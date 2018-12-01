As it happened: Arsenal defeat Spurs in classic North London Derby encounter
Relive all of the action from a North London Derby filled with drama as Arsenal beat Spurs 4-2.
I think we can finally breathe now. That was an absolute pleasure to take you through that one and we'll be back to do it all over again very soon. I've been Matt Dawson, thank you very much for joining me.
Spurs were hoping to cap off an excellent week following wins over Chelsea and Inter Milan and they may have thought they were on course at half time. However, they were undone by the Gunners who played with fight, courage and determination. They go 19 games unbeaten and face Manchester United on Wednesday.
North London Derby matches never disappoint and this certainly didn't. Arsenal were terrific in the first half an hour as Aubameyang gave them the lead. Spurs hit back through Dier and Kane but Unai Emery went down and made changes at half time. He switched up the formation and it worked fantastically. Ramsey was brilliant as he set up two goals, first for Aubameyang's second and then for Lacazette's strike before the game was capped off by the ever brilliant Lucas Torreira.
Where to start with this one? It had it all. Goals, a controversial penalty decision, a scuffle between the players and a red card. A Premier League classic.
FULL TIME: Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham
A truly remarkable game of football comes to an end. Arsenal leapfrog Spurs into fourth.
92' Arsenal fans jeering every successful pass they make. It's a party atmosphere inside the Emirates.
90' Aurier goes into the book now for a late tackle on Holding. The Arsenal fans are enjoying this. There will also be six added minutes. Time for another goal?
89' This game is getting away from Spurs now. Arsenal have been sensational in the second half.
RED CARD - VERTONGHEN
85' It's gone from bad to worse for Spurs as Vertonghen receives a red card. He originally gets the ball but then goes down the back of Lacazette's Achilles and is sent off.
82' Lucas Moura is on for Spurs but his first involvement is to head wide from a corner. Danny Rose also coming on for the visitors. He replaces Ben Davies.
78' Torreira has been shown a yellow card for his celebrations as he took his shirt off.
GOAL ARSENAL - TORREIRA (4-2)
77' Wow. What a second half turn around for Arsenal. Aubameyang slides Torreira down the right-hand channel and he gets into the area before firing an effort beyond Lloris and into the far corner. It's his first goal in the red and white of Arsenal and what a time to get it.
GOAL ARSENAL - LACAZETTE (3-2)
75' What a game this is. It has another goal and Arsenal are back in front. Foyth has a shocker as he gifts the ball to Ramsey just over the half way line. He plays in Lacazette who checks back, and then as he slips on the edge of the area manages to get a shot away which takes a deflection and finds the back of the net. 23 second-half goals for Arsenal in the league this season now.
Arsenal sub
71' But Arsenal are going to withdraw Mustafi. He is replaced by Guendouzi and the Gunners will play the final twenty minutes with four, rather than three at the back.
70' Mustafi is down and receiving treatment but he looks like he'll be able to play on.
68'
68' Extremely poor from Bellerin who gifts the ball to Son on the edge of the area. However, the Spaniard isn't punished as Leno beats the attempt on goal from Son away.
65' Dele Alli's turn to be cautioned as he brings down Xhaka.
61' Aaron Ramsey has been excellent since coming on and he wins a corner for his side as his shot is blocked. Sokratis then nods over from the resulting set-piece.
60' Well this game has swung once again and it's all Arsenal now. Holding's header back across goal from a corner falls to Mustafi who sees a shot blocked on the line and then Torreira hammers an effort just wide from the follow-up. What a game this is.
GOAL ARSENAL - AUBAMEYANG (2-2)
56' A wonderful strike from Aubameyang and Arsenal have their equaliser. It's a lovely ball in behind the Tottenham defence for Ramsey who flicks it into the Gunners striker and he hits a brilliant first time curling finish past Lloris from the edge of the box. He is the first man to double figures in the Premier League this season and the Emirates is bouncing once again!
50' Kane takes the resulting free-kick and Leno tips it over the bar.
49' A yellow card for Granit Xhaka who trips Dele Alli on the left hand side.
46' And following those changes we are underway in the second period.
Arsenal subs
Two changes for the Gunners at the break. It looks like Unai Emery means business as Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey are on for Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
What will the second half bring? The first period basically had everything. We'll be back with the action soon.
And breathe. Arsenal were absolutely fantastic inside the first 30 minutes. They could have led by a couple of goals but as it happens, they are behind. Spurs were able to hit back through Dier's header and then Kane's penalty which left Gunners fans stunned.
HALF TIME: Arsenal 1-2 Spurs
A hugely entertaining half comes to an end at the Emirates.
45' Three added minutes at the end of the first half.
44' A chance for Aubameyang as Kolasianc plays the ball into the box from the left. The Gabonese striker's effort is saved but had he scored it would have been ruled out for offside.
36' This has been quite the turn around inside the Emirates. Arsenal were outstanding in the first half an hour but somehow find themselves behind.
GOAL SPURS - KANE (1-2)
34' Son is once again involved for Spurs as he wins a penalty after Holding slides in. Harry Kane steps up and puts Tottenham in front for his eighth goal in eight North London Derby matches.
30' After the goal it all kicks off as Dier celebrates in front of the Arsenal fans. Lichtsteiner is first on the scene as the majority of the Gunners substitutes are all involved, particularly Ramsey and Guendouzi as they tussle with a group of Spurs players.
GOAL SPURS - DIER (1-1)
30' An equaliser for Spurs, and it's come just as they start to settle in the game. The visitors win a free-kick over on the left and Eriksen's delivery is flicked home via the head of Eric Dier. Leno could have done better with it.
23' Signs of life from Spurs as Son does well to get beyond two Arsenal players and burst into the area but he sees a shot saved by Leno.
22' Big interception from Kolasinac who has had a blinding opening 20 minutes. Dele Alli tries to play in Eriksen through the middle but the big Bosnian comes across to sweep it out for a corner.
18' Well Arsenal are all over Tottenham here. Bellerin is the next to be presented with an opportunity as Kolasinac crosses to the back post but he can't find the net.
17' Another massive chance for Arsenal and this time it falls the way of Alex Iwobi. Kolasinac pulls the ball back to the Nigerian but it's blocked by Lloris.
14' Tottenham are all over the place defensively and almost concede a second. It's good play down the left as the ball is flashed across the six yard box but Aubemayang fails to make meaningful contact. An excellent chance for the Gunners.
12' Almost a reply from Tottenham as Son gets into the penalty area and forces a save from Bernd Leno at his near post.
GOAL ARSENAL - AUBAMEYANG (1-0)
9' Arsenal's quick start is rewarded as they go in front from the penalty spot. Mustafi's flick on is handled by Vertonghen and then up steps Pierre-Emerick Aubemayang to give the Gunners the lead. The Emirates is a cauldron of noise at the moment.
7' Compare Spurs' start to Arsenal's and it has been nervy.
3' Arsenal have started with plenty of intensity, pressing high up the pitch.
2' First chance of the game goes the way of the hosts as Mkhitaryan robs Davies of the ball and then he gets down the right flank before crossing for Aubemyang who heads over.
KICK OFF
1' We are underway at the Emirates. Tension and atmosphere is high inside the stadium.
Granit Xhaka and Hugo Lloris lead the two teams out onto the field. We're almost ready in North London!
Just moments away from kick-off in Sunday's second match of the day.
The first London derby of the day is over and done with. Chelsea have beaten Fulham 2-0 thanks to goals from Pedro and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. If you needed any further reminder, after the North London Derby will be the turn of Everton and Liverpool in Merseyside.
Ozil is missing through a back spasm suffered in training according to the club. He was dropped to the bench last weekend and the German has faced yet more speculation over his future in the last few days.
Juan Foyth is back for Spurs having missed their Champions League match in the week whilst Jan Vertonghen also makes a return. Moussa Sissoko also keeps his place after an impressive display against Chelsea last weekend.
So Arsenal continue with three at the back following the win over Bournemouth last weekend. There is no place for Mesut Ozil in the 18 man squad which means Henrikh Mkhitaryan starts despite being poor last weekend. Arsenal's starting XI is the same as a week ago but Alexandre Lacazette returns to the bench.
Spurs starting XI
Lloris, Aurier, Foyth, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane.
Subs: Gazzaniga, Alderweirald, Rose, Walker-Peters, Winks, Lucas Moura, Llorente.
Arsenal starting XI
Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Sokratis, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Torreira, Mkhitaryan, Iwobi, Aubameyang.
Subs: Cech, Lichtsteiner, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Elneny, Ramsey, Lacazette.
We have news of the teams to bring you.
Countdown to kick off
That's all your pre-match build-up for now. Join us for the confirmed starting XIs around an hour before kick off.
Recent meetings
Tottenham's last win at the Emirates came eight years ago under Harry Redknapp but Spurs are perhaps in their best shape to change that unwanted record. They lost this fixture 2-0 last season as Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez were in the goals but then got their revenge in the reverse fixture at Wembley, winning 1-0 thanks to Kane.
Pochettino knows what it means
Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs side suffered their first defeat at the Emirates under the Argentine last season and he insists their minds are fully focused on getting revenge. "We know very well what it means to play against Arsenal. We will try to give our best and our focus is on winning the game. It’s such an important game to keep our position in the table and to put pressure on the top," he commented.
Emery doing his research
This will also be Emery's first taste of a north London derby and he revealed earlier in the season after the Gunners were drawn against Spurs in the Carabao Cup that he will gather all the information he can about the tie: "I knew this rivalry. Not like you [the press] or like every supporter here in London or for supporters of Tottenham or Arsenal. But we are going to play against them in the Premier League or like now in the Carabao Cup and I am going to research a lot," Emery said.
Aubameyang vs Kane
Two of the best striker's in the Premier League will go toe-to-toe this weekend as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gets a first taste of the north London derby, going up against Harry Kane. Both of them have featured in every league match this season but Aubameyang (8) has one more goal than Kane (7). The former's minutes per goal ratio is also significantly better, netting every 118 minutes, whereas Kane stands at a goal every 166 minutes.
Spurs team news
Juan Foyth missed the club's Champions League win over Inter in the week due to be ineligible but will come back into the squad to face Arsenal. Spurs may also be bolstered by the return of Jan Vertonghen who may start in the league for the first time since September. Erik Lamela has had an impressive start to the season but suffered a knock in midweek and therefore may miss the match. Kieran Tripper, Davinson Sanchez, Moussa Dembele and Victor Wanyama will all be absent with injury.
Arsenal team news
Arsenal rang the changes in midweek as they took on Vorskla in the Europa League. There were ten in total with three youngsters making their first team debuts. However, against Spurs there will obviously be a more familiar look to the team. Alexandre Lacazette may still be missing though after sitting out of the trip to Bournemouth. Definite absentees include Nacho Monreal and Danny Welbeck. Mesut Ozil was dropped last weekend but Unai Emery may prefer him to Henrikh Mkhitaryan this time out after the Armenian's poor performance at the Vitality.
Spurs full of confidence
Tottenham were magnificent against Chelsea last weekend as they defeated the Blues 3-1. It was a display that will give them plenty of confidence going into a north London derby which hasn't been so one-sided in recent years. Going into the weekend's matches Spurs sit in third place, three points above Arsenal. But a win for the Gunners, who are currently in fifth, would see them overtake their rivals on goal difference.
Arsenal overcoming doubters?
The Gunners are currently on a run of 18 matches without losing a game, a period which stretches back to August when they lost their first two games of the season to Manchester City and Chelsea. There haven't been many stiff tests since but they did hold Liverpool to a commendable draw at the Emirates last month. Arsenal were brilliant against the Reds and a similar display will be needed against Spurs this weekend.
Derby day
Today marks a superb day of football with all three matches being derbies. Chelsea first take on Fulham before Arsenal play Spurs. Then it's the turn of Liverpool and Everton who meet in the Merseyside derby.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary from the north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham. I'm Matt Dawson and I'll be taking you through all of the build-up and then the match action which kicks off at 14.05 GMT on Sunday.