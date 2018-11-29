Cardiff City v Wolves Preview: Who will win the battle of the newly promoted sides?

Cardiff City welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday night football.

Wolves have made the considerably better start to the season in comparison to their fellow promoted side so far. Wolves currently sit 11th in the table with 16 points, which is double what the South Wales side have who are down in 19th.

In the 2017/18 Championship, they shared a win a piece but it was the meeting in April which is more memorable as Wolves came away from the Cardiff City Stadium with a vital 1-0 win. This win was even more joyous for the Wolves staff and fans as Cardiff missed two penalties in injury time. Wolves manager Nuno Esprito Santo's joy spilled out onto the pitch and there was a clash between himself and Cardiff boss Neil Warnock, which led some feisty post match conferences.

Lack of goals becoming an issue for Wolves

Wolves had a great start to this season with memorable results against both Manchester clubs but in recent matches results have started to take a turn for the worse.

They have now gone five games without a win and have not scored in three matches. For a side with the amount of talent that Wolves do, the fact that their top scorer only has three goals so far this year is a little worrying for fans. The one bright spot is that all the wins Wolves have achieved this season have been against sides below them in the table.

Given that fiery encounter in April, the question was put to Santo in his pre-match press conference and he said: "We had a chance to speak and clarified things, and now I can say we are good friends.

"It was a fantastic game last season, it was a very emotional game and we go again. Both teams know each other well and we expect a very tough game

Can Cardiff's purple patch continue

The Bluebirds come into this game with two wins in their last three games and maybe they can return to winning ways against Wolves after last weekend's defeat at Everton.

Cardiff will be hoping that being back at home will spur them onto victory. Seven of the bluebird's eight points this season have come at home and a victory would mean that Cardiff will have achieved a feat that they haven't done since 1962, which was consecutive home wins in the top flight.

Warnock stated that he was looking forward to facing the West Midlands side yet again in his pre-match press conference: "We've had some good games against Wolves so I've been looking forward to it, not my birthday so much."

Team news

Josh Murphy may be recalled to the side after missing out against Everton. Jazz Richards, Nathan Mendez-Laing and Gary Madine are being assessed of their injuries.

Wolves only have one main injury update as they will be without Jonny Otto who is out with a knee injury.