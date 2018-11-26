Olympique Lyonnais vs Manchester City Preview: Citizens aim to secure place in Round of 16 

Manchester City will travel to France to face Olympique Lyonnais with only one thing on the mind of Pep Guardiola and his players - securing qualification for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

A point will be enough to see the Blues safely into the last 16, whilst three points will see them top the group.

Fekir expected to be fit

Nabil Fekir was substituted during Lyon's 1-0 victory over Saint-Etienne on Friday night, however, is expected to return in time for the visit of the Premier League champions, handing the home side a huge boost.

Lyon have no other injury concerns to their first team squad, and will undoubtedly look to name an outfit as strong as possible, as they look to secure qualification to the last 16 themselves.

Lyon predicted XI: Lopes; Rafael, Marcelo, Denayer, Mendy; N'Dombele, Aouar, Fekir; Traore, Terrier, Memphis.

City injury woes

Guardiola addressed the press ahead of this encounter and explained that City's squad will be without numerous key players due to injury.

The Spaniard started talk about injuries by addressing Bernardo Silva's situation, saying he is "In the last step before being fit."

The two-time Champions League winner went on further to talk about injuries, "Gabriel Jesus had had a muscular problem in training but isn't ready. Ilkay Gundogan had a problem in his feet."

Kevin de Bruyne, Benjamin Mendy and Claudio Bravo will also miss the game through injury.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamenedi, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, David Silva, Delph; Mahrez, Aguero, Sane.

Guardiola was clearly frustrated by the injury situation, although knows he still has a very strong squad, which he will try to get the best out of.

"I prefer to have all the squad to choose but it is what it is." stated the City boss, "We have to adapt with the guys that are here and will try to do a good job and the others who aren't here will do their best to recover."

Lyon looking for two out of two over Blues

In the first matchup between these two Lyon caused one of the shocks of the tournament thus far - overcoming City 2-1 at the Etihad.

Since this, the form of both in Europe has gone in opposite directions. City have won all three games since their shock result, whilst Lyon are winless, accumulating three draws in this time.

Former Manchester United man Memphis Depay thoroughly enjoyed the win when Lyon visited the Etihad, flaunting it all over social media - the Dutchman will be hopeful of causing a further shock, as any kind of result will result in at least one of these sides qualifying for the knockout stages.