As it happened: Spurs get back to winning ways over Southampton
Matchday live text commentary blog from Wembley Stadium where Spurs host the Saints in the Premier League, 20:00 KO.
Good night
I've been Brogan Clasper and I hope you've enjoyed tonight's coverage of this game. Be sure to check back with VAVEL for coverage of every Premier League game, week in, week out.
It was the perfect response from Spurs after their derby day drubbing away to Arsenal. The Spurs faithful could not have asked for much more in terms of the result and now face a trip to Leicester on Saturday night.
FULL TIME
FULL TIME - Well, Spurs claim all three points and thanks to results going their way find themselves in third place. However, Pochettino will be disappointed with the late goal they conceded.
More on the goal - It's nothing more than a consolation but Austin gets his name on the scoresheet after coming on as a substitute earlier.
90+2' - GOAL! CHARLIE AUSTIN GRABS A CONSOLATION!
90' - Three minutes will be added on.
87' - Spurs substitution: Trippier (hobbles) OFF and Oliver Skipp ON.
84' - PENALTY APPEAL! Spurs break and Rose goes down in the box but the referee shakes his head at the left-back's appeal for a spot kick.
80' - Tonight's attendance has been announced as 33,012 - very, very low for Wembley but a sign of how the high ticket prices have put the fans off coming tonight.
79' - Spurs substitution: Eriksen OFF and Dele ON.
78' - HUGO LLORIS! Two superb saves from Spurs' captain. He has had his moments in the Champions League but he has been sensational in the Premier League this season.
73' - Spurs substitution: Lucas OFF and Sissoko ON.
72' - The visitors really are pressing for a consolation goal here. Stephens and Austin both go for the ball and somehow neither can nod it home.
71' - Saints substitution: Gabbiadini OFF and Charlie Austin ON.
67' - Saints press forward again and get an opening through a sloppy bit of play from Danny Rose. However, Kieran Trippier is there to block the shot from the resulting cross.
62' - How have the visitors not scored tonight? They have been second best but have certainly had their chances. This time it is Gabbiadini who comes close.
57' - WOODWORK AGAIN! The Saints once again hit the frame of the goal, this time it was Nathan Redmond who came close.
More on the goal - Kane turns provider this time as he finds the South Korean who smashes the ball first time into the roof of the net. Game, set and match!
55' - GOAL NUMBER THREE! SON THIS TIME!
More on the goal - From a corner, the ball falls to the Brazilian who smashes his shot into the ground and past McCarthy. Spurs now comfortably in front.
51' - GOAL! LUCAS MOURA DOUBLES SPURS' LEAD!
47' - Trippier chooses to cross rather than pass to Harry Kane - he immediately holds his hand up in apology.
46' - The teams are back out at Wembley, ready for the second 45.
HT - Spurs enter the break ahead thanks to a goal from who other than Harry Kane. A solid half from the home side but the Saints are certainly still in the game.
44' - Corner for Spurs and Eriksen drills the ball in again but Stephens does well to deny Spurs a chance on goal.
40' - Eriksen is the latest to try his luck on goal. He makes his way past a few Southampton players but his low shot does not have enough on it to challenge McCarthy.
36' - The tempo has begun to simmer for Spurs and you get the feeling the Saints are happy to keep this at 1-0 for the time being.
32' - McCarthy saves again! Son tests the keeper for the second time in a matter of minutes and forces a corner out of the visiting side.
29' - Safe hands from McCarthy as he denies Son who tries his luck from an acute angle.
25' - WOODWORK! This times it's the visitors who rattle the bar as Hojbjerg tries his luck from around 30-yards out but a hand from Hugo Lloris diverts the shot onto the bar.
21' - Spurs are pushing for their second goal and are looking increasingly dangerpus on the attack.
18' - Lucas Moura tries his luck from 50-yards but McCarthy saves easily.
14' - The Saints enjoy some possession but it is far too lethargic to trouble the hosts.
More on the goal - Christian Eriksen drills in a low cross from a short corner and Kane made no mistake with the finish. He loves a goal against the Saints.
9' - GOAL! KANE!
4' - WOODWORK! Son rattles the post with a fine volley!
3' - Saints have settled into the game really well. Looking comfortable on the ball.
1' Kick off!
10 minutes to go!
It’s only 10 minutes till kick off! The players are in the tunnel ready.
Rose starts
Danny Rose makes his comeback to the Spurs starting XI. The left-back has been sidelined with a groin injury.
Southampton starting XI
Southampton starting XI: McCarthy, Yoshida, Stephens, Cedric, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Targett, Hojbjerg, Armstrong, Gabbiadini, Redmond.
Spurs starting XI
Tottenham starting XI: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Foyth, Rose, Dier, Winks, Eriksen, Son, Lucas, Kane.
Team news
The team news is in! More to follow:
Hasenhuttl confirmed
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been officially confirmed as the new Southampton manager. He has signed on a two and a half year deal.
However, with Jan Vertonghen out through suspension and Davinson Sanchez missing with an injury it is expected Foyth will start tonight alongside Alderweireld.
Foyth in Alderweireld out
Pochettino’s team selection was heavily criticised in Sunday’s defeat to Arsenal. With Juan Foyth af fault for one of the goals conceded it was questioned why Toby Alderweireld did not start.
Matchday!
It’s Matchday! Manchester City largened their gap at the top to 11 points on Spurs. Therefore, Pochettino will have a keen eye on the match up between Manchester United and Arsenal with the top four Spurs’ most realistic target.
Poch on Alderweireld
Pochettino also commented on whether Toby Alderweireld will play:
"We'll see. There are different options. Dier can play there. It's about trying to be right and win the game. We come from a competitive week and we are going to face another competitive week."
"We'll see. There are different options. Dier can play there. It's about trying to be right and win the game. We come from a competitive week and we are going to face another competitive week."
Poch on the upcoming fixtures
Ahead of the game, Mauricio Pochettino told the media:
"We're going to play a lot of games. Some players we cannot rotate for different reasons. Some maybe need to rest. You know me, I'm not going to change my mind if we win or lose. It's so important the health of the squad and we believe we can win with anyone on the pitch."
"We're going to play a lot of games. Some players we cannot rotate for different reasons. Some maybe need to rest. You know me, I'm not going to change my mind if we win or lose. It's so important the health of the squad and we believe we can win with anyone on the pitch."
Obafemi out of the clash
As for the Saints, Danny Ings and Ryan Bertrand will be assessed before the game but Michael Obafemi is out after being forced off through injury against the Reds on Saturday.
Vertonghen out
In addition, Jan Vertonghen will serve his one-match ban after picking up two yellow cards in his sub-par performance against the Gunners. However, Kieran Trippier is in contention to start.
Injury riddled Spurs
Spurs have been plagued by injury issues this season and the likes of Mousa Dembele, Davinson Sanchez and Erik Lamela will also miss the tie through injury problems.
Ralph Hasenhuttl to take the reigns
However, since Davis took the temporary role it has been announced the Saints have agreed to bring in former RB Leipzig boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.
Davis in as caretaker manager
With no immediate replacement, Kelvin Davis will take charge of his former side for their visit to Wembley stadium.
Hughes out
It has also been a tough weekend for the Saints. After throwing away a two-goal lead against visiting Manchester United the Seasiders had to do with a point. This was followed the next morning by the sacking of Mark Hughes.
It came on the back of a superb run for Spurs. Having won every game in November - impressive wins over Chelsea and Inter Milan the most notable of the month.
Bounce back ability
Spurs will be looking to bounce back from their derby day thumping to local rivals Arsenal. Spurs ended the first-half 2-1 to the good but a dreadful second 45 saw Unai Emery's men prevail.
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live score commentary of Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton in the Premier League. I'm Brogan Clasper and I'll be taking you through tonight's action.