West Ham vs Cardiff City Preview: Who will win this potential six-pointer?

Cardiff City travel to the London Stadium on Tuesday to face West Ham United and see if they can make it back to back wins in the Premier League.

West Ham got back to winning ways at the weekend with an excellent 3-0 away victory at Newcastle United and can they bring that winning form back home.

Cardiff won in the Friday night football at home to Wolves, 2-1 and did so by coming from behind, for a second successive home game.

Are the big money signings finally starting to gel?

After struggling to really win convincingly this season, West Ham really impressed at the weekend against Newcastle United, especially 2017 signing Javier Hernandez. Hernandez was at the double at the weekend and had some great chances to get a hat-trick but could this be the turning point in his season. Brazilian winger Felipe Anderson also got on the scoresheet and has been a fantastic addition to a rather drab Hammers front line.

To make fans rest a little easier, it will be good to get into winning form when going into the busy festive period.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini is hoping to give the fans a win at home, he emphasized this in his pre-match press conference saying: "To win three more points is what we must do here at home. One of the most important mistakes you can do is to think that because a team is in a bad position in the table it will be an easy game."

"The best games we played here were against Chelsea and Manchester United. I hope we are conscious tomorrow about that. I hope we give maximum of our pace and quality to have three points more and after that to think of the next rival."

Can Cardiff take their home form on the road

As previously mentioned, Cardiff come into this game on the back of a fantastic comeback against Wolves on Friday and they will now be hoping they can take some excellent home results into their away games.

Cardiff have the joint worst away record in the league along with Fulham and it is also goals that are an issue. The Bluebirds have only scored two goals on the road which is the worst in England's top four divisions.

These stats may be worrying to Cardiff fans but have won three of their last six matches which is very good, for a newly promoted side and one that did not have the budget of most sides in the Premier League.

Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock is brimming with pride of how his side performed on Friday and is hoping they can follow that up with a win at the London Stadium. Warnock said in his pre-match press conference:"We've always hung in and got results. I can't praise the lads enough. They're such a good group. We know we're limited but when the crowd get going, it drives you on.

"We're struggling a bit injury-wise. Another couple of lads had knocks. I was going to change it and rest players but I don't think I can now. I'll have to ask the lads to perform three times in a week."

Team News

Defenders Aaron Cresswell and Fabian Balbuena are fitness doubts for the Hammers.

Ryan Fredericks, Manuel Lanzini, Winston Reid, Carlos Sanchez and Andriy Yarmolenko remain out injured.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could make his first appearance for Cardiff since late August.

Jazz Richards has been ruled out whilst Greg Cunningham, Joe Bennett and Keneth Zahore may return but manager Warnock may not want to rush them back.