Foyth, Davies; Sissokl, Dier; Eriksen, Ali, Son; Kane
Team news is in
"As usual after the national teams there are some little problems, someone with a little injury, somebody a little bit tired, but fortunately at the moment we have not big problems," the Italian added.
"They (Spurs) play very good football, they are very dangerous on set-pieces, on short counter-attacks. They are a technical team and… from a physical point of view they are a strong team."
"City and Liverpool are guaranteed top four positions this season, and that us and Spurs are among four or five teams that will have to fight for the remaining spaces (in the Champions League)," he said.
Ahead of his first game against Spurs, Maurizio Sarri told the media he believes Manchester City and Liverpool are guaranteed a top-four spot this season:
As for Chelsea, Mateo Kovacic is believed to have returned to the squad but whether he will feature is know.
In contrast, Jan Vertonghen has returned to first-team training but it is unsure whether he will be risked so soon after his return. Mauricio Pochettino may be forced to play the Belgian with Juan Foyth's fitness uncertain having been rushed back from international duty with Argentina this week.
However, going into this London derby it is Spurs who may fear the most with their side riddled with injuries. Davinson Sanchez and Kieran Trippier have been added to the long list of absentees.
It was Spurs who had the last laugh between the two sides last season as they finished as the only London side to claim a Champions League spot.
We witnessed two lively meetings between the two sides last season. Chelsea claimed a late victory at Wembley last year thanks to a Marcos Alonso brace. Whereas, Spurs put to bed their 28-year winless run at Stamford Bridge thanks to a Dele Alli brace.
Both sides enter this fixture in fine form, with just one point separating them. Visitors, Chelsea lie in third place whilst Spurs sit one place behind them in fourth.
