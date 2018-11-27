Tottenham Hotspur vs Inter Milan Preview: Must-win game for Spurs to keep their Champions League dream alive

Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Inter Milan to Wembley on Wednesday in a crunch game to keep their Champions League dream alive.

After dropping points away to Inter in the opening game of Group B this has become a must-win game for Spurs.

Should Spurs prevail on Wednesday night it would likely leave the second spot of Group B up for grabs with FC Barcelona expected to wrap up the top spot against PSV.

The story of the group

The two sides met in the opening game of the group in Milan where the hosts stole a late victory despite trailing until the 86th-minute.

Goals from Mauro Icardi and Matías Vecino sealed a superb late comeback to deny Spurs from opening their Champions League campaign in style.

Spurs followed this defeat to yet another loss after Barcelona visited the capital and cruised to a 4-2 victory.

The Lilywhites then threw away their 2-1 lead away to PSV after Hugo Lloris was shown a straight red card for a late challenge outside his box - leaving Spurs on just one point.

However, two late goals worked in Mauricio Pochettino's favour in the home tie against PSV as Harry Kane sealed their first win of the campaign to keep their dream alive.

Vertonghen ready to play

Mauricio Pochettino confirmed the Belgian centre-back, Jan Vertonghen is fit enough to play on Wednesday:

"He was ready to play against Chelsea. That's why he was on the bench. My decision was to play with Foyth and Toby," he said.

"Of course he is ready, ready to play."

"He was working so hard in the last three or four weeks. Yes, I think he's in his best and he's always an important player for the team like everyone is important," Poch added.

Team news

After months of bad news for Spurs, finally their injury worries seem to have taken a positive turn.

Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose and Davinson Sanchez have returned to training with Vertonghen likely to start with Juan Foyth uneligible to play in the Champions League.

In addition, captain Lloris will also return to the squad after serving his one-game ban for the red card shown in Eindhoven.