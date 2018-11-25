The Warm Down: Mooy double reminder that Terriers are up for the fight

Not many people would have given them much of a chance prior to kick-off this afternoon, but Huddersfield Town proved their doubters wrong once again as they defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Molineux.

David Wagner was delighted that the Terriers "got their rewards" for what he believes was one of his side's best performances away from home since they were promoted to the Premier League.

He told HTTV: "I think it was an outstanding team performance. This was a very brave performance today away from home. I think it was a deserved result."

Mooy key to survival chances

Aaron Mooy was so often Huddersfield's saviour in important games last season and scored both of the Terriers' goals in this afternoon's match to ensure that they came away with a vital three points.

The 28-year-old's first goal was a composed finish following Erik Durm's cut-back before he fired home his second of the match in the second-half with a curling free-kick. It comes as somewhat of a surprise that it has taken until the end of November for him to open his account for the season.

Wagner was impressed with Mooy's performance but insists that the result was down to the standard set by the entire team.

He said: "He was the standout player. It was a great team performance. I am delighted to get a clean sheet and score two wonderful goals away from home."

If Mooy can keep himself fit for the remainder of the campaign, then the Terriers will fancy their chances of pulling off another miracle. He has the quality to win games by himself, which could prove to be vital come the end of the season.

Reality check for Wolves?

As much as Huddersfield impressed throughout this afternoon's game, Wolves were equally out of sorts. The Terriers arrived at Molineux with the worst scoring record in the division, and majority of the home supporters would have been expecting to come away with all three points.

However, a really poor first-half performance from Nuno Espírito Santo's side gave them too much work to do to get a result. This performance was so far off the standard they had produced to claim points off the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal most recently. This will have been the biggest frustration for the home supporters.

Their performance in the second-half was slightly improved, mainly due to the introduction of Morgan Gibbs-White and Adama Traore, but this was not enough for the hosts to get themselves something out of the game.

Who's up next?

Huddersfield have a superb opportunity to extend their unbeaten run to four games as they host Brighton & Hove Albion at the John Smith's Stadium. Despite the fact that they moved out of the relegation zone with today's win, they still remain just two points off bottom and will want to give themselves some breathing space with another three points next weekend.

As for Wolves, they are back in action next Friday evening as they travel to Wales to take on Neil Warnock's Cardiff City side. There will be an added interest to this game following the post-match drama between Warnock and Nuno in last season's clash between the two sides in the Championship. It will be interesting to see whether Wolves can come out on top in this one, as they did last season.