Frauen-Bundesliga week 9 review: FFC hammer ‘Gladbach

Wolfsburg and Frankfurt took few prisoners as they put the respective shoes to Sand and Gladbach as Bayern slipped past Werder and Leverkusen put up little fight in Potsdam. Elsewhere, Essen grabbed a late point at home to Freiburg as TSG and MSV shared the spoils after a six-goal thriller.



Having taken the lead 14 minutes in when the hosts failed to clear, Clara Schöne jonny on the spot to nudge the ball home with Essen frantic, there visitors began to pale as the match ticked down to the break. Finishing the first half with a flourish, SGS pulled back an equaliser as Turid Knaak was found with a neat pass, taking a touch to evade her marker, the attacker stroked the ball around Merle Frohms and into the top left corner.

Revitalised by the break, Essen hit the ground running in the second half but again slipped in defence as Marie Müller ghosted into the box and found the bottom left corner with Sandra Starke’s through ball. Ramping up the pressure at the death, the hosts snatched a point as substitute Sarah Freutel sent the ball into the back of the net from very close range.

Furthering Borussia’s misery, Frankfurt picked up a healthy win at home, Laura Feiersinger, Laura Freigang and Verena Aschauer really coming into their own at their new team. A goal down seven minutes in when Margarita Gidion arrowed the ball beyond Lisa Venrath, things soon went from bad to worse for the visitors. Freigang made it two just three minutes later with a header at Aschauer’s corner before Feiersinger added the third two minutes later, volleying Aschauer’s cross home.

The hosts claimed a fourth eight minutes later as Géraldine Reuteler slipped Aschauer’s deft cross home before the Swiss international turned provider for Tanja Pawollek, finding the teenager with a square ball. Pawollek claimed the sixth on the other side of the break, curling the ball around Venrath from the top of the box before Feiersinger pulled the ball into the bottom left corner. The gloss put on 20 minutes from time by Freigang who drifted in behind to slam Venrath’s dropped ball into the back of the net for the eighth and last time on Saturday.

Continuing her fine start to the season, Dörthe Hoppius claimed first blood in Sinsheim, clipping the ball into the bottom right corner from inside the box. Having knocked at the door throughout the first half, the hosts would have gone into the break level if not for a fine penalty stop from Meike Kämper. There was only so much the visiting goalkeeper could do however, and TSG finally found their equaliser early in the second half, Nicole Billa’s curler from the top of the box enough for parity.

The Zebra’s instantly hit back through Barbara Dunst, the Austrian sharp to react in the box before Tabea Waßmuth restored parity with a side-footed finish. With the match finely poised, Hoppius grabbed her sixth goal of the season with a diving header that crashed against the back of the net. Heading towards defeat, the hosts struck late to level the scores once more, Luana Bühler’s stoppage time effort enough for a point.

With Pernille Harder having cannoned the woodwork with her initial effort, Kristine Minde was on hand to turn home the rebound and give the Wolves their first goal of the afternoon. The Norwegian made it two just four minutes later, again in the right place to knock home a rebound after the visitors had attacked down the right through Caroline Graham Hansen. Harder added a third on the half hour with a neat volley before Alex Popp made it four after the break, slipping Ewa Pajor’s cut-back home.

Needing just another ten minutes to claim their fifth of the match, Popp was on hand to knock the ball into the back of the net after Harder’s initial effort had been blocked. Having down well to deny their hosts with first time efforts, Sand could do little about the barrage, the second or third bite of the cherry enough to leave Carina Schlüter clawing at the air.

Pajor got in on the action five minutes later before Zsanett Jakabfi fired in a three-minute brace just two minutes after coming on. The match rubber-stamped by Graham Hansen as she coolly converted from 12-yards at the death.

Wasting little time at home, the Bavarians took the lead six minutes in when Sara Däbritz knocked Fridolina Rolfö’s cut-back into the bottom left corner. The team on top, the hots had to wait until after the break to find a cushion, Mandy Islacker the second Bavarian to set up by Rolfö. Racing into the box and doing well to hold off her marker, Islacker added a third before Rolfö picked out the top right corner. Well out of the game, Bremen found a late conciliation as Verena Volkmer nodded the ball over the advancing Manuela Zinsberger five minutes from time.

A goal to the good 17 minutes in when Lena Petermann responded at speed to fire an uncleared corner into the top of the net, the hosts had to wait until first half stoppage time to further their lead. Anna Gasper’s cross-cum-shot enough to leave Laura Sieger red-faced as she failed to claim the ball, only able to fumble it against the woodwork and let it drop behind her and in. The match put to bed eight minutes into the second half when Lara Prašnikar flicked the ball over Sieger and into the back of the hungry net. Not having things all their own way, the hosts rode their luck as their opposition were denied, first by the offside flag then the underside of the bar.



