WSL week 10 review: West Ham ride luck to pick up third win

It’s been yet another busy weekend full of goals in the WSL. This current set of fixtures ensured that November had no draws and that all teams scored during the month. Here’s a lowdown on this weekend’s action as the league enters the last couple of weeks before the winter break.

Having lost Jordan Nobbs to an ACL injury last time out, the Gunners injury list is of major concern with Viktoria Schnaderbeck, Tabea Kemme, Kim Little, Jessica Samuelsson and Danielle Carter are all currently out too. With a depleted squad, the table toppers have been forced to rotate teens Ava Kuyken, Ruby Grant and Paige Bailey-Gayle into the team for a semblance of depth.

With everything other than injuries going their way this season, the Gunners were shocked when Brighton took the lead. Ini Umotong used her strength to power through two defenders and get onto the end of a pass which she slotted it past Sari van Veenendaal. Arsenal soon got back into it with Vivianne Miedema adding yet another goal to her impressive tally this season. She then turned provider for Dominique Bloodworth to put the Gunners ahead. Further goals from Danielle van de Donk and Beth Mead sealed the win for Arsenal as they avoided a potential upset.

Both teams came into this one off differing fortunes in their previous fixtures. Liverpool were defeated last game by Bristol whereas Birmingham won their previous game against West Ham. Birmingham got off to the best possible start with Emma Follis scoring for the Blues. Connie Scofield doubled the lead a few minutes before half time with a great effort from just on the edge of the box. That was all the goals in the game and the win put Birmingham up into third place. Liverpool however are still looking for their first win under current manager Vicky Jepson and face Everton in the Merseyside derby next Sunday.

Everton are currently enduring a torrid time in the WSL and it got even worse when they faced Reading who are steadily doing well in the league. The Toffees did have some hope as they scored first with Hannah Cain slotting past Grace Moloney.

However, Fara Williams almost put the Royals back in it but she hit the crossbar with her effort. Brooke Chaplen was the player to equalise for Reading however dinking her effort in. Everton then almost went ahead but Inessa Kaagman was judged to be offside. Chaplen scored the winner for Reading after Gemma Davison made a great run through the middle and set off a pass to her.

A trip to Romford awaited the Vixens after the home win against Liverpool and possibly another win up for grabs. Bristol sat in sixth before the match with West Ham in eighth with just two wins.

Alisha Lehmann put the Hammers ahead after a great run though the Irons had a slice of luck as her shot wildly deflected leaving Sophie Baggaley wrong-footed in the Vixens goal. Bristol made it hard for West Ham but the Hammers sealed the win at the death as Frankie Brown suffered a lapse in concentration, passing the ball directly to an injured Jane Ross. Her Scotland teammate needing no extra encouragement to slide the ball into the bottom corner. West Ham will look to carry their momentum into their next match against Brighton whilst Bristol will sit out the orbit.

Nikita Parris, who is now the record goalscorer in WSL history, added yet another goal to that tally in the 17th minute before Caroline Weir doubled the lead close to half time. Yeovil battled in the game but City showed their quality as they added another two goals in the final ten minutes with Steph Houghton and Claire Emslie rounding out the win.