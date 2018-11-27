Goalscorer Vokes believes Clarets are set for a relegation fight

Despite slipping to another defeat, Burnley's top scorer this season Sam Vokes believes his teammates are ready for the fight at the bottom end of the Premier League.

Two early goals from Federico Fernandez and Ciaran Clark was enough despite a brilliant header from Vokes bringing the Clarets back into the game to leave his team floundering in 17th place.

Vokes brutally honest

Burnley find themselves deep amongst the relegation scrap but it is still early days.

"We've got to be realistic, we're in that battle now," Vokes said after the game.

"We've got some big games coming up starting with Crystal Palace at the weekend and if we can take positives from tonight into that I'm sure we will be okay," Vokes continued.

Dyche optimistic despite defeat

Manager Sean Dyche believes his team are getting back to their old selves but wasn’t happy with how they lost this latest game.

“We’ve conceded a lucky goal and a poor goal and that’s something we’ve tried to eradicate since our tough start,” Dyche said

“But other than that, there were a lot of good things and I was pleased with the mentality to come back from two goals down and ask questions.”

“Sometimes the details are not quite there but I think we are coming back,” Dyche added.

Dyche knows performances have to improve for his Clarets to climb, claiming they need to be better in both boxes in order to succeed.

“We finished super strong and we were still creating chances until the final whistle, I want that mentality to continue,” Dyche finished.

As mentioned by Vokes, the Clarets head down to Crystal Palace on Saturday in search of a response to help get their league season back on track.