Everton 1-1 Newcastle United: Magpies earn a valuable point on the road

Newcastle United defended superbly all night and should have won it at the end though Christian Atsu.

Salomon Rondon opened the scoring for the Magpies after a delightful cross from Jacob Murphy took out all the Everton defenders.

Richarlison levelled things up just before half-time from a corner as Jamaal Lascelles lets the ball go underneath his foot and Richarlison finishes easily at the back post.

It could have been much more for the Magpies when Atsu was one-on-one in the 92nd minute but he could only poorly hit it straight at the Everton stopper.

Newcastle set up exactly how Rafa Benitez would have wanted them to as they had plenty of men behind the ball but broke with electric pace on the counter-attack.

That is how they scored the first goal as Federico Fernandez won the ball in Newcastle's half before playing it out wide to Murphy who burst forward and drifted past Seamus Coleman easily.

He then crossed perfectly for Newcastle's number nine to fire past Jordan Pickford, from that passage of play you wouldn't think Murphy had been out the squad for most of the season.

Benitez wouldn't have been happy with Everton's equaliser as it came from a corner that Lascelles should have easily cleared but he let it go under his foot when only yards from his own goal and Richarlison pounced to score from three-yards out.

Everton had a chance earlier on to make it 1-1 when Lucas Digne crossed in for Gylfi Sigurdsson who took a touch with yards of space but Fernandez somehow gets across in time to make a superb block to send the shot over the bar.

Right on the stroke of half-time Digne put in yet another cross and with Cenk Tosun two-yards out he slid to put the ball in but Martin Dubravka somehow keeps the Turkish internationals shot out from less then two-yards out.

The Magpies had a brilliant chance to catch Everton out early in the second half when Atsu crossed in and somehow Fernandez and Fabian Schar both completely missed the ball when at least one of them should have got a shot on target.

The Toffees started the second half very flat and slow with the only chance in the first 15 minutes coming from the away side when Atsu had a shot from just inside the box but was straight at Pickford.

A penalty shout from the home supporters came after Schar was booked for handball and Digne whipped in the resulting free-kick and it appeared Lascelles and Yerry Mina were both wrestling in the box but both were as bad as each other and Lee Mason said no penalty.

The Magpies nearly won it at the death when DeAndre Yedlin headed a cross-field ball back into the box and Atsu swivelled to get a shot away but ex-Sunderland 'keeper Pickford made a superb save.

Atsu could have won the game a mere minute later in what would have been an unlikely win for the Geordies as he was played in one-on-one with Pickford but he hits it straight at the England international.

If the winger had hit that anywhere else it surely would have been three points heading back to the North-East.

Benitez will be happy with that point at a ground where Newcastle traditionally don't well and proved they are good defensively after a blip of a performance against West Ham last weekend.

Everton never got going at all in the second half and could only keep lumping the ball into Newcastle's box which suits their three defenders perfectly.