AFC Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town Preview: Both sides looking to recover from defeat at the weekend

AFC Bournemouth will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League as they take on Huddersfield Town at Dean Court on Tuesday evening.

The Cherries were defeated 3-1 by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend, but they were in the game for large periods and will have been able to take a number of positives away from it.

As for Huddersfield, their weekend was much more disappointing as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Brighton & Hove Albion at the John Smith's Stadium. Considering the performance they produced in the 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers just a week prior, it was a very poor result.

Goals galore in last season's clashes

The two matches between these two sides proved to be very entertaining last season. The first game came at Dean Court in November as Eddie Howe's side came out comfortable 4-0 winners against the Terriers. Callum Wilson scored a hat-trick, which came as a surprise to many considering the fact he had only recently returned from a long injury.

However, David Wagner's side were able to get their revenge in the reverse fixture at the John Smith's Stadium back in February. Goals from Alex Pritchard, Steve Mounie, Rajiv van La Parra and an own-goal from Steve Cook ensured that the Terriers came out as 4-1 winners, despite the fact that Junior Stanislas had levelled things up for the Cherries in the first-half.

It was a huge win for the home side, which ended their five-match losing streak and significantly boosted their chances of survival. Wagner described it as "one of the best performances of the season" after the match, and he will be hoping his side can produce a replica of that performance in Tuesday evening's match.

Team news

Bournemouth's main concern heading into this match will be the fitness of midfielder Dan Gosling. The 28-year-old missed Saturday's match against Manchester City with a knee injury and is subsequently unlikely to feature in this match.

However, one boost for the Cherries is that Jefferson Lerma is back available having served his one-match suspension. It remains to be seen whether Howe drafts him back into his starting line-up.

As for Huddersfield, they have recently lost their appeal against Mounie's dismissal at the weekend. This means that he will now be suspended for the Terriers' next three games, which is a significant blow to Wagner's striking options.

Despite the fact that Chris Lowe has recently returned to training following a shoulder injury, he will not be a part of Wagner's squad travelling down to Bournemouth.

Have both sides built on last season's performance?

Despite a recent poor run of form, Howe believes that his Bournemouth side have not quite got the rewards that their performances have deserved.

He told the club's official site: "We need to create the best atmosphere we can. We have got a couple of niggles. We just have not quite been clinical enough or defended well enough in the key moments in the game.

He added: "We need everyone ready to play, that is what the squad is for. I would look at the performances as a sign of progression but you have to get positive results and pick up points."

As for Wagner, he ensures that his side is fully focussed on turning the frustration following Saturday's defeat against Brighton into a positive.

He told the club's official website: "It is a big game for us. After the experience that we had last Saturday, we want to try and do everything to come back and get points on the board. It is a very difficult task.

He added: "We have to be at our best to get something out of this game. The only way you should deal with situations like this is by turning it into positive energy."