Women’s Championship week 11 review: Durham thrash Spurs

It was a weekend for the away teams in the Championship as Durham, Aston Villa, Charlton and Manchester United all prevailed away from home as Millwall and Sheffield United shared the spoils.

A goal to the good nine minutes it when Emily Roberts lifted the ball over Chloe Morgan, the Wildcats were gearing up for one of their most memorable wins of the season. The visitors given a bigger boost less than ten minutes later when Morgan handled outside of her area and Spurs were reduced to ten.

Brought on for Sarah Wiltshire, Emma Gibbon’s first job was picking the ball out of her net as Beth Hepple doubled the advantage for Durham with a trademark free kick. Two became three just nine minutes later as Hepple grabbed her second of the afternoon, tucking home from close range.

The second half brought about little respite for the hosts as Sarah Robson got on the end of Hepple’s inswung free kick two minutes after the restart with Zoe Ness adding the fifth of the afternoon with a low strike just two minutes later. Down but not quite out, Spurs pulled a goal back as Angela Addison’s looping effort curled over Megan Borthwick and in. Booked for the second time in Hertfordshire, Becky Salicki was given her marching orders, evening out the numbers on the pitch.

After six goals and two sendings off, there was still time for one slide for the highlight reel as Chloe Ryan came off of the bench to net her first league goal, firing home after having had the ball passed directly to her by Gibbon.

Having found some rhythm under young boss Gemma Davies, the Villainesses picked up their second win of the term. A goal to the good 13 minutes in when Sophie Haywood brought a free kick down and diverted it past Shanell Selgado, the visitors extended their lead after the half hour through a Nadine Hanssen volley. Not wasting any time, Villa grabbed their third of the afternoon three minutes later as Amy West claimed her second of the season, find the back of the net via the upright.

Down but not out, the Eagles pulled a goal back through Nikita Whinnett on the stroke of half time but failed to have a greater impact after the break, falling to their fifth consecutive loss.

Going from strength to strength this season, Charlton put in another strong attacking performance to see off an inconsistent Leicester side. Off the mark 11 minutes in when Lily Agg curled the ball in off of the post after Demi Lambourne had gotten into a muddle with Liz Ejupi. One became two five minutes before the break when Ejupi claimed her seventh of the season, pouncing when Lambourne let the ball drop from her grasp at a deep corner.

The onslaught continued after the break with Ejupi grabbing the third goal four minutes into the half, sending Charlotte Gurr’s cross home second before Agg slipped the ball inside of the near post. The win enough to take the Addicks up to third as the Foxes stay fifth.

In one of the most polarised matches anywhere in league football, Manchester United were left empty-handed at the break during a frustrating afternoon at the Dipping Pan. Against a resolute Lewes defence with Faye Baker offering up very little in the home goal, it was a piece of static defending that undid the Rookettes ten minutes after the break, an in-form Mollie Green played in and able to pick out the bottom left corner with ease.

Ramping up the pressure, the floodgates refused to open for the league leaders, a fortunate penalty enough to take the hosts out of the game ten minutes from time. Getting a firm glove to Alex Greenwood’s penalty, there was little Baker could do as the ball dropped back down into the six-yard box, spinning in the mud before Ella Toone emphatically fired it into the back of the net.

A deft header from Yelani Priest was enough to give the Lionesses the lead ten minutes before the break in Dartford. Glues to the floor of the table and still waiting for their first league win there was little the hosts could do as the Blades restored parity after the break through Sophie Jones. The equaliser from Jones enough for a point, keeping the Yorkshire side in the middle of the pack.