Paris Saint Germain 2-1 Liverpool As it happened: Reds fall short as Parisians nearly qualify for the knockout rounds
A rapid first half saw all the goals while a defensive performance from PSG in the second secured all three points and virtually a spot in the round-of-16.
Liverpool have been known to create incredible moments at Anfield, and they will need another one in two weeks to keep their Champions League hopes alive.
It was always going to be a difficult group for Liverpool, but the toughest loss to swallow would have to be to Red Star. In a group with PSG and Napoli, you can't drop points to the small fries.
With Liverpool's loss tonight and Napoli's victory over Red Star, the Reds now find themselves on the outside looking in. Now placed in third place, Liverpool need to beat Napoli by at least a two goal margin to advance to the knockout stages.
Fulltime!
Liverpool try their best to get the ball in the box, lofting it forward whenever possible, but it is not enough as PSG hold on to win 2-1. With all the goals coming in the first half, PSG stood strong to deny Liverpool the equalizer in the second half.
90'
The board is up, and there will be five minutes of stoppage time.
84' Substitution
Final substitution for PSG. Mbappe comes off for Adrian Rabiot.
83'
PSG hit Liverpool on the counter-attack, sending Mbappe racing down the field. Robertson was able to keep up with the pacy forward and did well to force him wide and block his shot.
80'
Neymar goes down after a challenge from van Dijk, looking for a penalty. An acrobatic performance by the forward as the referee tells him to get back up.
77' Substitution
Klopp makes his final change as Xherdan Shaqiri comes on for Milner. Liverpool pushing for the equalizer here.
74'
Silva is on as soon as possible and appears to be fine.
73'
Play is stopped as the physios check on Silva. The defender made a touchline clearance while falling, and smacked his head on the ground. Potential concussion for the PSG captain. He is off to receive treatment.
71' Substitution
Firmino hasn't really been up to the challenge tonight, and Klopp replaces him with Daniel Sturridge.
69'
Massive save from Alisson! Neymar delivers the corner into the area, and Marquinhos rises highest to meet the ball. His header was hard and low, but Alisson does well to get down and push the ball wide.
66' Substitution
Klopp makes a change of his own, bringing on Naby Keita for Wijnaldum.
65' Substitution
Di Maria and Cavani both make way as PSG makes a double switch. Dani Alves comes on for the Argentine while Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting comes on for Cavani.
63'
A pass is played to Neymar, but the ball rolls past him as he was gesturing towards the crowd. A confusing moment as the Brazilian missed an opportunity to break down the side.
60'
An early cross is deflected low into the PSG box, and Firmino rises to meet it. The contact is good, but he can't guide the all on goal.
55'
Robertson and Neymar link up well to play the Scot in space. Silva covers a large distance to get back and block Robertson's cross attempt.
52'
Neymar earns a free kick outside the box after going to ground after a shot attempt. Not sure where the foul was as no Liverpool player made contact with the Brazilian.
49'
Firmino nearly finds Robertson in space on the overlap, but the ball is cleared before he can make the pass. Play is stopped for Di Maria who is slow to get up once more.
47'
Gomez takes down Mbappe on the wing, and the crowd is calling for a second yellow. He gets away with a lecture from the referee. The free kick is in a dangerous area, and Marquinhos puts it into the back of the net. Fortunately for Liverpool the flag was up for offside.
Second half kick-off!
Milner takes the kick and we are underway in what should be a thrilling second half.
Liverpool's midfield has struggled to create once more, raising a question on Klopp's decision to start the trio of Wijnaldum, Milner and Henderson. One of them need to make way if the Reds want to create more in the middle of the pitch. Direct football isn't going to be enough to beat this PSG side.
The passing of PSG has been sublime as they have passed through the Liverpool defense at will. Gomez has been poor on the outside, getting frequently beaten by both Mbappe and Neymar on the wing.
Halftime!
This game is shaping up to be a captivating contest. PSG have been dominant for most of the half, but Liverpool were able to creep back into the contest as the half came to a finish. A poor Di Maria tackle gave Liverpool a late penalty that Milner put away.
45+2' GOAL! PSG 2-1 Liverpool
Milner steps up to the penalty spot and makes good on his chance. Gianluigi Buffon goes right and Milner goes left to bring Liverpool back within one right before the half.
45'
Mane skips past two defenders, and Di Maria takes Mane down inside the box. The referee at first doesn't call the penalty, but the assistant referee convinces him to give the call. Replay shows that Di Maria made no contact with the ball and the correct call is made.
44'
Salah gets a boot to the ball on a long pass over the top, but can't get his lofted effort on goal.
37' GOAL! PSG 2-0 Liverpool
Liverpool's defense is completely undone as Neymar scores the second. Mbappe gets down the wing with acres of space and tees up Cavani. Alisson saves his attempt, but Neymar is on hand to put the rebound into the back of the net. Liverpool's backline had zero shape as PSG cut through them like butter.
34'
Gomez shows Neymar too much of the ball as the Brazilian picks his pocket. Gomez then takes him down and gets a yellow card for his trouble.
32'
Mane is nearly through up the middle, but he mistimed his run as the flag goes up for offside.
29'
Milner's cross to the back post is met by Firmino who heads the ball back across goal, but no one is there to capitalize on the chance.
26'
Mane's cross is smothered by the PSG defense, and he calls for a handball. The referee isn't interested as play resumes.
24'
Veratti is awarded a yellow card after a late tackle on Gomez. The midfielder put his studs into Gomez's calf and is maybe lucky to have gotten away with just a yellow.
22'
Salah gets the ball in the box and then tries to beat Buffon at his near post. The goalkeeper had it covered, but the shot was wide anyways for a goal kick.
18'
The free kick is in a dangerous area and nearly finds Cavani, but Alisson beats him to it.
17'
Neymar rolls the ball through the legs of Henderson and is dragged down by Wijnaldum after skipping the return ball past the Liverpool man. Free kick to PSG outside the box.
13' GOAL! PSG 1-0 Liverpool
A poor clearance by van Dijk opens up the door for PSG. The ball falls over the shoulder of Gomez, and Bernat reacts the fastest. He barely gets his shot off and slots the ball home. Alisson saw little of that ball as it rolled right past him.
11'
Di Maria walks off on his own accord to receive treatment on the sideline. PSG are playing with 10 men for the moment.
9'
Milner takes the ball off of Angel Di Maria and tries to play Salah through on a counter attack, but Marquinhos is able to beat him to the ball. After the play, Di Maria is slow to get up and needs treatment.
8'
Kehrer gets the ball on the overlap and plays a low cross on the ground to Cavani. It nearly finds him in front of goal, but van Dijk steps in front to clear the danger.
7'
A cross to Silva nearly finds the net, but Alisson stops his headed attempt. The rebound is put in the back of the net, but the flag was up for offside on Silva for his initial attempt.
6'
Tuchel named five defenders to his side, but the hosts aren't running the expected back five. Instead Marquinhos is situated in midfield alongside Marco Veratti, who was suspended in the reverse fixture.
4'
Firmino gets the ball in the box and holds off his defender long enough to back heel the ball to Salah. The ball was rolled into a dangerous area, but Silva was alert to the danger and cleared it.
2'
Mane squeezes the ball through two defenders but trips when trying to run through. He calls for the foul on the ground, but referee Szymon Marciniak is having none of it.
Kick-off!
PSG gets this one started are nearly through on goal from the go. A lofted ball over the top nearly finds Cavani, but it's just a bit too far for the striker.
Players are lined up on the pitch, and the Champions League anthem rings loud across the Parc des Princes. The crowd is roaring and flags are waving in anticipation of this massive match. We are just moments away from kick-off!
PSG look to be deploying a five-man backline this time out with Juan Bernat and Thileo Kehrer as wingback while Thiago Silva, Marquinos and Persnel Kimpembe serving as central defenders. While this offers the Parisians extra defense, expect Bernat and Kehrer to get forward often and offer the front three some extra width.
James Milner also finds himself with a spot in the starting lineup, replacing Xherdan Shaqiri. This exact midfield featured against PSG last time they faced each other, but has struggled with creativity since then. Shaqiri has been a nice change of pace in recent weeks, but Klopp has placed his confidence in his veteran midfield.
Gomez makes his way back into the starting XI at the expense of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Dejan Lovren has held onto his position in the middle of the defense while Gomez will be deployed out wide. He is no stranger to the position and will bring his level of physicality to the outside against Neymar.
Liverpool Substitutions
Mignolet, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Keita, Shaqiri, Sturridge
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson; Gomez, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane
PSG Substitutions
Areola, Dani Alves, Choupo-Moting, Draxler, Rabiot, Diaby, Nsoki
PSG Starting XI
Buffon; Marquinhos, Silva, Kimpembe; Kehrer, Verratti, Di Maria, Bernat; Neymar, Mbappe, Cavani
The team sheets will be released about an hour prior to kick-off, around 7 p.m. We'll be sure to provide you with the lineups when they are available, so be sure to check back then!
Mbappe and Neymar sat out of PSG's Ligue 1 match as they focused on their fitness to be available for this crucial matchup. As mentioned earlier, Tuchel has confirmed they are fit and ready to go. This is a huge boost for the PSG attack and their hopes to advance to beyond the group stages.
Joe Gomez missed out on Liverpool's Premier League trip to Vicarage Road due a knock but is poised to return to the Liverpool defense. Jordan Henderson was given marching orders after being shown two yellow cards on the weekend and will be suspended for Liverpool's match against Everton. Knowing he can't play this weekend, Jurgen Klopp will probably have no issue handing his skipper the start tonight.
Last season it was Liverpool's front three that was the talk of Europe. This season is a different story as PSG's Edinson Cavani, Mbappe and Neymar have established themselves as Europe's top dogs, scoring an incredible 36 goals amongst the three. Liverpool's defense has been one of the best in Europe, but PSG's front three will certainly present a worthy challenge for the Reds' backline.
There were murmurs that Sadio Mane could miss out tonight with sickness. The Senegalese winger put those talks to rest after returning to training Tuesday before traveling to Paris with the rest of the squad.
There was concern for PSG coming into this one as both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar came off with injury over the international break. Mbappe suffered a shoulder injury while his Brazilian teammate limped off with a groin injury. Fortunately both injuries proved to be minor, and both players will be available after Thomas Tuchel confirmed at the pre-match press conference that the duo are fit and will line up tonight.
These sides faced each other to start the Champions League with Liverpool taking all three points in a thrilling 3-2 victory. PSG nearly snatched a point after coming back from 2-0 down, but Roberto Firmino scored late into stoppage time to win the match for Liverpool and send the Kop wild.
PSG have had their own struggles this season as well. While the French champions have had zero trouble in their domestic campaign, winning 14 of 14 games, they have only found victory once in the Champions League so far. That was when they routed Red Star Belgrade 6-1 at home on match day two, but PSG hasn't been able to win since then, drawing both Napoli and Red Star. A loss today and a Napoli victory would end PSG's Champions League aspirations with an early exit.
Liverpool will look to put the nightmare of losing 2-0 to Red Star Belgrade with a trip to Paris. The Reds were humbled in the Serbian capital last time in the Champions League, missing an opportunity to nearly qualify for the round of 16. Despite falling against Red Star, Liverpool can still seal qualification with a win and a Napoli victory.
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary for today's Champions League clash between Paris Saint Germain and Liverpool. I'm Maxwell Hogg, and I'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the action from the Parc des Princes this evening.