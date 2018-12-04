Photo: Getty Images - Clive Rose

Arsenal FC

Arsenal vs Huddersfield Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League

As it happened: Manchester United come from behind twice to draw with Arsenal
As it happened: Manchester United come from behind twice to draw with Arsenal

Follow updates and text commentary with VAVEL UK of Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream score in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 8pm GMT. 

mattddawson
Matt Dawson
That's all we've got time for tonight. I've been Matt Dawson, thank you very much for joining me. 
FULL TIME
That result sees Arsenal drop back down to fifth after previously leapfrogging Spurs at the weekend. United are now in eighth place. 
FULL TIME
Neither side were very good in all fairness but United showed tremendous character to come back twice after going behind. There weren't too many positives to take for them other than that, however. Arsenal remain unbeaten and their run now stretches to 20 matches. 
FULL TIME
A bizarre game of football in many ways. Arsenal would have felt United were there for the taking and they probably were had they not been so bad defensively. Both of the Gunners goals were cancelled out almost immediately by the hosts which will frustrate Unai Emery hugely. 
FULL TIME: Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal
It finishes all square after a hugely entertaining second half. 
94' Time is almost up. We've had the four minutes of allotted time that was added on at the end of the 90. 
90' Almost a winner for Arsenal as Torreira sees a shot saved by Dea Gea before Mkhitaryan volleys home the rebound but is deemed offside. How are your nerves United and Arsenal fans? 
85' Rashford drives an effort from range which skims just in front of Leno but the German is able to gather it. 
80' Ten minutes for someone to find a winner. 
75' De Gea stops Aubameyang again. The Arsenal forward cuts inside and hits a curling effort which is saved well by the Spaniard to keep things level. United then make a change as Lingard is replaced by Pogba. 
Man United substitution
73' Marouane Fellaini is on for United. He scored a winner in this fixture last season. 
72' This is turning into a ridiculous game of football and Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan should both have just scored. Kolasinac first slides it across to Aubameyang who sees an effort saved from point-blank range before Mkhitaryan then pokes over from a matter of yards out. 
GOAL UNITED - LINGARD (2-2)
69' This is absolutely terrible from Arsenal who switch off completely from kick-off. A long ball forward towards Lukaku isn't dealt with and then Kolasinac tries to poke it backwards but Lingard steels in for another instant response from United! 
GOAL ARSENAL - LACAZETTE (1-2)
68' Arsenal are back in front and it's come about in very bizarre circumstances. Rojo gives it away and then Mkhitaryan and Lacazette combine before the Frenchman goes through on goal. A United defender slides in and then the ball somehow trickles across the line. 
Arsenal substitution
64' A final Arsenal change and it's no surprise to see Alexandre Lacazette come on. He replaces the largely ineffective Iwobi. 
Man United substitution
63' Romelu Lukaku is on for Martial. 
60' Poor from Kolasinac who gets to the byline and finds himself in a wonderful position to pick out a player but wastes it completely. That rather sums up Arsenal's night. 
59' Rojo drives a powerful effort from range towards goal which Leno puts over the bar. 
56' Dalot races down the right-hand side after Rashford feeds him but as he gets closer to goal fails to find a United body with his cross and Mustafi heads behind. 
5
54' United have started the second half promisingly. Arsenal still struggling to find their rhythm. 
46' And we are back underway in the second period. 
Arsenal substitution
45' A change at the break for Arsenal as Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the former United man, is on for Ramsey who was struggling with an injury towards the back end of the first half. 
Around the grounds
Here's the latest from tonight's other Premier League fixtures:

Burnley 1-0 Liverpool - 56' 

Everton 1-1 Newcastle - 57' 

Fulham 1-0 Leicester - 58' 

Wolves 0-1 Chelsea - 57' 

Spurs 1-0 Southampton - HT

HALF TIME
An intriguing first half at Old Trafford as Mustafi opened the scoring before Martial's equaliser. The Gunners, as usual, haven't been great in the opening half and Emery will be hoping his side can achieve another second-half masterclass. 
HALF TIME: Man United 1-1 Arsenal
Honours even at the break. 
45' Ramsey now receiving treatment on his right ankle. Emery will be hoping he doesn't have to make another substitution this early in proceedings. 
43' There were five minutes and ten seconds between all of those bookings. The game has suddenly gone very stop-start. 
41' Another booking now for Hector Bellerin as he fouls Darmian. Moments later Matic also goes into the book for stopping Aubameyang from breaking away. Andre Marriner appears a bit card happy tonight.
Yellow card
40' Booking's galore here at Old Trafford as now Jesse Lingard is cautioned for bringing down Torreira. 
Yellow cards
37' Arsenal goalscorer Shkodran Mustafi goes into the book for a challenge on Rashford down by the right byline. It's a free-kick in a promising area for United as the man who was fouled pulls it back to Rojo and his effort is blocked on the edge of the area. The Argentine then goes into the book himself for a late challenge on Guendouzi. 
Arsenal substitution
36' Rob Holding isn't going to be able to carry on as he is stretchered off down the tunnel. Let's hope that isn't as serious as it looks. Stephan Lichtsteiner is on as a replacement. 
35' Arsenal come forward with Aaron Ramsey who weaves his way towards the area and hits a shot which is deflected wide for a corner. 
32' Arsenal down to ten momentarily with Rob Holding receiving treatment for what looks to be a knee injury. 
GOAL MAN UNITED - MARTIAL (1-1)
30' An instant response from Man United and again it's not great defending. A Rojo free-kick is parried away by Leno but the hosts react the quickest as Herrera keeps it in play on the right and then pulls it back to Martial who fires home from close range. The game has suddenly come to life! 
GOAL ARSENAL - MUSTAFI (0-1)
26' Arsenal have the lead and it's hugely uncharacteristic from David de Gea who costs his team the opening goal. The Gunners win a corner on the left which Torreira floats in and it finds the head of Mustafi who is unmarked. He plants a header into the ground which de Gea parries but not very well and it just about crosses the line despite Ander Herrera's best efforts to clear it. 
20' Arsenal find their groove for the first time in the game as Kolasinac gets in behind from Ramsey's pass and looks for the pull back. However, his cross evades Aubameyang and the chance goes begging.
12' Martial gets the ball in a bit of space down the left channel and goes for goal but it's a tame effort which results in an easy save for Leno. United just about the better side so far. 
10' Not too much doing in the opening ten minutes of this one. Both sides just sizing each other up so far. 
5' First sighter for Marcus Rashford who tries an effort from outside the box but it's straight at Bernd Leno. 
2' United have started this one on the front foot and the Old Trafford crowd are in fine voice already. 
KICK-OFF
1' Away we go at Old Trafford. Arsenal get proceedings going. 
The players are in the tunnel, we are moments away from kick-off. 
But back to Old Trafford and the main attraction. Arsenal are hoping to win in the league at Manchester United for the first time since 2006 and in the process aiming to go 20 matches unbeaten in all competitions. 
United make changes as Diogo Dalot makes his first Premier League start whilst Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly are in for Phil Jones and Scott McTominay. It's set to be Bailly's first game for two months. Martial returns after being dropped at the weekend as Lukaku is among the substitutes. Also on the bench is Paul Pogba. 
So Arsenal make two changes to the side that beat Spurs on Sunday. Aaron Ramsey starts from the off this time, replacing Henrikh Mkhitaryan whilst Matteo Guendouzi comes in for Xhaka who sits out through suspension. It's a back three again for the Gunners. 
Manchester United starting XI
De Gea, Dalot, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo, Darmian, Herrera, Matic, Lingard, Rashford, Martial.

Subs: Romero, Valencia, Fellaini, Mata, McTominay, Pogba, Lukaku. 

Arsenal starting XI
Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Sokratis, Holding, Kolasinac, Torreira, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Iwobi, Aubameyang.

Subs: Cech, Lichtsteiner, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Mkhitaryan, Nketiah, Lacazette. 

Team news on the way in a little over ten minutes. 
Welbeck on the move?
A report from The Times on Wednesday morning claims that Arsenal are not prepared to offer injured forward Danny Welbeck a new contract. His current deal runs out in the summer and the player is currently undergoing recovery and rehabilitation for a broken ankle suffered against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League. It is believed that Emery is trying to free up the club's wage bill and prepare for the return of promising winger Reiss Nelson. 
Can Rashford slay Arsenal again?
Marcus Rashford burst onto the scene in 2016 with a run of goals in his first senior matches for Manchester United. Against Arsenal, however, was where his name became truly noticed as he scored twice as a largely unknown player. The young English forward was meanwhile in good form at the weekend as he helped spark a United comeback against Southampton. But speaking about the fixture with Arsenal, Rashford commented: "It’s a game that holds a special place for me, playing against Arsenal at Old Trafford.

"But it’s almost a different Arsenal side now, they’re playing better football, they’re a more aggressive team and looking at them now they’re one of the strongest teams in the league," he added. 

Auba not ready to be compared to club legends
You become the first man to reach ten Premier League goals this season and of course, you'll be compared to some greats of the division. Aubameyang is in terrific form for the Gunners and has scored from his last ten shots on target in the league. That's a run of efforts on goal which means a goalkeeper hasn't saved one of his shots since August 25th when Lukasz Fabianski denied him. Speaking before the United game the Gabonese striker said: "When you break records, it is always good for you to remember after your career, it’s good to write in your papers!"

He continued: "But it’s tough to achieve these goals because [Henry and Wright] did a lot of things for the club and scored a lot of goals. I don’t know if you can compare me to them because they are legends already." 

Where will the key clashes be?
This fixture has always had some intriguing battles. No less so than Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira's clashes throughout the Ferguson and Wenger years. Those matches were fuelled with passion and Keane and Vieira were at the forefront of the madness. Temperatures won't reach the sort of highs they did all those years ago, but in our match preview, Mitul Samji takes a look at where the game may be won and lost in our key clashes section. 
Trip down memory lane
It hasn't been all doom and gloom for Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League era. From that famous scuffle between Martin Keown and Ruud van Nistelrooy to Sylvain Wiltord's title-winning goal, Arsenal writer Andy Preston gets us in the mood for tonight's game by taking us through some of the Gunners finer displays away at United
Countdown to kick off
Plenty of talking points ahead of tonight's match then. Be sure to continue to follow VAVEL UK for more build up and then confirmed starting XI's an hour before kick-off.
No miracle needed for United
Mourinho has fielded a variety of questions about his future and the performances of his side this season. That didn't change ahead of the game with Arsenal this week as he insisted United can close the gap on those at the top. "We are eight points from fourth. I don’t think we need a miracle at all. I think we need a good run of results," Mourinho stated.

The Portuguese then added: “Last week before the Crystal Palace game, I said that my hopes and targets were to be in that position [top four] at the end of December. The target changed but changed in the sense of let's try to close the distance as much as we can." 

Emery challenging players to improve away
Arsenal's away form last season was drastically poor but they have improved slightly in that aspect this season, winning four out of their six matches on the road in the league. However, Emery is still keen for his players to get better: "We need to continue improving our mentality away," he commented.

"We know we need to change to get more competitive away. I think the team is doing that, but it’s a new challenge because we’re going to play against Manchester United away, and the challenge is bigger than other matches," the Spaniard continued.

"For us, it’s a very exciting match. The preparation for this match is also a big motivation for us." Emery concluded. 

Man United team news
Jose Mourinho has hinted that he faces selection dilemmas ahead of the match with Arsenal. Ashley Young will miss out through suspension, meaning Antonio Valencia may make a return to the team. Luke Shaw and Romelu Lukaku suffered knocks during the draw with Southampton so it remains to be seen whether they'll be fit in time for kick-off. United went with a makeshift backline involving Scott McTominay at the weekend and the defence looks set to change again. Anthony Martial was bizarrely dropped at the weekend despite a run of goalscoring form so he could come back into the starting XI. Former Gunner Alexis Sanchez is out with injury. 
Arsenal team news
The biggest blow for Arsenal will be that Granit Xhaka will miss the match through suspension after picking up a fifth yellow card in the Premier League on Sunday. That could mean that Matteo Guendouzi is entrusted to replace him in midfield. Mesut Ozil is set to miss out once more through an apparent back spasm whilst the game will likely come too soon for Nacho Monreal who continues to be assessed for a hamstring problem. Laurent Koscielny is nearing a return but it's unlikely he'll feature. Alexandre Lacazette may return to the starting XI after making an impact off the bench against Spurs. 
Previous meetings
The omens are not good for Arsenal going into this one as they haven't won at Old Trafford in the Premier League since 2006. 12 years have gone by since they've picked up three points at the famous ground so it doesn't bode too well for Emery's side. Although Arsenal are a different outfit now, United always have a habit of turning it on against the Gunners. The visitors on Wednesday meanwhile lost both of their encounters against the Red Devils last season. Hope you're still feeling positive, Arsenal fans!
Classic Premier League rivalry
Gone are the days of Mourinho vs Wenger, however. And so too are the memorable matches between Sir Alex Ferguson and Wenger which made games between United and Arsenal such a spectacle at the turn of the millennium. There was such a fierce rivalry whenever the two teams would meet but now the game has a slightly different meaning to it. This will be the first time since 1986 that neither Fergie or Wenger are involved but there will still be an edge to it, such are the size of both clubs so don't expect to be short of entertainment on Wednesday night. 
Mourinho off the rails?
This season has been rather extraordinary for United and Mourinho. It's been one full of mind games, as it always seems to be with the Portuguese manager, whilst their form in all competitions has been incredibly inconsistent. Going into this round of matches they sit in seventh place, eight points behind Arsenal in fourth and they haven't won in three Premier League games. Surely it's the perfect time to face them? But against the Gunners, it's anyone's guess. Mourinho used to love facing Arsene Wenger. 
Arsenal full of confidence
Are Arsenal a changed team? Unai Emery has worked wonders with them so far but a first away fixture against a 'big club' since their last defeat against Chelsea in August awaits. Manchester United have not been enjoying a great season but the Gunners have struggled at Old Trafford in the past so it'll be a big test of how far they have come. However, a remarkable 4-2 win over their bitter rivals Tottenham on Sunday sees them arrive in the north of England full of confidence. Arsenal are 19 games unbeaten in all competitions. 
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Manchester United vs Arsenal live score in the Premier League. I'm Matt Dawson and I'll be taking you through all of the build-up and then the match action with the game kicking off at 8pm GMT. 
