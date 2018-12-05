Mike Ashley understood to have received four bids for Newcastle

Since Mike Ashley broke the news live on TV to Sky News that talks were more advanced than ever before, it has been nothing but takeover talk on Tyneside this week.

Newcastle United fans are not getting too excited about this news, however, as they have been here before last season when Ashley was eager to sell before January.

A deal before January

It is understood that four potential buyers have made offers around the £300 million asking price that Ashley is after.

The frontrunner to take over from Ashley is Peter Kenyon, the former chief executive for Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Chronicle reported that he is being backed by US-based investors to help him complete the takeover of the North East club.

However, it is not just Kenyon's consortium that are interested in buying the club with parties from the Middle East also in talks with Ashley.

Fans still sceptical

Ashley went public about being in advanced talks with a number of parties earlier this week to Sky News as he appears ready and eager to get away from the North East after 11 years.

He went on to say in an interview: "I am hopeful – for the Newcastle fans, for the club, for everybody, that I will be able to step aside and we will be able to get an owner in that will please everybody."

Many fans will only believe Ashley is selling the club once it is officially confirmed by the club in a statement.

Rafa Benitez is not getting caught up in any takeover talk as he tries to just focus on their next game against Everton.

Benitez attempts to keep everyone calm

He told The Chronicle in his press conference: "For us, we have experience of this.

"We are in the same situation that we were in before. When we say, 'business as usual', it's because we know that it will not change our plans."

The Spaniard doesn't seem too convinced that anything is going to happen soon as he continues to plan for January as normal and explains how it was the same last season.