Cardiff City 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: A Hoilett stunner seals a crucial win as the Bluebirds soar up the table 

Junior Hoilett's wonder strike late in the second half turned the game around for Cardiff City as they took all three points against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Cardiff City Stadium to avenge last seasons defeat.

Matt Doherty had given Wolves the lead in the first half, but second-half goals from Hoilett and Aron Gunnarsson moved Cardiff out of the relegation zone.

A game of two halves

The game started slowly with a lack of chances being created until Wolves opened the scoring. Raul Jimenez's header from a corner was well saved by Neil Etheridge but the ball fell to Doherty at the back post who slammed the ball into the roof of the net.

Cardiff's best chance of the first half fell to Harry Arter, whose volley from the edge of the box smashed against the post.

The second half also started slowly, and it wasn't until the hour mark that it livened up. Arter tried his luck again from the edge of the area, only to see his shot deflect just wide from Conor Coady.

The resulting corner brought Wolves their equaliser. Gunnarsson fired a loose ball into the net following a flick on from Sean Morrison, with question marks possibly being asked about a foul on Rui Patricio.

There was absolutely nothing he could do about Cardiff's second goal. The ball rolled out to Hoilett on the edge of the box and he smashed the ball into the top corner to put Cardiff into the lead.

Late on in the match, two Wolves substitutes combined as Ivan Cavaleiro crossed for youngster Morgan Gibbs-White but he couldn't keep his shot on target at the back post.

The win moved birthday boy Neil Warnock's side up to 15th, whilst Wolves missed the chance to go into the top half of the table.

Lack of fight cost Wolves

Against a physical Cardiff side, Wolves were second best for the majority of the game.

Whilst some of the football that they played was nice to watch, it seemed they didn't want to get physical with Cardiff. This ended up being their downfall, with the equaliser coming from Cardiff's physicality at a corner.

In tight games such as this one, sometimes the result comes down to which team shows the most grit and determination. Adama Traore was probably most noticeable for this, being shrugged off the ball far too easily on numerous occasions.

Maybe Nuno Espirito Santo will look to the January transfer window to strengthen the squad.

Zero creativity from the visitors

For a team with many creative players in their ranks, Wolves really lacked a threat when getting into the Cardiff half.

Ruben Neves had a rare quiet game and didn't create enough for Wolves going forward.

Traore was always positive in possession but often made the wrong decision in the final third and Cardiff eventually got to grips with the Spaniard and he became less and less influential as the game went on.

Jimenez looked isolated up top at times but he also made it very easy for the Cardiff defenders.

If Wolves are going to challenge for the top half this season then they need to create more in games like this.

No win in six now for Wolves

Tonight's defeat means Wolves now haven't won in six games and it doesn't get any easier for Wanderers. They play Chelsea on Wednesday night at Molineux who have only lost one game in the Premier League this season.

Wolves fans won't be too worried at the moment with the side sitting in 11th place, however, a run of bad results now could see them drop down the table and towards the relegation zone. Cardiff's turn around tonight denied Wolves from moving into the top half of the table.

Cardiff have now moved to within five points of Wolves after their victory and have now moved out of the relegation zone.