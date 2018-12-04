Everton vs Newcastle United Preview: Blues looking to bounce back from Derby day heartbreak

Everton will be looking to bounce back from Derby day heartache as they host Newcastle United at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

The Blues suffered late heartbreak in the 1-0 Merseyside Derby defeat at Anfield after Divock Origi netted in the ninety-sixth minute following a bizarre rare error from Jordan Pickford.

Everton boss Marco Silva has already stated that he spoke to his goalkeeper after the game and that the Blues' number one won’t get bogged down by his mistake.

Taking on Newcastle may be the perfect way for Pickford to pick himself back up. The Washington-born, Sunderland supporting ‘keeper has had big performances against his rivals in the past and loves to get one over on the Magpies.

However, Rafa Benitez's side are a dangerous proposition. They may have suffered defeat in their last game, a 3-0 mauling at home to West Ham United, but the Magpies have already shown their ability to spring a surprise result - especially away from home.

Last season’s meetings



The two sides are yet to meet this season but the travelling Toon Army will be hoping that they aren’t cursed by their recent form in the fixture.

Last season, Everton picked up two 1-0 wins over the Magpies. An early Wayne Rooney goal gave the Blues the win at St James’ Park - their first away win in nearly a year before a late Theo Walcott strike claimed all three points at Goodison.

Then-managed by Sam Allardyce, the Blues did not perform spectacularly well in either game but kept their five-game winning streak over the Geordie side running.

Benitez respects Blues

The current Newcastle boss will never get the warmest of receptions at Goodison Park due to his allegiances to the red side of the City but he is respectful of the opposition.

Speaking ahead of the game, Benitez said: “I think when we talk about them (Everton), they’ve changed a lot, and spent a lot of money in the past years. They have a very good team and a good manager.

“How will they react (to the derby defeat)? I think they will be like they were doing before, playing well, and they will be consistent.”

He added: “You can get a bad game, but normally when you have good players, they can do well. It will be tough – it will be difficult.”

Silva wary of tough Magpies

Newcastle will be no easy game for the looking to bounce back Blues. However, boss Silva acknowledged that in his pre-match press conference.

“It’s always tough for the opponents to beat them,” said Silva. “Even Manchester United had big, big problems to beat them - they were losing 2-0. Against City away, they lost 2-1 - just 2-1. In all their other games, they’ve achieved points away.

“That means it will be difficult for us and we will have to play in our best level. And it will be important that our fans put a fantastic atmosphere in our stadium to help us win the match.”

Team News and predicted XI’s

Everton have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game on Wednesday night.

However, with the game being their second in 76 hours, Marco Silva will have to consider some sort of rotation. One such option is Ademola Lookman. The 21-year-old was incredibly bright during his second-half cameo on Sunday and Silva admitted that he is pushing ever closer to a first-team start.

Newcastle will be without Matt Ritchie as the winger serves a one-game suspension for picking up his fifth yellow card of the season.

Former Everton loanee Christian Atsu could be in line for a start as Benitez looks for a deputy for Ritchie.

Paul Dummett and Isaac Hayden are still missing through injury.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Digne, Keane, Mina, Gueye, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Lookman, Richarlison.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Clark, Lascelles, Fernandez, Yedlin, Kenedy, Diame, Ki, Shelvey, Perez, Rondon.

Match Day Stats