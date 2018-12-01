Top five: North London Derby's hosted at the Emirates

The North London Derby, red vs white, N5 vs N17, Arsenal vs Tottenham takes place on Sunday at the Emirates stadium.

One of England’s most highly anticipated face-offs as two of the capitals fiercest rivals go head to head twice a year in the Premier League.

A fixture with so much hatred, passion and talent is always going to provide entertainment – which is exactly what the North London has given the footballing world over the years.

Unai Emery will get his first taste of the madness this weekend, and so to welcome the madness here are the top five North London Derby’s that have taken place at the Emirates Stadium.

5: Arsenal 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur – December 2nd 2006

The first ever North London Derby at the Emirates was a memorable one for the home side, as they eased their way to a 3-0 victory thanks to a Gilberto brace and an opener from Emmanuel Adebayor in red and white.

It was always going to be a slightly odd day for Arsenal fans considering the hostility that the layout of Highbury possessed and the memories that it held when it came to the fixture.

Being close to the pitch and causing a whirlwind of hostility for the visitors made Highbury the ideal home of football when it came to intimidating the opposition – none as disliked as the noisy neighbours.

With a sell-out crowd at the Emirates, the Gunners provided the largest house warming party in London as around 55,000 reds went home smiling.

Adebayor opened the scoring after just 20 minutes, which also marked the start of a goalscoring feat at the Emirates in North London Derby’s.

Gilberto was as reliable as ever, scoring twice from the spot to secure the win for Arsenal and a memorable day in the stadium’s history.

4: Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur – November 18th 2017

In Arsene Wenger’s final North London Derby at the Emirates, Arsenal were triumphant thanks to a blistering first half.

On the day, Arsenal were underdogs, and after a week of pundits and papers forecasting their misfortune, the Gunners silenced the critics with a 2-0 win.

Unlikely goalscorer Shkodran Mustafi gave the hosts the advantage deep into the first half, converting a perfectly placed header way beyond the reach of Hugo Lloris.

With the atmosphere booming and a sense of swagger about Arsenal, Alexis Sanchez put the visitors to bed with a goal on the stroke of half time.

Never rule out the underdog.

3: Arsenal 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur – 31st October 2009

Robin Van Persie and Cesc Fabregas served Spurs a scare on Halloween in an action-packed afternoon at the Emirates.

The game not only highlighted a healthy win for Arsenal, but also played host to one of the most famous goals of the Emirates era.

Van Persie made fans wait for the opener, as he opened the scoring moments before half time.

Then came the magic.

Whilst Sky Sports showed the highlights of the celebrations from the Dutchman’s goal, Fabregas was already onto the second.

After picking the ball up from a Van Persie interception straight from the kick off, the Spaniard tore through the Spurs defence to double the lead just a minute later.

It was a goal that will never be forgotten, and a result that will never be forgotten as Van Persie made it 3-0 on the hour mark.

2: Arsenal 4-4 Tottenham Hotspur – 29th October 2008

In an emphatic match-up at the Emirates, Spurs held Arsenal to a draw in one of the most memorable North London Derby’s to date.

At moments it was one of those ‘don’t blink’ moments, as three goals were scored in four minutes.

It was a game of confusion, despite Arsenal leading 3-1 early in the second half, no-one was admittedly sure who would actually win.

David Bentley began the eight-goal thriller in the 13th minute, giving the visitors the lead early on.

Mikael Silvestre levelled things out in the 37th, bringing the Spurs fans back down to earth after a lengthy lead in the derby.

In the 46th, William Gallas cancelled out the Tottenham party, making it 2-1.

Then the chaos unfolded in the 64th minute of play.

Adebayor made it 3-1 to the Arsenal, but the hosts weren’t allowed to be comfortable for a minute as Darren Bent gave Spurs a lifeline a minute later.

Three minutes later, Van Persie thought he’d knocked the confidence of the visitors, as he made it 4-2.

In the dying moments of the game, Arsenal thought they’d stolen the win in the end-to-end contest, but Tottenham weren’t finished and weren’t leaving the N5 without a point.

Jermaine Jenas popped up in the 89th minute, and Aaron Lennon in the 90th to complete the crumbling of Arsenal and the end of the action in a truly emphatic game.

1: Arsenal 5-2 Tottenham Hotspur – 17th November 2012

Either of the 5-2 victories over Tottenham could be picked for the top spot, however, the second one just provided that sprinkle of drama that made the day even more special.

If beating your rivals 5-2 at home back-to-back wasn’t enough, beating your rivals 5-2 at home and having an ex-player sent off was.

Adebayor bagged his obligatory goal in the derby in the 10th minute, his exaggerated celebrations weren’t appreciated by the home fans, however, the Togo international didn’t fail to entertain the emirates.

The ex-Arsenal striker was sent off for a dangerous tackle just eight minutes after scoring the opener.

From there, it went downhill for the Lilywhites, as a first goal for Per Mertesacker levelled things up.

Lukas Podolski, Olivier Giroud and Santi Cazorla got in on the action to make it 4-1.

Gareth Bale felt the need to give the visitors something to momentarily smile about in the later moments of the game, before Theo Walcott called things off making it 5-2.

The North London Derby is a footballing spectacle that will never lose its sparkle, with the two sides coming closer in ability over the last few years, it only adds more fuel to the fire and magic to the fixture.