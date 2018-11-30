Newcastle United vs West Ham United Preview: Magpies look to continue winning run against a shaky West Ham

Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle United take on West Ham United in the hunt for a fourth consecutive Premier League win.

The Magpies have secured all three Premier League wins so far this season in their last three matches.

West Ham’s form has been quite the opposite to their North-East opposition, having won just once since the start of October.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side currently sit 14th-place and one spot behind Newcastle in the league table, with only goal difference separating the two sides.

Team News

Hammers’ striker Andy Carroll could make his long-awaited return from injury against his former club, after being an unused substitute against Manchester City last weekend.

Carroll will be expected to start on the bench once more, with Marko Arnautovic continuing to lead the line, despite having limped off the last fixture.

Jack Wilshere could also join Carroll in ending his lengthy spell on the sidelines after being out for 10 weeks following ankle surgery.

Winston Reid, Carlos Sanchez, and Manuel Lanzini are all ruled out with knee injuries, while Andriy Yarmolenko (Achilles) and Ryan Fredericks (ankle) also miss out.

Benitez will be boosted by the availability of captain Jamaal Lascelles and Yoshinori Muto, but Paul Dummett (calf) and Florian Lejeune (knee) remain sidelined.

Key Clash:

Kenedy v Pablo Zabaleta

Zabaleta will most certainly have his hands full when he faces Chelsea-loanee Kenedy this weekend.

In a battle between experience and youth, Zabaleta will have to be especially vigilant to halt the creativity and flair of Kenedy.

At 33-years old, the ex-Manchester City full-back is no longer at his quickest and will have to position himself perfectly to have the better of Newcastle’s Brazilian.

Kenedy has only scored the once this season – in a 3-2 defeat against Manchester United – and is due to a goal having picked up his performances of late.

What the managers said:

Benitez told BBC Sport: "Always it's important to win games in a row.

"It's not good to talk too much about it before the game, but afterwards hopefully we can discuss another win.

"The confidence is higher, so you want to play more games, but you have a lot of games in December. December is a big test for us. It will be a difficult month, but I hope it will be a good one."

Pellegrini told BBC Sport: "Momentum is always important and Newcastle have trust in this moment because they are winning.

"I don't think it is a crucial match for both teams, but it is an important match for both teams.

"We need to add points, they are at home and in a good moment but, after this one, we need to play 24 games more."

Predicted Line-ups

Newcastle: Dubravka; Ritchie, Clark, Fernandez, Schar, Yedlin; Kenedy, Shelvey, Diame; Perez; Rondon

West Ham: Fabianski; Cresswell, Diop, Balbuena, Zabaleta; Felipe Anderson, Snodgrass, Rice, Obiang, Diangana; Arnautovic.