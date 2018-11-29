FC Vorskla Poltava 0-3 Arsenal: Smith Rowe shines as the Gunners secure Group E top spot. 

Arsenal's youngsters caused one-way traffic in the Ukraine as the Gunners put three past FC Vorskla in the Europa League.

Emile Smith Rowe, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Willock secured the job for Arsenal, taking three group points back to North London as well as locking down the top spot in Group E.

Young Gunner Smith Rowe shines

The visitors started as any team would in temperatures around the –12 region, however it didn’t take Smith Rowe long to warm up.

After some good link up play between Ramsey and Eddie Nketiah, the ball ricocheted into the path of Smith Rowe, who stroked his shot beyond the reach of Bohdan Shust.

The 18-year-old was involved once more as Ramsey doubled Arsenal’s lead from the penalty spot.

A strong piece of play down the left flank saw Smith Rowe play an inch perfect pass into the Welshman in the box, who was pulled down by Oleksandr Skylar before he could react.

Ramsey comfortably converted the penalty to put the Gunners 2-0 ahead before the 20-minute mark.

Smith Rowe was again at the heart of all things attack for Arsenal, as he attempted to set up Nketiah. The Croydon-born midfielder produced a delightful chip over the Vorskla defence into the feet of Nketiah. The striker pulled the ball down with a fantastic touch but shot just wide of the goal.

Willock grabs his goal

The visitors extended their lead before half time, as Willock grabbed his first senior goal in stylish fashion. Mohamed Elneny played a fantastic through ball into the path of Willock, who took the ball to the box before placing a low-curling effort to the right of the goal – making it 3-0 at the interval.

Shortly into the second half, Smith Rowe thought he’d scored his second of the game when he converted a cross from Stephan Lichtsteiner.

The goal was controversially flagged offside by the linesman, a let off for Vorskla who displayed some dire defending in the build-up.

A night for positive reflection for Arsenal's academy

As the final whistle blew, there were six teenagers sporting the red and white of Arsenal on the field in what was a night to remember for Arsenal’s youth.

Smith Rowe was a notable name from the performance, who as a player on the fence between the academy and the first team, showed Unai Emery exactly what he’s capable of.

A dominant display with flashes of skill and professionalism extended the Gunners’ unbeaten run to 18 in all competitions, a much-needed boost of confidence ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated North London Derby.