As it happened: Newcastle seal a crucial three points as Burnley's problems mount
Rafa Benitez' side edge away from the bottom three but Burnley remain just a point above the drop zone.
Thank you for joining us to enjoy what has been an enthralling contest at Turf Moor.
Meanwhile, Newcastle will be confident of extending their good run of form with a home tie against West Ham.
They remain just a point above the bottom three who are all on eight points.
Last season, they built their success on a strong back four but their defence has looked all over the place throughout the season.
They still pose an aerial threat going forward but there doesn't seem to be much of a Plan B.
Newcastle end their Monday night curse, pick up their first away win of the season and ease relegation fears with a third successive win.
They did just enough in the first half but were much more organised in the second period. The result takes them four points clear of the bottom three...
Charlie Taylor clips the ball in and Vokes springs above the Newcastle defence from three yards out...
...but heads wide...with the last touch of the game.
In fact, he is playing further forward than some of the back four.
Can they salvage a point?
Perez skips away from a lazy Lowton challenge and releases Joselu into the penalty area. The substitute fires past Hart but his effort rebounds off the post!
Not long after, Ben Mee makes another block at the feet of Ritchie.
Brady picks out Aaron Lennon at the back post who cuts a pass back to Wood. The front man finds himself in space by the penalty spot but spoons his volley over.
Should do better.
Robbie Brady floats a flat pass that is taken down by Chris Wood inside the penalty area. The striker swivels and shoots only for Yedlin to poke out a leg.
Dubravka may have saved it behind him but the American was taking no chances.
A bit of head tennis between Wood and Vokes combined with a shocking clearance from Fernandez eventually lands at the feet of the Kiwi. He swings a boot but his strike goes straight into the hands of Dubravka.
Ashley Barnes?
A few minutes to forget for the Scotsman.
Newcastle have controlled the ball and looked threatening, whilst Burnley can't rekindle the tempo they ended the half with.
Kenedy lashes wide from distance again.
DeAndre Yedlin rampages forward and gets behind the Burnley back four. His poked effort is touched away by the foot of Joe Hart but falls to Matt Ritchie two yards from goal. Yet, somehow, the winger places his shot wide when virtually level with the post.
How crucial could that miss be?
Newcastle haven't been great but should have control of this game only for a bullet header combined by more shaky defensive play to leave the contest finely positioned.
Yet that stunning Vokes header has completely changed the complexion of the game and the hosts ended the first half as the better side.
If they pick up where they left off, there is no reason why Burnley can't earn at least a point...
Another Vokes header sends Dubravka scrambling to turn the ball wide even though it appeared to be heading off target.
With the home fans finding their voice, the passion spills onto the pitch as there is a bit of handbags between a couple of Burnley players and Ayoze Perez.
Referee Anthony Taylor blows up for half-time with this game perfectly poised.
This time it is Defour who pings a diagonal ball into Vokes who nods it down for Wood. The striker from New Zealand connects sweetly with his left foot only for Dubravka to spring across and tip the ball wide.
Ben Mee launched a diagonal ball forward and it picks out Vokes just inside the penalty area. The Welshman leaps to meet the ball and powers a header over the stranded Dubravka to claw Burnley back into this contest.
Rafa Benitez has reverted to a back three for this contest - does Sean Dyche need to consider doing the same to plug the gaps?
A short corner comes back to Matt Ritchie who whips a cross over the head of Lowton and is glanced home by Ciaran Clark.
What has happened to this Burnley defence in the last six months?
However, deliveries to the front two have been few and far between apart from the Lowton cross that found Wood.
The home side have been looking to find him on numerous occasions in the opening ten minutes and this time his curling cross picks out the late run of Chris Wood who can only divert his strike over on the half-volley.
Recent rumours suggest that Heaton could be heading to pastures new at Leeds United in January.
Can he cope with the power of Rondon and pace of Perez?
An idea of how this game is likely to be played...
Will Burnley and/or Newcastle be facing a spell in the Championship?
Burnley have just tweeted out this update:
'Kick off at tonight's game will be delayed by 30 minutes, due to a medical emergency in the players' tunnel. Neither team or their staff are affected. The person involved has been taken to hospital in a conscious state.'
...then again, Newcastle haven't defeated Burnley in the Premier League after four attempts...
In Brady, Lennon, Kenedy and Ritchie there are four wingers who like to make the pitch big. Expect plenty of crosses to strikers who love to attack aerial balls. Don't be surprised if there are a few feisty tackles either.
However, the aerial ability of Clark could come in handy against Burnley's powerful front two. He will be looking to tuck in and provide an extra man against the dangerous left foot of Robbie Brady from the other side of the pitch. If they keep such areas tight, Kenedy has the ability to tear a patched up Burnley defence apart. However, he also has the ability to go missing for an entire game...
Jonjo Shelvey is fit enough just for the bench but Kenedy starts after a starring role last time he played Burnley and he will join Matt Ritchie as the attacking threat looking to serve Salomon Rondon who netted a brace last time out.
The two outfits go into this contest with contrasting form. Whilst Burnley have failed to win in their last five league matches, picking up just two points in the process, Newcastle have edged their way out of the bottom three with seven points in their previous three outings. They hadn’t won in ten attempts before successive victories against Watford and Bournemouth who have both started the season well. Yet Rafa Benitez’ side have not won on their travels for eight Premier League matches.
The Geordies also haven't defeated Burnley in four Premier League matches, although three of those contests have ended in draws. This fixture last season resulted in a 1-0 victory for The Clarets as Jeff Hendrick netted the winner at the end of October. Newcastle went close to recording the same scoreline at St James’ Park before a late own goal by Karl Darlow grabbed a point for Sean Dyche’s side.
Burnley have failed to score in three of their last four matches and could be without the creativity of Johann Berg Gudmundsson who picked up a knock in the goalless draw at Leicester City before the international break. At the back, Nick Pope, James Tarkowski and Stephen Ward are all absent, whilst Ben Gibson is a doubt. However, Steven Defour is expected to be available in the middle of the park.
The Newcastle duo of Jamie Sterry and Florian Lejeune are sidelined but there will be a late fitness test for a number of players including Paul Dummett, Yoshi Muto and Jonjo Shelvey. Captain Jamaal Lascelles netted against Burnley last season but is another who will be assessed before the contest.
Salomon Rondon will be looking to build upon the excellent physical display against Bournemouth that saw him net his first two goals for Newcastle after failing to score in six previous outings since signing on loan in the summer. A patched up Burnley back four that have failed to defend as stringently as they did last season will have to be on top of their game to stop the Venezuelan.
At the other end, Burnley will be buoyed by Newcastle’s poor record of defending set-pieces this season. The visitors have conceded six of their 15 goals from such positions whilst Burnley have netted five of their 12 from corners or free-kicks. Although dead ball specialist Gudmundsson could miss out, Robbie Brady is a more than capable replacement and the likes of Sam Vokes and Chris Wood will be looking to take advantage of his deliveries, particularly if Lascelles is unavailable.
Burnley manager Dyche believes his side are close to finding their feet again after a challenging start to the season.
He told the Burnley website: “I’ve been very pleased with the players’ training in the past fortnight. The pride they have in how they work is enormous and they have shown me they are keen to get back to it.
I am proud of the players for what they give - and the more they continue to give, the more chance we have of success and getting results.”
Yet Benitez is keen for his Newcastle side to build upon the momentum they developed before the international break.
He explained to BBC Sport: "We started walking, now we are running and now we have to improve our pace."
Join Vavel UK on Monday evening for minute-by-minute commentary of this crucial battle of the basement encounter by following the feed right here.