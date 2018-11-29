Pochettino believes Spurs can win at the Camp Nou to progress from Group B

Tottenham Hotspur kept their hopes of progressing to the next round of the Champions League alive with a 1-0 win against Inter Milan.

An 80th-minute winner from the substitute Christian Eriksen proved vital for Spurs who claimed all three points on Wednesday night.

The Lilywhites now face a trip to the infamous Camp Nou where they must at least equal Inter Milan's result against PSV to progress to the knockout stages.

Pochettino believes

The former Espanyol player, Mauricio Pochettino believes his side is more than capable of getting a result away to Barcelona.

The 46-year-old spoke after the victory over Inter Milan on Wednesday night:

"If we can win at Barcelona, we're going to go through to the next stage of the Champions League. But of course, it will be so difficult and we need to focus now on Sunday – another derby against Arsenal," he said.

Although the Argentine seemed focused on Sunday's north London derby he was pushed for his thoughts on the trip to Barcelona.

"All is possible in football. We have big respect for Barcelona, one of the best teams in Europe. Of course, they have unbelievable players and it'll be so tough."

'But one thing we have is our belief and faith we can win. We only need to show again a good level to compete at our best," Poch added.

Barça home and dry

Following Spurs' victory and Barcelona's away win to PSV it guaranteed the Spanish side the top spot in Group B.

Therefore, with nothing to play for it is questioned whether Barça will risk injuries to their top players.

But Pochettino is not so convinced:

"I expect they'll play with the best players but today I don't know how they'll prepare the game," he said.

"We need to think about us, prepare for the game in the best way, and try to believe we can win. What Barcelona do is not in our hands."

"It's going to be very competitive but of course they're qualified in first with 13 points. Us and Inter can only arrive with 10 points. All is possible in football," he finalised.

Everyone is thrilled by Sissoko's fine form

A huge part of Tottenham's recent victories has come down to the revival of Moussa Sissoko.

Despite his underwhelming start to life in London, Pochettino has stuck with the Frenchman in the belief he will prove his worth:

"It's difficult to talk. The difficult thing was to talk a few seasons before or in the past. Now everyone is seeing that he is doing fantastically," he said.

"His contribution is a fantastic thing for the team in a period when we need this type of performance. He provides the team a very good balance in transitions and defensive situations and plays in possession better than we thought."

Sissoko's powerful run into the Inter box proved vital in the game-deciding goal in the 80th-minute.

"That shows that being professional and working hard you can improve a lot. In two and a half years, Moussa has a massive improvement," the 46-year-old added.