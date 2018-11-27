VAVEL UK's Premier League Team of the Week - GW13

The Premier League returned over the weekend following another successful fortnight for England, and any avid football fan who hates international breaks can now breathe a rather loud sigh of relief.

For that is it until March 2019. That's right, complete uninterrupted club football for the next three months.

This week's standout performers include both a mixture of players from the side's at the top end of the table and from those down the bottom with the likes of Fulham and Huddersfield picking up vital wins whilst Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham were also able to secure three points.

Goalkeeper and defence

Wayne Hennessey

Crystal Palace have been struggling to score goals this season and again they failed to score this weekend, but what was most impressive about their display at Old Trafford was their defence. Manchester United have been enjoying a period of rejuvenation but were kept at bay by the brilliant Hennessey this weekend in a 0-0 draw.

It wasn't a classic but the Welsh stopper made five saves during the match, most notably to deny Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku in either half as Palace earned themselves a hugely credible point. Hennessey has established himself as Roy Hodgson's favourite man behind the sticks the season and remains ever present in the Premier League this term.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

The young full-back has been nothing short of exceptional this season and after scoring his first goal for his country over the international break showed more goal scoring prowess as Liverpool beat Watford 3-0. Relatively untested at the back, Alexander-Arnold popped up with a quite wonderful free-kick, bending it over the wall and into Ben Foster's net. It wasn't too dissimilar to the free-kick Kieran Trippier scored at the World Cup. Have England ever had two greater set piece takers at full-back?

Josh Kerr, Liverpool editor: "Another defining moment in the magical career of this young talent. Cometh the hour cometh the man. Another top display from the Englishman. The Liverpool right-back scored a stunning free-kick to fire the Reds to their best start to a league campaign since 1990 to maintain Liverpool’s unbeaten start."

James Tomkins

As well as Hennessey being in top form for Palace, Tomkins was also excellent as he helped his side to a clean sheet against Jose Mourinho's side. It was a commanding performance from a player who can sometimes be accused of being inconsistent.

Alongside Mamadou Sakho, Tomkins was a huge presence for his side, completing ten clearances, winning four aerial duals and also making four interceptions as he kept the likes of Marcus Rashford and the inform Anthony Martial at bay.

Sead Kolasinac

Unai Emery opted for a switch of formation as Arsenal beat Bournemouth on Sunday and it was a decision that allowed the Gunners to get the best out of Kolasinac. The Bosnian has always been a bit suspect defensively but playing as a left wing back at the Vitality he turned in a display that was pivotal in Arsenal winning for the first time in three Premier League matches.

Kolasinac has barely played this season due to injury and after looking impressive against Liverpool on his return, he was then awful against Wolves. But at Bournemouth, he played a hand with two match-winning assists, firstly contributing to the pull back in which Jefferson Lerma scored an own goal from before laying the ball on a plate for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score the game's winning goal.

Midfielders

Aaron Mooy

Before the international break, this team of the week section said it would be unlikely many Huddersfield players would be standout performers. That was after Alex Pritchard scored during the Terriers draw with West Ham. But against Wolves, in a result which not many would have seen coming, Mooy was absolutely exceptional and therefore deserves his place in this team of the week.

The West Yorkshire side comfortably beat Wolves 2-0, a team who could easily have defeated Arsenal two weeks prior. It was Huddersfield's key player, Mooy, who was the match winner as he scored both goals at Molineux. Surprisingly they were his first strikes of the campaign as he first fired past Rui Patricio from Erik Durm's pass before placing home a delightful free-kick.

Sam Straw, Huddersfield editor: "Mooy produced a sublime performance for the Terriers. Not only did he score the two goals, he had a pass accuracy of over 85% and also played two key passes. He possesses the quality to control games in midfield and it is somewhat of a surprise that it has taken him this long to produce a performance of that standard this season."

Andre Gomes

The Portuguese midfielder had a rather torrid two years in Barcelona before moving on loan to Everton. He arrived in Merseyside in search of getting his career back on track and proving doubters of his quality wrong. So far he's done exactly that and has become a major part of the Toffees team. Against Cardiff, he turned in an intelligent and skilfull display showing his impressive ability to get forward and join in with attacks as well as dictating play from deeper phases of play.

Connor Bennett, Everton editor: "Gomes was Everton’s stand-out performer in the win over Cardiff. The Portuguese midfielder controlled the midfield in a classy manner, working in tandem with Idrissa Gueye. The Blues will be desperate to make his loan deal a permanent one."

David Silva

There's not much more to say about the Spanish midfielder that hasn't already been said. He is truly a master of his art and against West Ham put in another effortless display in midfield as he scored the first goal during Manchester City's emphatic win. Silva has always produced exceptional numbers in terms of goals and assists but at the age of 32 isn't showing any signs of stopping. He now has eight strikes already this term.

Josh Slinger, Manchester City editor: "Silva has shown his insane form yet again. He scored the opening goal inside the first 15 minutes and was a vital part to his team's dominance in the middle of the field for pretty much the whole game."

Dele Alli

After the attacking midfielder burst onto the scene a few seasons ago he hasn't really pushed onto a greater level. But against Chelsea, he showed all the signs of why he's still such an exciting young player. He scored a terrific header early on, getting on the end of Christian Eriksen's free-kick to nod past Kepa Arrizabalaga and also grabbed himself an assist.

It was a fantastic performance from Spurs who ended Chelsea's unbeaten start to the season and Alli was at the heart of it as he scored against Saturday's opposition for a third successive campaign.

Brogan Clasper, Spurs editor: "Alli relishes the challenge of playing against Chelsea. Saturday's opener came just at the right time to reward Spurs for their early dominance and provided him with his sixth goal against the Blues in just five appearances."

Forwards

Ryan Sessegnon

One game for Claudio Ranieri is all it's taken for Fulham to get back to winning ways and get the best out of Sessegnon again. The teenager was exceptional during Fulham's promotion campaign last season but has taken a while to get going in the Premier League. But with two assists against Southampton on Saturday he proved why so many top sides in the division are still interested in him.

His assist for Andre Schurrle's goal was world class as he picked up the ball on the left and then fired in an inch-perfect cross to the back post for the German to easily score from.

Leroy Sane

Are we all over the fact Sane was left out of Germany's World Cup squad yet? Probably not after his display against West Ham. The winger struggled for form at the beginning of the season but showed his quality with a near perfect display, scoring twice and claiming an assist at the London Stadium this weekend. He was on hand to roll the ball across for Raheem Sterling to score before finding the net with two outstanding finishes himself. With his first, he sold both Fabian Balbuena and Lukasz Fabianski with a fake shot before rolling the ball into an empty net and then his second was a terrifically executed volley.

Josh Slinger: "Sane produced arguably his best performance of the season. He was a constant threat in the attack cutting inside as well as running down the line while contributing to three out of four goals scored by the Citizens."

Aleksandar Mitrovic

The Serbian started the season in phenomenal form but as his team's performances dipped, so did his. Against Southampton, he was back among the goals as he led Fulham to a 3-2 win at Craven Cottage. He notched a brace having gone six games without scoring before Mark Hughes' men arrived in town. Mitrovic guided a header past Alex McCarthy to equalise for the hosts before winning the game with a powerful volley after the hour mark.

Neil Leverett, Fulham editor: "After Mitrovic’s explosive start to life in Fulham colours, the Serbian starred for the Cottagers as Ranieri got his tenure on the opposite side of west London off to a winning start. Still only 24-years-old, the striker regained his lethal form and will be a vital ingredient in Fulham’s battle against the drop this season."