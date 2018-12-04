Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Preview: Can Spurs bounce back from derby drubbing against manager-less Saints?

Tottenham Hotspur will need to rebound quickly after Sunday's thumping against local rivals Arsenal as Southampton travel to Wembley.

Southampton have had a turbulent past few days, an enthralling 2-2 draw with Manchester United was not enough for Mark Hughes to save his job.

However, can the Saints upset the odds in the typical fashion of a team who have sacked their manager?

Tough weekends for both sides

Spurs travelled the short distance to local rivals Arsenal on Sunday where they endured a torrid second half of football.

Miraculously, the Lilywhites entered half-time in the lead but were unable to match Unai Emery's double substitution at the start of the second 45.

Arsenal came from 2-1 down to prevail, 4-2 winners, ending Tottenham's winning run in the Premier League.

As for the Saints, they too let their lead slip against the Red Devils.

After taking an early two-goal lead, Mark Hughes' men quickly conceded two shortly after the half-hour mark.

Despite picking up an unexpected point, the manner of the result saw Hughes sacked the following morning.

Former Saints goalkeeper, Kelvin Davis will temporarily take charge of the Seasiders ahead of their Wembley visit.

Davis relishing the Spurs clash

The former goalkeeper, Kelvin Davis is relishing the opportunity against Spurs despite admitting there will be a new manager taking charge soon:

"To me, it does indicate that," he said when asked if his stint in charge will only be for one game.

"But whether that happens or not will be up to the guys upstairs. I'm taking the team up until Wednesday and we'll see after that."

Since Davis' press conference, the Saints have announced the agreement to bring in former RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuttl to the south coast.

Team news

Spurs will remain without Mousa Dembele who continues to rehabilitate from his ongoing ankle injury.

Erik Lamela and Davinson Sanchez also remain out of contention through injury.

However, Kieran Trippier is available to play having recovered from his groin injury.

Of course, Jan Vertognhen will miss the clash through the suspension picked up against Arsenal on Sunday.

As for the Saints, youngster Michael Obafemi is doubtful after being forced off in the draw with Manchester United.

Also, Ryan Bertrand and Danny Ings will be assessed but remain unlikely.