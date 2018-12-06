Rafa Benitez delighted with a superb defensive performance

Newcastle United were excellent from start to finish on Merseyside against an Everton side that has a near perfect record against them in the last five to six years.

Rafa Benitez had a game plan in mind and his players executed it to near perfection, defend as a unit, counter attack them and get an early goal.

The Spaniard will have only been disappointed that his side conceded a sloppy goal from a set-piece and that his players weren't calm in front of goal when they needed to be.

A well-deserved point

Overall Benitez was happy with how his side performed and believed most of their game plan was very well executed but was disappointed in the finishing from some of his players.

The Spaniard told The Chronicle: "I have to give credit to my players because the application was fantastic. We played against a very good team."

"I think we defended well and we worked really well."

"The only thing we weren’t expecting was the chances we had."

"If we’d been more clinical who knows. One point against a good team is fine."

Going ahead had a negative impact

Getting an early goal would have delighted Benitez, however, he thought that his side didn't play as well once they went ahead which worried him.

He spoke to the BBC after the match: "I think the work they produced against a very good team was fantastic."

"We suffered after taking the lead but we were better in the second half and both teams had chances to score."

"The players are doing what they have to do but we would be a little bit stronger with a bit more accuracy in our counter-attacks."

"The main thing was to defend well and create chances and that is what we did."

'It is business as usual' - Benitez

Despite the great result and performance by his players, Benitez was still asked about the potential takeover.

"It is business as usual. I don’t see any difference for us."

The Spaniard won't want to get drawn into any discussions about the potential deal because of how it collapsed so dramatically this time last season with Amanda Staveley.