As it happened: Substitutes inspire Reds fightback against Burnley
Follow updates and text commentary with VAVEL UK of Burnley vs Liverpool live in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 7.45pm GMT.
Their next game at home to Brighton is surely a must-win.
The whistle goes and that's that. Liverpool come from behind to beat Burnley.
It was a superb counter-attacking goal from Liverpool. Salah collected Sturridge's lofted pass and put it on a plate for Shaqiri, who coolly finished. It all started with Alisson wrestling back possession to prevent another corner. The three points are Liverpool's.
And that's game over.
A big, clawing save from Alisson after Liverpool fail to clear.
We're into four added minutes..
The noise goes up a notch as Burnley win a corner kick. Chance here.
A deflected cross from Lennon finds it way to Alisson. Not to long to go now.
Firmino plays it to Salah, who has a chance to run at the Burnley defence. Ben Mee forces him wide and he can't work Hart with his tame shot.
That was a big chance for Liverpool to kill this game off, but it just would not go in for Keita.
Burnley have thrown on Matej Vydra for Ashley Barnes.
Keita has not one, not two, but three chances to get the goal his performance probably deserves. Joe Hart saves his initial drive and then the Guinean is denied twice more from close range. Salah had a chance in there too. Great play from Liverpool in the build-up.
Westwood looks to curl one in from range after a lay-off from Gudmundsson, but it's straight at Reds 'keeper Alisson.
Liverpool surge forward on the break and but for an important intervention from Ben Mee, Salah would have latched onto Sturridge's through ball. Space beginning to open up.
Roughly 15 minutes remaining now. Burnley have done very little since falling behind but a one-goal lead is never safe.
Liverpool are in control at the moment and are pressing forward in search of a third goal as the travelling Reds chant about Sunday's derby triumph.
Nothing comes from the corner
Dogged work from James Milner at the corner flag to win a corner for Liverpool. The away support is in fine voice now.
Two changes for Burnley as they look to force a way back into this. Chris Wood and Robbie Brady make way, with Sam Vokes and Aaron Lennon on in their place.
And there it is! Liverpool are in front. Alexander-Arnold floats in a free-kick, Van Dijk diverts it back across with an outstretched leg and Roberto Firmino is there in the six-yard box to score with what may be his first touch. Game turned on its head.
A superb long ball from Van Dijk is taken down by Alexander-Arnold, who whips one in towards Salah. The cross is blocked, but the visitors are growing in confidence.
Goalscorer Milner will move to left back now.
Two changes for Liverpool as they to complete their comeback. It's Salah and Firmino coming on in a daunting double sub. Moreno and Origi make way.
Liverpool are level after some very patient build-up play. Keita plays it to Origi, he manages to work the ball back to Milner, who applies the finish from 20 yards.
Just the sixth goal Liverpool have conceded this season but it could be a damaging one if they drop points here tonight. Mohamed Salah is warming up and may soon be introduced as they look to turn this around.
Liverpool have started the second half well but at the end of a scramble in the six-yard box following a corner Jack Cork applies the finish to give the hosts the lead. Now then.
What. A. Save. Hart tips Keita's brilliant effort onto the post. Nearly a magnificent debut goal for the midfielder.
Wood knocks it down for strike partner Barnes but the shot is straight at Alisson. Liverpool are down the other end in a matter of seconds but Origi loses the ball in a promising situation.
Joe Hart tested for the first time tonight as Daniel Sturridge shoots from the edge of the box. A great fingertip save.
The referee blows his whistle to conclude the first half. Goalless at the break.
One minute added on at the end of a largely uneventful first half.
Moreno dinks a lovely ball into the area for Shaqiri, but a poor touch sees the chance fade.
Liverpool have improved as the half has gone on but Klopp might well be looking to Salah and Firmino on the substitutes' bench soon enough.
What a goal that would have been. Burnley send one into the box from a free-kick and Ashley Barnes catches it beautifully, volleying it beyond Alisson and into the net. The flag quickly goes up, though, and it won't count. Well-executed high-line from Liverpool.
Keita has been the best player on the pitch so far, and he gives Joe Hart some work to do with an effort from the right side of the area.
Shaqiri finds Milner in the area, he spins and wins a corner as shot is blocked behind.
Nothing comes from the set piece.
Liverpool clear the corner, but the clearance from Van Dijk falls to Bardsley, who has a pop from a long, long way out. It ends up a few yards wide of the post, but hearts were in Liverpool mouths for a split-second there.
Naby Keita looks like the man who could make something happen for the visitors. He gathers the ball in the area and looks to lash one goalwards, but sees his attempt blocked.
At the other end, Burnley win a corner after Keita gets in the way of a Chris Wood shot.
It's been a reasonably even game so far. This much-changed Liverpool team has yet to really test Burnley, who are clearly up for it.
Liverpool's clearest chance so far as Van Dijk gets on the end of Milner's corner, but his effort is straight at Joe Hart.
Alberto Moreno feels the full force of a legitimate Bardsley challenge and takes a while to get back to his feet. He looks to be ok though.
Liverpool begin to ask a few more questions around the Burnley box. It's cleared after a couple of nervy moments.
Milner looks to create from the left side once more, picking out Sturridge, who almost manages to flick it through to Moreno.
Stretcher called as Gomez is forced off. That will be a real concern for Jurgen Klopp given the defender's fantastic form. Trent Alexander-Arnold has had time to warm up and will come on.
Naby Keita tries to thread a through ball to Daniel Sturridge but it's cut out.
Play resumes with Gomez looking in some discomfort as he is tended to by the club medical staff.
Concern for Liverpool as Gomez stays down after a firm challenge from Mee down by the corner flag. The physios are on.
Milner's cross falls to Sturridge but he can't sort his feet out and get the shot away. Good chance that.
Free-kick in a dangerous position for Liverpool after Sturridge goes down. Replays show the striker dived there.
Fortunately for Burnley, they clear the danger.
Liverpool's first real chance as Milner finds Moreno and the left-back has a go, but he can't work Joe Hart.
The hosts are taking the game to Liverpool here and will be pretty satisfied with their start.
Burnley are putting Liverpool under pressure. Chris Wood is fed through by Ashley Barnes and Joe Gomez makes the important tackle. Moments later they come again and launch one into the area, but when the shot comes in it's well over the top.
Gudmundsson gets in behind the Liverpool defence and crosses into the box but can't pick out a Claret shirt.
Liverpool dominating possession but going nowhere fast at the moment. Barnes threatens to pickpocket Van Dijk just past halfway but the Dutchman recovers.
A crunching, 'let him know you're there' challenge from Phil Bardsley on Divock Origi gives Liverpool a throw. The Reds yet to get into their stride.
Robbie Brady whips in a tantalising free-kick, and Chris Wood nearly connects. Replays show he was offside, but an encouraging sign nonetheless.
We're underway at Turf Moor.
Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino start from the bench, while Sadio Mane is out injured.
Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Moreno; Henderson, Milner, Keita; Shaqiri, Sturridge, Origi
Sean Dyche makes five changes.
Hart; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, Brady; Barnes, Wood
James Tarkowski returned to the Burnley squad as an unused substitute over the weekend and is in contention to reclaim his spot in the center of the defense. The only other pertinent injury news is Steven Defour has an issue with his knee, making him a doubt for tonight’s match.
An eye on tests to come,
Jurgen Klopp will most likely rotate his squad for the midweek trip to Turf Moor after Sadio Mane and Andrew Robertson both suffered injury set backs. While neither are long-term, Liverpool have a multitude of fixtures ahead of them, and allowing the duo to rest today should have them ready and available for upcoming matches against Napoli and Manchester United. Xherdan Shaqiri and Alberto Moreno are the likely candidates to replace the forward and left-back in the starting lineup.
The Reds’ dispatched their rivals Everton late into stoppage time last time out in the Premier League. The match seemed set to end scoreless, but a mistake from Jordan Pickford caused a looping ball to bounce back into play off the cross bar for Divock Origi to head home. The offense was looking better than it has in recent weeks but wasn’t clinical enough to take advantage of the multiple chances created. Full credit to Everton’s defense but Liverpool must find their killer touch once more if they are sustain their title challenge.
Despite three losses in Europe, Liverpool has yet to suffer defeat in the Premier League. It’s one of the reasons why Liverpool has been able to hang with Manchester City, who also haven’t lost yet in the league. A win or draw today for the Reds would tie their longest undefeated start to the season, a record set in 07/08 with Rafa Benitez at the helm, but a win will be needed to help close the five-point gap at the top of the table after City beat Watford yesterday.
The journey hasn’t been easy for Liverpool so far, but the Reds are still producing the results needed to challenge for the title. Most of their troubles have arisen in recent weeks with the offense struggling to produce and losing to PSG and Red Star Belgrade in Europe. Liverpool’s title chase has instead been built on their defense, which has conceded a league low 5 goals in 14 matches.
Burnley come into this match on the heels of a devastating loss to Crystal Palace. Selhurst Park is a difficult trip for most teams in England, but the Clarets were completely humbled, failing to register a single shot on target. Palace ran through Burnley all match, and the 2-0 score line could have been a lot larger if the Eagles were more clinical on the day. There wasn’t many positives on the day, and Burnley must perform better if they hope to get a result tonight.
Burnley’s inefficient defense paired with their low-scoring offense has placed Burnley deservedly in the relegation zone, but there is plenty of season left for the Clarets to climb out. With both Cardiff City and Huddersfield losing already, a win for Burnley would see them leapfrog both teams on the table. However, beating this Liverpool side is a tall order for any side in Europe.
The Clarets have missed Stephen Ward in the back with Charlie Taylor struggling to hold down the left wing, but Burnley’s defensive issues extend beyond just one player. Players like James Tarkowski and Ben Mee have also failed to uphold their form from last season. Tarkowski has been sidelined with injury the past month, and his replacement Kevin Long hasn’t been much better. Sean Dyche needs to figure out his ideal backline and how to get them to rise to the level expected out of them, or it’s going to be a long, miserable season for the Clarets.
It has been a rough season for Burnley who have failed to replicate the performances last season that led them to their best league finish in the Premier League era. Their solid defense is what defined the Burnley 2017-2018 season, yet this season has seen the Clarets concede 29 goals already. That’s 10 less than what they conceded the entire season, and we aren’t even halfway through the season.