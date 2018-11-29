The Warm Down: Spurs' dominance rewarded with a late winner to keep their Champions League dream alive

A late goal from substitute Christian Eriksen kept Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League dream alive - just.

A resolute Inter Milan were difficult for the hosts to break down but the Dane's late strike proved enough for Spurs to leapfrog Inter in the Group B standings.

Spurs now face a trip to Barcelona in two weeks time where they will have to at least match Inter's result against PSV at the San Siro.

Spurs rewarded for their efforts

From the off, it was clear the Italian side were well aware of the predicament they found themselves in as they looked set up to play for a point.

Spurs enjoyed the majority of the possession and the first-half chances with Harry Winks coming closest as his effort cannoned off the bar.

Playing with inverted wingers, a lot of the Lilywhite's attacks were directed through the middle causing congestion ending in scrappy football.

It was clear Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela were both uncomfortable taking their man on the outside on their weaker feet - leading to them both coming inside.

Is Sissoko finally proving his worth?

Well, he is certainly heading in the right direction.

The Frenchman has had a turbulent time since joining Spurs in 2016 after a few seasons of underwhelming performances.

However, in the past couple of months, Moussa Sissoko has seemed to find his feet within Mauricio Pochettino's system.

Against, Inter it was the same story with the 29-year-old playing a huge role in Tottenham's win.

Not only did his powerful run into the box prove vital in the deciding goal but throughout the game, he proved too strong for the Inter midfield to handle.

Perhaps, being dropped into a deeper position has benefitted the former Newcastle United midfielder who now finds himself in a more disciplined central role.

After becoming the only side to have not signed any players in the summer transfer window the rebirth of Moussa Sissoko is beginning to feel like a new signing to the Spurs faithful.

On a roll

With a crunch game against north London rivals Arsenal coming up on Sunday the game against Inter ended Spurs' heavy November schedule.

November proved a difficult test, one which they passed with flying colours winning having won all five games.

Despite their doubters, Spurs have shown consistency in their results whilst being forced to rotate the squad due to a long injury list.

Pochettino's side have now given themselves a fighting chance of progressing through to the Champions League knockout stages as they face one last group stage game away at the Camp Nou.