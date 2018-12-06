The Warm Down: Magpies frustrate Toffees to earn a valuable point

First-half goals from Salomon Rondon and Richarlison ensured both sides shared the points in a game with limited chances.

A well organised Newcastle United defence which was boosted by the return of captain Jamaal Lascelles frustrated a star-studded and expensive Everton front line.

The away side will be the happier team with the point as it's now four points from their last two away games whereas the Toffees had won their last four home games.

Magpies show they are still solid at the back

This was a really important point and performance for Rafa Benitez's side after they shipped three at home last weekend they had to be solid against an in-form Everton side.

Benitez set up how everyone thought he would with three centre-backs and pace on the wings for the counter-attacks when they would try and get balls into the box for Rondon quickly.

This was perfect against an Everton side who have two fullbacks that love to get forward so Jacob Murphy and Christian Atsu had plenty of space out wide for most of the game, especially the first half.

Murphy had a great first-half as he continued to get past Seamus Coleman as the Everton captain was caught out too far forward on numerous occasions, none more notable than for the first goal.

Rondon took his tally for the season to four goals with a well-taken strike on the stretch with the Magpies' first attack of the game which is how Benitez loves to see his players playing, solid at the back and clinical upfront.

The Spaniard would have been frustrated to relinquish the lead just before half-time from a set piece that should have been comfortably cleared, but his side were resolute and determined for the rest of the game.

Everton ran out of ideas

Many expected the home side to come out for the second half fired up and ready to put Newcastle to the sword but they seemed to lack the creativity to break down a solid five-man defence.

The Magpies defended deep which limited the space Everton's creative players had to get in behind to cause Martin Dubravka problems as they rarely tested him all night apart from one magnificent save from Cenk Tosun.

The home side only brought on a striker with a physical presence in the air in the 78t minute with Dominic Calvert-Lewin coming on, however, during the 90 minutes they attempted 52 crosses with only eight finding a player in a blue shirt as well as taking 14 corners.

It seemed like this was the only way Everton could get the ball into Newcastle's box as the away side made 63 clearances, 31 headed clearances and committed 18 fouls.

Benitez would have wanted to slow down Everton's attacks and frustrate them so they couldn't get a hold of the game and that is what happened as the home side never got going compared to their recent games.

Dubravka continues to save Newcastle

The Slovakian international was signed for less than five million pounds in the summer and it surely has to go down as one of the signings of the season.

Dubravka made an outstanding save from Tosun when the Turkish international was less than two yards out when he connected with a Lucas Digne cross.

Somehow the Newcastle stopper got across his line to keep out the shot and push it away from danger.

He made four out of four catches but was only made to work twice in 90 minutes as he made just the two saves but they were both important ones that once again helped the Magpies earn a valuable point.

Christian Atsu would have been kicking himself after missing two glorious chances to grab an unlikely win for the away side in the 90th minute.

He forced a superb save from Jordan Pickford and then when slipped through one-on-one with England's number one he could only fire straight at him.