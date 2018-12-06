Opinion: Has Unai Emery reinvigorated Arsenal?

In the fifth month into his new job at Arsenal, it would be fair to say that Unai Emery has settled in fairly well amongst the players and backroom staff.

Having not tasted defeat since mid-August against Chelsea, the Spaniard has already been set in as a fan-favourite and he looks to be in contention for a very long stint at the club, potentially reminiscent of his predecessor - Arsene Wenger.

New signings

As soon as the ex-PSG manager joined the club in north London, he set about addressing the problems amongst the team. His signings were borderline admirable and his efficiency in solving the squad roster issues have turned out to be fantastic.

Lucas Torreira is turning out to be one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League - a position in which Arsenal have struggled to find a solid player since Patrick Vieira moved to Juventus in 2005.

Also, the signing of Sokratis from Borussia Dortmund was a smart piece of business, his inclusion to the team will help a returning Laurent Koscielny, and not to mention filling in for Rob Holding who will miss nine months because he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee.

Getting the most out of his players

The team inherited by Emery was already full of class, talent and wondrous ability.

It was left to this man to gel the individuals together and make them a unit - a team, a group of winners who could put themselves in serious contention over the next few seasons.

His inspirational work on the players has kicked started some of their careers: the likes of Holding, who most, unfortunately, will miss the rest of the season, was looking like a serious player, the kind of which that Wenger hoped he had signed from Bolton in 2016.

In fact, Emery is making many of Wenger's signings look much more impressive than the Frenchman was making them look. As an example, he used Mesut Ozil's self-belief to his advantage by making him the captain of the team, transforming him into a world-class player with much more responsibilities of which he is very much capable of handling.

Confidence is key

Under the reign of Wenger, the players knew of the prestige of playing under one of the greatest to grace the game, however, the results knocked the players at the same time.

Whimsical performances against the top clubs around Europe made the club look a laughing stock on occasions, contrast that to this current period under Emery, the team puts up a much better fight against the leaders of the pack in their division.

Admittedly, the first game under his jurisdiction was a write-off, a 2-0 thumping against Manchester City where the Gunners didn't even have a sniff, however, he has completely transformed these results and made the team a force to be reckoned with.

Playing under Emery - his motivation, his passion and his aggression - has reinvigorated the players and made them play on a whole new octave, and it must be said: times like this must be exciting for an Arsenal fan.