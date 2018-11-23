Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Preview: Three precious points up for grabs in Sarri's first taste of the bitter rivalry between Spurs and the Blues

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea return from the international break with a London Derby under the floodlights at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Spurs sit one place and one point behind third-placed Chelsea in the Premier League after picking up from their ropey start despite still looking far from convincing in their victories.

With Arsenal hot on the tails of both sides, it is going to be a must-not-lose game for both Spurs and the Blues.

Previous meetings

Last season's meeting at Wembley came just two games into the 2017/18 season where Chelsea ran out 2-1 victors.

Despite a late equaliser for Spurs which looked to guarantee them a point, Marcos Alonso bagged his second of the day to guarantee all three points for the visitors.

However, on Easter Sunday Spurs put to bed their 28-year Stamford Bridge draught as Dele Alli's brace helped them to a 3-1 win.

A momentous day for Spurs as they took one more step towards proving their ability to compete amongst the top clubs in the Premier League on a consistent basis.

Pochettino addresses injury situation

Mauricio Pochettino was quick to comment on his injury-riddled side in his pre-match press conference:

"We're pushing players to the limit. The line between getting injured or not is so thin," Poch said.

"We don't realise that we're playing with the health of the players. They're human. It's so tough. They are young. They need to enjoy life, too.

"They need to spend energy with families, kids, girlfriends. And the guys that are not with girlfriends need to go to try to find one," the 46-year-old added.

Embed from Getty Images

Team news

Tottenham have a new name to add to their already significant injury list, in Davinson Sanchez.

The Colombian is expected until around the new year period with a hamstring injury.

Also, Kieran Trippier will be sidelined with a groin injury but there was a glimmer of hope for Spurs this week.

Jan Vertonghen has returned to full team training after a lengthy period out and could be forced into making a quick return with a shortage of fit defenders.

For the Blues, Mateo Kovacic is expected to make his return to the side after missing Croatia's game at Wembley with an ankle injury.