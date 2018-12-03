Leicester City to face Wrexham or Newport County in the FA Cup third round

oLeicester City will face either Wrexham or Newport County in the FA Cup third round.

The Foxes were drawn to play away from home in the weekend of January 5, 2019.

Leagues apart

Leicester have consolidated their position in the Premier League in recent years, not to mention winning the competition in 15/16, and now find themselves fighting for European places.

Their potential opponents, Wrexham, find themselves in the Vanarama National League. The Red Dragons are currently fighting for promotion and are fourth in the table, seven points off top spot with a game in hand.

Newport County, the League Two outfit, are also in fourth place in their league. They find themselves only five points adrift from top spot and are one position behind the automatic promotion places.

FA Cup Pedigree

Having never lifted the famous old trophy in their history, the FA Cup has proven elusive for the Foxes, who hold the record for the most appearances in the final without ever winning it (four). They reached the quarter final stage last season and were eventually knocked out by Chelsea at home, courtesy of a Pedro header in extra time to win the game for the Blues 2-1.

Wrexham are known for one of the most famous giant killings in FA Cup history after their 2-1 win against then Division One champions Arsenal. Last year however, they did not qualify for the competition after having been knocked out in the 4th qualifying round.

Newport's best FA Cup run came in the 1948-49 season when they reached the fifth round. They ultimately lost in extra time to Portsmouth in front of a then record attendance at Fratton Park (48,581).