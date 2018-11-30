Pochettino admits Spurs are not title contenders ahead of north London derby 

Spurs travel to the Emirates Stadium this Sunday ahead of this season's first north London derby clash.

However, for the first time in decades, it will not be Arsene Wenger in the opposition dugout as Unai Emery faces his first north London derby.

Ahead of the clash, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino fronted the media to discuss the clash, the title and the new stadium.

NLD always a tough task

It is the first game the Spurs fans look for in July when the fixtures are released and Pochettino is aware of the task at hand:

"I think it will be tough the game, first of all. It will be an exciting game with two very good teams," the 46-year-old told the media.

"We have to hope that in the end we can have a very good performance and can win the game. That’s our objective."

Spurs tasted defeat last time out at the Emirates Stadium in a 2-0 drubbing but got their revenge in a 1-0 victory at Wembley.

"I have a very good relationship with Unai, he is a great manager, he’s doing a fantastic job there," Poch added.

Spurs not in the title race

Despite Tottenham Hotspur's superb November form, Pochettino was reluctant to label his side as title contenders:

"We’re in a very good position in the table. If you consider last season, at this moment I think we had six points less and we improve a lot from last season," he said.

Spurs won all five of their games in November which has found them just three points behind Liverpool in second position.

"We are closer than last season to the top. I cannot say we’re a contender for the title."

"I think Manchester City is in a different level and of course clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea, the same, Manchester United and Arsenal. They make more investment than us and in a different level," the Argentine added.

New stadium test event

Finally, the new Tottenham stadium seems to be edging closer to completion as the club announced they will hold a test event in December.

The Spurs boss told the media just how pleased he was at this news:

"It makes me feel very, very happy because it makes me feel we are close to competing there," Poch said.

The stadium was due to open in September but was pushed back due to internal complications.

"I think it’s an important thing for the fans, for the club, to start to show our new home and it makes me very, very excited," he finalised.