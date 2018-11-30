Kelechi Iheanacho aiming to 'put right' stuttering form against Watford

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is aiming to drastically improve his form in front of goal as the Foxes aim to host Watford at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Nigerian heads into the game having only found the net once in the Premier League so far this season. He has also not scored in his last six league games, a record that he is aware needs to improve sooner rather than later, starting this weekend.

'I've just got to keep my head up'

Talking to LCFC.com, the 22-year old said: "I’m hoping for good things to come.

“I’ve just got to keep my head up, keep working hard and hope for good things to come."

Since his big-money move from Manchester City last summer, Iheanacho has not lived up to lofty expectations at the King Power Stadium. In 43 matches in all competitions in the East Midlands, he has only scored ten goals, only four of which have come in the Premier League.

Despite his reputation as an out-and-out goalscorer, the forward has told that his all-around game also needs considerable work if he is to succeed with the Foxes.

Iheanacho said: “Some things I’m not doing right, I need to put right as well on the pitch and off it. I need to get my head straight and keep working hard.

“I just need to do extra on top of what I’m doing. I just need to keep doing extra and keep putting the work in and wait for it to come. I just need to focus."

'Watford have a good team'

Claude Puel's Foxes head into the this weekend only one place behind their opponents, Watford, in the Premier League table. They could go as high as seventh with three points but Iheanacho insists that it will not by any means by an easy task.

He said: "We know Watford have a good team, a good squad and they’ve been really good this season.

“We have to stand to the occasion on Saturday and have to really do our best to make sure we beat them, as our last game wasn’t bad."