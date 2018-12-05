The Warm Down: Wolves turn it around against Chelsea to end winless run

Second half goals from Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota turned the game around for Wolverhampton Wanderers as they defeated Chelsea by two goals to one at Molineux.

Chelsea went ahead early after Ruben Loftus Cheek's deflected effort flew into the net. Wolves responded in the second half and scored twice in five minutes to win the game and move up to 12th in the table.

Wolves can compete with the big teams

This win for Wolves was massive, and their most impressive victory of the season. Whilst they were second best for the first half, they showed their class in the second half and used the Molineux atmosphere to their advantage.

It's another points tally against one of the so-called top six in the Premier League. They add the three points tonight to the ones they also claimed at home to Manchester City and away at Manchester United. The result is extremely impressive after they were winless in six and had just suffered a damaging defeat away to Cardiff City.

The Wolves youngster Morgan Gibbs-White looks like he could be a huge player in the future. He was extremely impressive in this particular game and if he continues to thrive then it won't be long before people start asking whether or not he is good enough for a call-up to the national side.

Jimenez scored his first goal in nine games to lift some of the pressure off his shoulders and if he can start scoring goals regularly then Wolves will have a reliable goalscorer.

Jota also scored to make a claim to be starting more regularly for Wolves as the battle for starting positions continues at the club.

Sarri changes backfire

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri will be regretting the changes he made for this game. With maybe the game on Saturday against Premier League leaders Manchester City on his mind, he decided to make five changes to the team.

These changes included dropping goalscorer from the previous game Pedro to the bench and also leaving out Italian midfielder Jorginho who has been very influential in the heart of Chelsea's midfield.

Alvaro Morata was poor in front of goal tonight. He had chances but he almost looked panicked in front of the goal, showing a striker lacking in confidence. The Spaniard was played ahead of Frenchman Olivier Giroud which now also looks like a questionable decision from the Chelsea boss.

One positive for Chelsea was the performance of veteran Cesc Fabregas. His range of passing yet again was exquisite and he controlled the game for the first half. He is a great player for Sarri to have in the squad and could easily challenge for a regular starting position in this Chelsea side.

The defeat puts even more pressure on the Chelsea players going into the game against City at the weekend. Defeat to them will see them slip a huge 14 points behind their opponents and realistically end their titles hopes for another year.