The Warm Down: Seagulls cost themselves a win over Leicester

Brighton draw 1-1 at The Amex against Leicester City, but will feel that it is two points dropped.

The Seagulls took the lead in the 15th minute, when Anthony Knockaert's corner was met at the front post by Glenn Murray, who flicked his header into the roof of the net.

Leicester were reduced to ten men in the 28th minute, when James Maddison, who had been booked just a couple of minutes before for a foul was then given a second yellow for a dive.

In the second half Leicester came out and attacked Albion and were rewarded with 11 minutes left, when Beram Kayal fouled Kelechi Iheanacho inside the box.

Substitute Jamie Vardy stepped up and tucked the ball into the top right corner of the net to make it 1-1.

Brighton the masters of their own downfall

Brighton only have themselves to blame for dropping two points on Saturday.

They had a perfect opportunity to get the win being 1-0 up and facing a ten-man Leicester just 28 minutes into the game.

This was a perfect chance for them to go on and score more goals and secure a win to move further up the table.

Instead, Albion sat off and invited unnecessary pressure on themselves throughout the second half and when you are facing a side with the likes of Vardy, who will chase everything there was only one way it was going to end for Brighton.

It ended as predicted with The Seagulls giving away a clumsy penalty, which Vardy converted.

Murray had struggled to recover from a knock to the knee, which he picked up in the first half and it looked like he might have been replaced at half time.

However, Murray played until the 89th minute when he replaced by Jurgen Locadia.

Fellow substitute striker, Florin Andone only came on with ten minutes left for Pascal Gross, but it was very hard for Locadia and Andone to do an awful lot in such a short space of time.

Vardy changed the game for Leicester

Leicester had struggled to create many chances until Vardy came on in the 56th minute.

Vardy came on and caused Brighton problems with his pace and his sheer will to chase down everything he possibly could.

He drew fouls from Brighton after pouncing on mistakes from the home side and in the 79th minute converted from the spot to level the game.

Vardy deserved to score due his work-rate and the way he got the Leicester team believing they could get at least a draw and maybe even all three points and they nearly did towards the end.