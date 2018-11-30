Southampton 2-2 Manchester United as it happened: Lacklustre Reds fight back after slow start
Follow live Southampton vs Manchester United in the Premier League 2018/19 from Southampton, England. Live kick-off is set for 17:30GMT with full live stream commentary, score updates and more from VAVEL UK throughout the day.
Full-time
That though bring an end to today's game between Southampton and Manchester United. I have been Brandon Sayer taking you through the game, but until next time, have a good night.
Full-time
That second half was very strange indeed as United really didn't push on to get the winner in the second half. Southampton though showed character and fully deserved the point from the game.
Full-time
90+5' - The referee blows his whistle end the game. Southampton 2-2 Manchester United.
90+2' - Southampton substitution: Lemina is replaced by Steven Davis.
90' - The referee has decided to add on four minutes at the end of the second half.
86' - Manchester United substitution: Lukaku is replaced by Jesse Lingard.
80' - Redmond forces De Gea into a fantastic save from a long way out after Pogba lost the ball in a dangerous area.
77' - Manchester United substitution: Rashford is replaced by Anthony Martial.
72' - Manchester United substitution: Shaw is replaced by Diogo Dalot, who makes his premier league debut for United.
64' - Southampton substitution: Obafemi is replaced by Gabbiadini.
59' - Vestergaard receives a yellow card for a deliberate trip on McTominay.
54' - Lemina receives a yellow card this time for a late tackle on Pogba.
53' - Pogba receives a yellow card for a late tackle on Lemina.
52' - Fellaini sees a header from a Ashley Young free-kick just go wide of the goal.
46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!
Half-time
Well once again it took United going 2-0 down to wake up as goals from Armstrong and Cedric saw the hosts take a 2-0 lead within 20 minutes. United though fought back to go into the break on level terms through goals from Lukaku and Herrera. What will happen in the second half? Stay tuned to find out as bring it to you live in a few minutes time!
Half-time
45+3' - The referee blows his whistle to end the first half. Southampton 2-2 Manchester United.
45' - The referee has decided to add on two minutes at the end of the first half.
Goal United - Herrera
39' - Goal for United! Herrera levels proceedings. This goal was all about Rashford whose brilliant run and cross was flicked into the back of the net by Herrera.
36' - Hojbjerg receives a yellow card for a late tackle on Paul Pogba.
35' - Felliani receives a yellow card for a late tackle on Lemina.
Goal United - Lukaku
33' - Goal for United! Lukaku gets one goal back for the visitors. The goal was a simple one as Rashford played a great through pass to Lukaku who slammed the ball home.
Goal Southampton - Cedric
20' - Goal for Southampton! Cedric Soares curls home the resulting free-kick giving De Gea no chance. United now need a massive response to get back into the game.
19' - Rashford receives the first yellow card for the game for a late tackle on Lemina. The Saints have a free-kick in dangerous position.
Goal Southampton - Armstrong
13' - Goal for Southampton! Armstrong gives the Saints the lead with their first attack of the match. It was so easy aswell as the United players stood off the hosts and allowed the ball to go to Armstrong, who fired the ball home giving De Gea no chance.
3' - What a chance for United! McCarthy gives the ball away in his own box before making amends to deny Lukaku from close range. Big let off for the Saints keeper.
First half begins!
1' - Referee Kevin Friend blows his whistle to begin the game. Game on!
Substitutes
Southampton substitutes: Gunn, Hoedt, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Austin, Gabbiadini.
Manchester United substitutes: Romero, Dalot, Rojo, Fred, Lingard, Mata, Martial.
Starting Lineups
Southampton starting XI: McCarthy; Valery, Yoshida, Vestergaard, Stephens, Cédric; Lemina, Hojbjerg; Obafemi, Armstrong, Redmond.
Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Young, Jones, McTominay, Shaw, Pogba, Matic, Herrera, Fellaini, Rashford, Lukaku.
Ryan Bertrand will face a late fitness test due to a back injury. "He hasn't trained for a number of days. If he misses this game, then we hope we'll have him available for Wednesday," Hughes said.
Southampton need to find goals from somewhere. To that end, they’ll need good showings from Charlie Austin and his forward teammates. Hughes could be without a couple of players, though. Danny Ings and Shane Long are both unavailable due to injury.
For the Portuguese United boss, an almost fully fit squad is available. However, Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez suffered an injury in training on Thursday and is out for at least a couple of months. Another major blow is the absence of Victor Lindelof. The centre-back had just began to find form in Red but is out until the Christmas period. So while injuries are few, they are impactful ones.
United and Southampton's managers both need a point. Hughes is on the brink of the sack. Mourinho may not be quite so close to be hurled back into the managerial merryground but the mood at his club is negative.
However, it was a display that he cares about something. Quite whether he was celebrating for United it or himself is up for debate. In the grand scheme of things, it’s also irrelevant, although it is a common irk of many matchgoing United fans. Like ‘sparky’, who used to charm football fans on the pitch, Mourinho is a former-charmer. His cheekiness in press conferences, merged with an irresistible admiration for the sheer ruthlessness of his sides, made him a hated figure in English football, but one that everyone feared deep down. He, too, can be glum, uninspiring and all too much like a middle aged man living off past glories.
Meanwhile, Man United boss Jose Mourinho is hardly a figure of great inspiration at the moment. His WWE-style throwdown of a collection of water bottles should not distract from the fact that, prior to Marouane Fellaini's winner against Young Boys on Tuesday, his United team had failed to score a goal at home in the Champions League group stage.
Known as 'Sparky' during his playing days at Manchester United, Hughes has become a laughing stock in many football fans' eyes. His constant berating or match officials and use of the referees to excuse Southampton's underachievement during his time in charge is as repetitive and dull as it is frustrating.
Hosts Southampton have endured a woeful start to the season which, at least if you follow the thoughts of manager Mark Hughes, have been due to refereeing mistakes and both the lack of and existence of VAR.
Welcome to the minute-by-minute live commentary of Southampton against Manchester United in the Premier League. Saturday evening's fixture is of surprisingly high importance to both teams.