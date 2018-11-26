Women's Championship week 10 review: Manchester United regain top spot

The weekend's action in the Championship saw an absolute goalfest happen with 22 goals in just five games. Here's a summary of all the games and all the goals.

Saturday night saw London Bees travel to Boldmere St Michael to face Aston Villa. There was only three points between these two teams so a win was crucial for both in terms of standings.

Jodie Hutton put the hosts ahead in the first couple of minutes after Sarah Quantrill saved an effort from Sophie Haywood. Merrick Will put the Bees back in it near half time. In the second half, Villa almost regained the lead but Amy West’s effort hit the post. The Bees then scored to take the lead, Rachel Unitt the unexpected scorer. Destiney Toussaint sealed the points late in the day after seeing her previous shot saved.

Into Sunday’s action now and Durham welcomed Leicester City to New Ferens Park. The Wildcats are keeping pace up near the top of the table with only four points between them and the top team in the league. They were also unbeaten coming into this fixture but the Foxes looked to spoil the run.

It was an error from Durham that allowed Leicester to get their first goal as Nicole Nymoen volleyed home from an Ella Franklin-Fraiture cross. The Foxes then capitalised on the Wildcats failing to clear their lines from a free kick as Serena Fletcher scored.

One of the league strugglers, putting out a near-development line-up, things haven't been easy for Millwall so far this season. Having previously beaten by eight goals by both Charlton and Tottenham, the Lionesses succumbed once again on Sunday.

Millwall did well to hold on in the start of the match but the first goal went in from Lauren James in the 15th minute. It took the same amount of time for United to double their lead with Mollie Green turning an Alex Greenwood cross home. Within six minutes, two more goals were added with Green grabbing her second and Katie Zelem bagging one.

Mollie Green rounded off her hat trick just moments after the restart before Ella Toone scored a few minutes later to make it 6-0. With all the action following in one direction, United opted for a different sub when they were six goals to the good, with Siobhan Chamberlain making way in the United goal for Fran Bentley to get her chance. Jess Sigsworth made it seven before Greenwood capped off the scoring from the spot. With Spurs not in action, United regained the top spot having taken care of their game in hand over the Lilywhites.

Just a point separated these two teams coming into the weekend with Lewes just edging Sheffield. This game summed that up as both teams exchanged goals throughout. Izzy Ford put the Blades ahead with her first goal on her full debut. Lewes got back into it with Vicky Carleton’s cross being deflected past Alex Brooks and into the goal.

An hour into the game, the next goal came and it was Sheffield who retook the lead. Ellie Gilliatt hit the post but Sophie Barker followed up and placed her shot home. Rebecca Carter put Lewes back into but the Blades scored later on through Sophie Jones. That was it for an action filled match and Sheffield walked away with the three points.

Charlton faced up against Crystal Palace with both teams at opposite ends of the table. Palace are struggling down near the bottom but Charlton are flying high in fourth.

A defensive mix up saw Charlton take the lead as Liz Ejupi slotted the ball past Shanell Salgado. Palace battled hard and got their reward with Jordan Butler scoring just before half time. It was a close and tough game but Charley Clifford scored with the last kick of the game to keep all three points at the Oakwood.