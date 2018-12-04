Bournemouth 2-1 Huddersfield Town: Cherries hold on to win against dominant Terriers

Despite a dominant performance from Huddersfield Town, the Terriers failed to find their way through a powerful and strong performance from the Bournemouth back line as the hosts ran out 2-1 winners.

An early Callum Wilson goal and a slick break and finish from Ryan Fraser in the 22nd minute, meant that the host were 2-0 up within half an hour. A 44th-minute goal from Terence Kongolo was not enough to inspire a Huddersfield fight back and the game ended how the second half started. 2-1.

Story of the match

Just as Huddersfield started fast at the weekend, Bournemouth started fast in this game. With only four and half minutes on the clock, Bournemouth won a free kick on the right-hand side of the pitch, and the set-piece was fast and to the near post. Wilson who was unchallenged (but may have been offside) headed powerfully into the right-hand side of the goal.

Huddersfield have never won a Premier League game after having conceded the first goal so things were not looking good.

It became very clear what Bournemouth's tactics were, get the ball and deliver into the box as frequently as possible. But after ten minutes of the match those crosses became few and far between, Huddersfield were by far the better team, but they really struggled to find any finishing touch. This proved to be the downfall of the visitors again.

From some promising Huddersfield pressure, Josh King broke free with the ball, played the ball down the line to Wilson who spotted Fraser unmarked to the left of the box who was able to calmly slot the ball under the keeper to make it 2-0 to Bournemouth.

After the goal, the Huddersfield pressure resumed and eventually after nearly 20 minutes of constant attacking Huddersfield finally broke through. Aaron Mooy who had been brilliant all game put in a long high ball into the box and then the ball was headed up into the air twice and finally fell to Kongolo in the six. yard area. He then headed the ball into the top left corner of the goal. The game was back on. But that is how the teams went in at the break.

The second half was almost all Huddersfield who searched desperately for a second. Bournemouth were sitting deep and the Huddersfield pressure was high and relentless.

Begovic was called into action to make some big stops as he picked out crosses and hung onto the ball from many fierce shots. As time ticked on more Huddersfield balls were thumped into the area, but they just couldn't find a way through the cherries back line.

Takeaways from the match

Bournemouth are going to be the surprise package this season. After 15 games they find themselves in the incredible position of sixth above the likes of Everton and Manchester United.

Every year there is one team who manage to push themselves in the top eight who start to surprise everyone. This year it is going to be Bournemouth. After a run of four losses on the bounce for the Cherries, this win may be crucial to maintaining the form which finds them so far up the table at this point in the season.

If they can find a way to stop shipping goals they may be a force to be reckoned with in the new year.

Man of the match

Asmir Begovic - The keeper made some crucial saves that kept Bournemouth in the game and if it wasn't for him Bournemouth might of lost this game.