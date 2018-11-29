Manchester City vs Bournemouth Live Stream Score Updates in Premier League (3-1)
Matchday live text commentary blog from the Etihad stadium as Manchester City take on Bournemouth in the Premier League, 3.00pm KO.
City remain unbeaten in the league, and the second half display was much better than the first half as the hosts played at a higher tempo and were more incisive with their possession on the edge of the Bournemouth area. Considering their tough test in Lyon last Tuesday, this performance will encourage Guardiola even if it was not their finest showing of the season.
Bournemouth showed good attitude and with their late first half goal ending City's three month run of not conceding from open play in the league, they were very much in the match. City took the game beyond them in the second half, bringing about another defeat in a testing run of fixtures for Bournemouth.
Although City did not create as many clear cut chances as would be expected for a team of their quality playing so close to their opponent's goal for so much of the half, they dominated in the central areas and were given too much space by a Bournemouth team lacking confidence in possession and conviction in pressing.
The late equaliser will have improved Howe's mood but they must get tighter to City and be more aggressive in the second half if they want to even just stay level.
Sergio Aguero isn’t even in the matchday squad, while David Silva is rested but on the bench just in case. Danilo comes in for Kyle Walker, while Nicolas Otamendi is in for John Stones. Riyad Mahrez is also out, with Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Kesus all starting.
For Bournemouth, Andrew Surman, Lewis Cook and Tyrone Mings come into the side, with Dan Gosling, David Brooks and the suspended Jefferson Lerma making way.
Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sane.
Subs: Walker, Kompany, Delph, Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Muric.
Bournemouth: Begovic, Francis, Steve Cook, Ake, Mings,
Daniels, King, Surman, Lewis Cook, Fraser, Wilson.
Subs: Boruc, Gosling, Mousset, Defoe, Stanislas, Brooks, Rico.
Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)
When we are not able to win the games, people will say we cannot keep the standard but we have been at the same level for the last 15 months so I don't have any reason to think we will not be who we are.
That doesn't mean win or lose but the way we approach the games, I don't see any signals to see we are not going to try and be who we are.
We know it will be hard and City are the side we've struggled the most against, but I see the game more as a positive challenge than a negative one.
It isn't damage limitation for us, but it is an opportunity to create a historic moment for the football club and to do our best in the game.
Our record doesn't sound great but I think that is for most teams going to Manchester City in recent seasons.
But every time we have gone there we have really grown and learnt from the experiences, although they have been painful.
Bournemouth may well be without Dan Gosling for the trip to Manchester as his slight knee issue hasn’t fully recovered from the defeat to Arsenal last weekend. Midfielder Jefferson Lerma, who arrived from Levante in the summer, is suspended for the match after accumulating five yellow cards.
Bournemouth, however, do not have a very good record away at the Etihad having lost 4-0, 4-0, 5-1 in their most recent trips. What Howe’s side will come up against is a team that are efficiently and, in some respects, effortlessly staying atop the Premier League table. Scoring 40 goals in their 13 league matches already only highlights their emphatic unbeaten start. In fact this weekend marks the three month anniversary since City last conceded a goal from open play in the league, I wonder if we'll get a pre-match celebration for it?
This match will not define Bournemouth’s season, but having started the campaign so well, they now find themselves in the middle of a very testing run of fixtures; Arsenal last week, City this and then Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United in the next four weeks.