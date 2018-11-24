Photo: Getty Images - Clive Rose

As it happened: Arsenal overcome tough Bournemouth test with 2-1 victory
As it happened: Arsenal overcome tough Bournemouth test with 2-1 victory

Relive all of the action as Arsenal defeat Bournemouth in the Premier League. 

mattddawson
Matt Dawson
FULL TIME
That win for Arsenal was vitally important with games against Spurs and Manchester United to come in the next few weeks. Unai Emery's men are unbeaten in 17 matches in all competitions but there are far tougher tests on the horizon. We'll have coverage of both of those matches right here on VAVEL UK. I've been Matt Dawson, thank you very much for joining me. 
It was a hugely intriguing game, one which ebbed and flowed each way at various points. The Cherries started very well but Arsenal grew into proceedings, taking the lead before conceding right before half time. Aubameyang then popped up with his tenth strike of the season in the second period, a goal which was to be the deciding strike. Bournemouth pressed well and could have rescued a point late on but the Gunners were dogged and managed to hold on. 
FULL TIME: Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal
A thoroughly entertaining game at the Vitality comes to an end as Arsenal hold on for all three points. They were made to work hard but that is a big victory for them after three straight draws. The Cherries, however, have now lost their last three. 
95' Stanislas blazes the free-kick high and wide and Arsenal take all three points! 
95' Moments remaining and Mustafi makes a desperate lunge on Stanislas and brings him down. The Cherries have a free-kick right on the edge of the area - what an opportunity this is. 
93' Bellerin plays Ramsey down the right who then stumbles in the penalty area. No penalty given but the Gunners do win a corner. Eddie Nketiah is then substituted on in place of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. 
90' Four added minutes here. Can the hosts rescue a point? 
89' Brave work from Bernd Leno as he gets in between two Bournemouth players from a corner to palm the ball away. Arsenal holding on here as we approach the final knockings. 
OFF THE POST
85' Brilliant effort from Lerma who almost makes up for his earlier own goal but hits the post with an effort from distance. Big let-off for the Gunners. 
82' Arsenal now make another sub as Alex Iwobi is replaced by Aaron Ramsey. Bournemouth make a change too as Lys Mousset is on in place of King. 
78' Kolasinac has been really useful down the left in forward areas for Arsenal and he is involved again as he bursts forward but then fires into the side netting. The Gunners use the break in play to make their first change as Guendouzi replaces Torreira for the final period of the game. 
Bournemouth changes
73' A double sub for Bournemouth as Stanislas replaces Brooks. Gosling is also off, on in his place is Lewis Cook. 
69' Almost another for Arsenal as Aubmeyang uses his pace to break and then plays in Mkhitaryan but he can't get his feet sorted out and spawns the opportunity as he takes it too wide. 
GOAL ARSENAL - AUBAMEYANG
66' Just as I say Arsenal look out of ideas they finally find space in behind and as a result are back in front. Iwobi feeds Kolasinac down the left who has time and space to pick out Aubameyang who receives the ball on a plate and doesn't miss from a matter of yards out. 
65' Bournemouth go up the other end and fashion a chance through Brooks as he receives the ball from King but shoots straight at Leno. 
64' Bournemouth get away with one here. Lerma turns into Mkhitaryan in a dangerous area and he then feeds Aubameyang but he is off target with an attempt from the edge of the box. 
60' An hour gone here and it's still a pretty back and forth match. Arsenal look like they're struggling for ideas though. 
57' Arsenal enjoying a good spell of possession here and they win a corner following Torreira's deflected effort but it comes to nothing. 
52' First caution of the day for Bournemouth as Ake catches Mkhitaryan and goes into the referee's note book. 
46' Back underway at the  Vitality. Arsenal have been second half specialists this season. Can they put on another show? Time will tell. 
HALF TIME
Bournemouth may have lost their last two matches but they're showing no signs of that so far with an impressive display. We're almost ready to go in the second period. 
HALF TIME
Going into the break with the two side's level is probably fair but Arsenal will be incredibly frustrated after growing into things well towards the back end of the first half. They'd just started to find their feet until poor game management meant they left barely anyone back. Doing that against Bournemouth who are one of the best teams on the counter in the Premier League is criminal. 
HALF TIME: Bournemouth 1-1 Arsenal.
Josh King's late equaliser means the teams go into the break all square. 
BOURNEMOUTH GOAL - KING
47' Right on the stroke of half time Bournemouth are level. It's really poor from Arsenal in the opposition penalty area as Iwobi loses it trying to do too much and then the Cherries break. Wilson holds the ball well before moving it to Brooks. He then plays in King who hits a lovely effort into the top corner with his left foot. Game on. 
45' Brooks has been lively for Bournemouth and almost gets in behind to score an equaliser but Leno is there to smother the chance. The Welshman was offside anyway. 
41' Arsenal have had 70% of the possession in the last ten minutes and it's telling as they work another chance. Mkhitaryan finds a small pocket of space in the penalty area but fires a tame effort which results in an easy save for Begovic. 
39' Bellerin is proving a threat on the right for Bournemouth and he lines up another crossing opportunity, aiming to find Iwobi or Aubameyang but a Cherries defender is there to put it out for a corner. Arsenal finishing the half strongly. 
33' Promising work from Alex Iwobi who finds space in the middle of the park before looking to place an effort into the top corner. Begovic is equal to it but the Gunners are playing far better now. 
GOAL ARSENAL - LERMA OG
30' This is a fantastic strike from Lerma but unfortunately, it's into his own net as Arsenal take the lead against the run of play. Kolasinac pulls the ball back and the Bournemouth midfielder powers it past Begovic for an own goal. The Gunners have struggled for goals in the first half of matches this season and they now have one courtesy of their opposition. 
25' First yellow card of the match goes to Sokratis as he and King tangle with each other before the Cherries forward goes to ground. It results in a free-kick in a promising area on the left. Bournemouth try to take it quickly and Arsenal pounce on possession but the referee brings things back having not blown his whistle. Once the free-kick is taken properly it comes to nothing. 
23' Best opening for the Gunners so far as Mkhitaryan's corner finds Aubameyang at the back post but he puts the opportunity over the bar. Moments later Kolasinac heads off target with a looping effort. 
20' Arsenal finally beginning to find some rhythm as Bellerin and Kolasinac offer some width on either flank but Bournemouth are able to deal with the threat posed. 
16' All too easy for Bournemouth at the moment as Daniels is able to cross from the left but fortunately for Arsenal, it doesn't find a man in red and black. 
12' Good defending from Sokratis as Ryan Fraser tries to get around him down the left but the Greek centre-back gets his body in the way and marshalls the ball out of play. 
OFF THE POST
9' Now Arsenal come close as Lucas Torreira drives forward and then hits a looping effort from the edge of the area which comes back off the post. Iwobi then fires over from the rebound. 
DISALLOWED GOAL - BOURNEMOUTH
8' An early let-off for Arsenal with the Cherries looking positive early on. Brooks receives the ball after a ricochet and slots it beyond Bernd Leno but is deemed offside. 
2' Good contest in the early exchanges as Henrikh Mkhitaryan has the first shot of the match but sees it blocked by a Bournemouth defender. The Cherries meanwhile look eager to get in behind Arsenal's back line. 
KICK OFF
We are underway at the Vitality. Arsenal sporting a mint green number this afternoon. 
If Bournemouth win today they can go into the top six of the Premier League. Plenty of incentive for the Cherries, then. 
Players are in the tunnel, we are moments away from kick-off at the Vitality. 
Almost five minutes until kick-off. Matteo Guendouzi was seen being nutmegged in the pre-match warm-up which bodes well for Arsenal! 
Bournemouth overcome fitness doubts
The Cherries had a couple of doubts going into this game but Josh King, who hasn't featured in over a month, is back in the starting XI. Jefferson Lerma is fit to start in midfield whilst Charlie Daniels is in for the injured Adam Smith. 
Change of system for Arsenal
Couple of surprises for Arsenal as Alexandre Lacazette misses out entirely after having to withdraw from French national team duty over the international break. Mesut Ozil only makes the bench. It looks as though the Gunners will play with three at the back, and have two wing-backs, Bellerin and Kolasinac. They'll look to provide the width with Mkhitaryan and Iwobi playing off of Aubameyang in forward areas. 
Bournemouth team news
Starting XI: Begovic, Francis, Cook, Ake, Daniels, Brooks, Lerma, Gosling, Fraser, King, Wilson.


Subs: Boruc, Mings, Surman, Lewis Cook, Stanislas, Mousset, Defoe. 

Arsenal team news
Starting XI: Leno, Bellerin, Sokratis, Mustafi, Holding, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Torreira, Mkhitaryan, Iwobi, Aubameyang. 


Subs: Cech, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Ozil, Nketiah. 

Matches between the two have been hugely entertaining over the last couple of season's so we could be in for another treat on Sunday afternoon. Join us from around an hour before kick-off for confirmed starting XIs. 
Previous meetings
The pair have only ever met seven times with the Gunners winning five of those encounters. However, Arsenal haven't won at the Vitality Stadium in their last two visits. They suffered a 2-1 defeat there last term with Wilson and Jordon Ibe getting on the score sheet. They also played out a classic in the 2016/17 season as they drew 3-3. The Cherries led 3-0 through Charlie Daniels, Wilson and Fraser before goals from Alexis Sanchez, Lucas Perez and a last-gasp strike from Olivier Giroud rescued a point. 
Howe anticipates interesting match up
Bournemouth have been able to match some of the top sides in the Premier League in recent times and with that in mind the Cherries boss appears to be looking forward to the test: "I think on paper this weekend's game is set up to be a very good game. Arsenal have outstanding attacking players and a good look about their team," he commented. 

"It will be an interesting game to see which attack comes out on top. It will be a great battle for our defenders as well," Howe added. 

Emery rediscovering competitive feel
Speaking ahead of the game, the Arsenal manager, Emery talked about his time in England so far and how it differs to other league's he's managed in as Bournemouth look set to provide his team with another tough encounter:

"I think one of the characteristics of the Premier League is the fact every game is very demanding and you need to overcome that if you want to finish in the top four," the Spaniard noted.

"PSG were so superior that the competitive aspect wasn't so apparent [in France], but it's something I am rediscovering here in England." 

Bournemouth's King to be assessed
Bournemouth don't have too many injury worries ahead of the visit of Arsenal but are still monitoring Josh King who hasn't played in over a month due to an ankle injury. Adam Smith will definitely miss the game after sustaining a knee injury against Newcastle, an issue that is set to keep him out for a lengthy period of time. Junior Stanislas could be a doubt, as too Jefferson Lerma. 
Monreal still out for Arsenal
Arsenal's Spanish left-back Nacho Monreal has been struggling with a hamstring problem for a while now and Emery confirmed this week that he is set to miss another two weeks. The Gunners have had a few issues at full back over the past month with Granit Xhaka having to fill in at left-back against Crystal Palace. Sead Kolasinac has now returned but he was far from convincing against Wolves.

Right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner suffered a muscle injury in the Carabao Cup against Blackpool and is still being assessed ahead of Sunday's match. Laurent Koscielny is nearing a return and may feature for Arsenal's U23s next week following an Achilles injury sustained last season. 

Cherries starting to fall away?
Eddie Howe's men have had a terrific start to the season and currently sit just a point behind Arsenal in sixth going into this round of matches. But they may just be starting to hit a stumbling block having led Man United before going onto lose and then suffering a disappointing defeat against Newcastle last time out. But the Cherries have plenty of players capable of causing trouble to an Arsenal back line who were poor against Wolves before the international break. Callum Wilson, who scored on his England debut will be full of confidence whilst youngster David Brooks has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water. Ryan Fraser is also in form and has caused problems for the Gunners before.
Arsenal aiming to get back to winning ways
The Gunners come into this match 16 matches without defeat. It's been quite the turn around since Unai Emery came into the club. He's developed a new philosophy of playing out from the back and he's got players who had previously stagnated playing at the top of their games. However, Arsenal have now drawn their last three matches in all competitions and will be eager to get back on track. Three points are a must this weekend with matches against Spurs and Manchester United to follow in the coming weeks. 
Premier League is back
After another fantastic international break for England, the Premier League returns for a full interrupted period until March 2019. We're nearing the fixture filled winter period now as the table will really begin to take shape over the next month or so. 
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Bournemouth vs Arsenal in the Premier League. I'm Matt Dawson and I'll be taking you through all of the build-up and then the match action as things kick off from 1.30pm at the Vitality Stadium. 
